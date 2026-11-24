

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's private sector grew at the slowest pace in six months in November amid softer sales growth and intense cost pressures, flash survey data from S&P Global showed Tuesday.



The flash composite output index dropped to 51.5 in November from 52.1 in the previous month.



Although the score above 50.0 indicates expansion, the survey signaled the weakest growth in six months amid a softer rise in sales.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index hit 50.5, down from 51.7 in the prior month. Meanwhile, the factory PMI rose to 53.7 from 53.3 in October.



Data showed that new orders grew at the slowest pace in four months despite new export business increasing the most since January 2018.



Backlogs increased in each month for the past year, marking the longest period of accumulation since 2017-18. Employment increased at a moderate pace driven by a solid rate of job creation in manufacturing.



There was a solid upturn in purchasing activity and there was further increase in inventories.



Regarding prices, survey showed rapid growth in input costs despite the composite rate of inflation easing to an eight-month low. Output charge inflation eased to the lowest since March.



Japanese private sector firms were less upbeat in November. The degree of optimism fell to the joint-lowest since the initial wave of pandemic in August 2020.



'...with the survey's inflation measures remaining stubbornly high, this continues to back market expectations that the Bank of Japan will hike interest rates again at its upcoming December meeting,' S&P Global Market Intelligence Economics Associate Director Annabel Fiddes said.



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