

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government has imposed sanctions on five senior members of Myanmar's military junta after the UN's top court has found the country's regime responsible for genocide.



The International Court of Justice had ruled last week that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority during military operations in Rakhine State in the last decade.



The UK on Monday formally recognised the genocide committed against the Rohingya and announced a major package of measures against the Myanmar military in response to ongoing atrocities in the country.



The Foreign Secretary announced in a statement to the House how the UK is leading efforts to turn the historic ruling into action, with new sanctions against senior military figures, plans for legislation targeting aviation fuel supplies to Myanmar, and further humanitarian assistance funding to support survivors and justice.



The UK has led calls for accountability with a dozen countries, summoning the Myanmar Chargé d'affaires and expelled the Myanmar Defence Attaché.



The UN apex Court's judgment represents a significant moment for the Rohingya and for international justice following the military's 2017 'clearance operations' which involved mass killings, sexual violence and the forced displacement. Across Myanmar, civilians continue to face appalling violence including deadly airstrikes and ongoing restrictions depriving those in need of life-saving food and medicine.



The new sanctions target five senior Myanmar military officers who are suspected of involving in repression of the civilian population and other serious abuses of human rights in Myanmar. They are also subject to asset freezes, travel bans, and disqualifications.



The sanctioned senior military figures are Myo Htut Hlaing, Brigadier General and Deputy Commander of Northwestern Regional Command; Major General Myo Min Tun, the Eastern Military Commander (Shan/Kayah) State; Major General Myat Thet Oo, former Commander of Northern Command (Kachin) and later ambassador to Laos; Major General Kyaw Soe, commander of the Western Command (Rakhine); and Major-General Kyaw Swar Oo, former commander of the Western Command (Rakhine).



The UK Government also intends to introduce legislation targeting the export and supply of aviation fuel to Myanmar as part of efforts to address the military's continued airstrikes against civilians.



Alongside action against the military authorities, the UK is providing an additional £5 million funding to support Rohingya and other communities with essential lifesaving and life-affirming services to approximately 350,000 people who need it most in Rakhine state, where humanitarian need is most acute.



A further £3 million will go towards strengthening accountability and justice for survivors of human rights abuses across Myanmar. This includes supporting the collection and preservation of evidence, documentation of violations and support for survivors pursing justice. UK is also doubling its support for the UN's International Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, which has provided critical evidence supporting the ICJ's judgment.



Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the United Kingdom will now work urgently with international partners to ensure that this judgment leads to meaningful action and renewed international pressure.



The UK has called an urgent UN Security Council session this week to discuss the judgement. The UK has also called for a meeting of the Security Council in two weeks' time on addressing the situation in Myanmar.



Separately, in a joint statement, Foreign Ministers of the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, and The Gambia underscored that the Court's judgment is binding upon Myanmar and called on the regime to comply fully with its obligations under international law, including the Court's decision.



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