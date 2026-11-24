

EQS Newswire / 24/11/2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2026 - Today, Huawei held its seventh Innovation and Intellectual Property (IP) Forum in Beijing. Themed "Invent to Excel, Open to Empower", the event gathered experts in innovation and intellectual property as well as industry partners from around the world, reaffirming that openness drives industrial innovation while strong IP protection safeguards it. During the event, the attendees explored how sustained innovation can accelerate technological evolution and how open collaboration can unlock shared, industry-wide success amid the AI revolution.



Huawei held its seventh Innovation and Intellectual Property Forum in Beijing

"At Huawei, a patent represents more than a legal right. It represents an innovative achievement and a source of pride for the people behind it," said Alan Fan, Vice President and Chief Intellectual Property Officer of Huawei.



In 2025, Huawei signed 20 new licensees across industries including network and communications equipment, consumer electronics and computing, IoT, automotive, streaming, and semiconductors. To date, the cumulative value of Huawei's outbound patent licensing agreements exceeds US$6.9 billion. In 2025, Huawei's patent licensing revenue was approximately US$800 million, and by the end of that same year, Huawei's patented technologies had been used in more than 3.2 billion 5G devices, over 1.6 billion Wi-Fi consumer electronics devices, and more than 4.1 billion multimedia devices.



Wireless communications (41%), terminal hardware (16%), and AI and computing (13%) account for the largest shares of Huawei's active granted patents.



Alan Fan, Huawei's Chief Intellectual Property Officer, delivering opening remarks

"Global IP institutions set the shared, balanced rules of the road to reward inventors for their investment. Innovative enterprises, for their part, turn those rules into real-world practice: through voluntary licensing, open collaboration and responsible technology diffusion," said Francis Gurry, Former Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). "Together, they can uphold the core bargain of intellectual property - rewarding excellence in invention, while opening pathways for broader innovation empowerment, for the benefit of the whole global ecosystem."



Sir Robin Jacob, Former Judge of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales, stated that Huawei has become one of the world's leading holders of standard-essential patents (SEPs), and that the SEP licensing system underpins open collaboration, stimulates competition, and encourages innovation.



"A neutral, fair and predictable SEP licensing environment benefits both patent holders and implementers," said Aleš Zalar, Director of the Patent Mediation and Arbitration Centre (PMAC) of the Unified Patent Court (UPC). "It protects the value of innovation while reducing barriers to the development and commercialisation of new technologies."



At the forum, the inventors behind the Tau (t) Scaling Law, UnifiedBus, near-packaged optics (NPO), and 6G took the stage to share their 0-to-1 breakthroughs, along with stories about their long-term commitment to breakthroughs.



Drawing inspiration from the traditional Chinese mortise-and-tenon design, the core technology of the Tau (t) Scaling Law - LogicFolding - features hybrid bonding that enables ultra-short-distance interconnects with near-zero spacing.



The UnifiedBus team has systematically reinvented technologies that have already entered large-scale commercial use, including multi-chip interconnect, PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express), high-performance networking, and storage networking, representing new breakthroughs from underlying chips to software and hardware. Building on Huawei's long-standing expertise in network technologies, UnifiedBus is steadily advancing computing architecture innovation.



The commercial deployment of Hi-ONE, an NPO optical engine, marks another milestone in applying Huawei's more than 30 years of deep optical-domain expertise in the age of AI.



"The quality of a patent comes from the genuine technology breakthroughs behind it. And a company's standing in intellectual property comes from its sustained investment in research and the accumulation of knowledge and innovation over time," said Peiying Zhu, Huawei Fellow and IEEE Fellow.



Emil Zhang, Head of Huawei's IP Strategic Planning & Key Project Department, emphasized that only continuous innovation keeps technology moving forward, and innovation creates its full value only when others can build on it, on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms.



Qing He, Chairman of Phlexing Technology and Toshiyasu Ito, Fellow of Yamaichi Electronics, shared their joint innovation and open engagement with Huawei in Tau (t) electronic design automation (EDA) and NPO.



Jamie Ribman, President and COO of Avanci, and Mattia Fogliacco, President and CEO of Sisvel also shared the practices of innovation and openness in their respective fields.



Looking ahead, Fan reaffirmed Huawei's unwavering commitment to innovation and openness, saying, "We look forward to working with partners across every sector to advance technology and industry, and to bring the benefits of innovation to everyone."

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News Source: Huawei

24/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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