Phase III program designed to test subsurface continuity, thickness, grade and depth extent of high-grade graphite mineralization and advance toward a Mineral Resource Estimate

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / First Canadian Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FCI)(OTCQB:GRAPF) ("FC graphite" or the "Company") is mobilizing a diamond drill rig this week to start the Company's Phase III exploration program at its high-priority Zone 13 target on the Lac Guéret South Project, located in the Manicouagan region of Québec, Canada, on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu.

The planned program comprises approximately 20,000 metres of diamond drilling. It is designed to systematically test the subsurface continuity of high-grade graphite mineralization previously mapped on surface over approximately 3.3 kilometres of strike, with sampling having returned assays of up to 43.4% graphitic carbon (Cg), including 14 of 46 samples exceeding 20% Cg (see the Company's news releases dated July 30, 2026 and August 20, 2026).

The completed drilling program is expected to help define mineralized thicknesses, grade distribution and continuity at depth. Results will be reported as they are received and compiled, with the objective of supporting a Mineral Resource Estimate for Zone 13.

"Mobilizing the drill rig kicks off an important next phase of work at Zone 13," said John LaGourgue, President and CEO of FC graphite. "This drill program will test whether the high-grade surface mineralization and large electromagnetic conductor continue at depth with the continuity, thickness, and grade we're looking for to support a Mineral Resource Estimate. Zone 13 continues to be our highest-priority target, and we can't wait to get started to understand the extent of its graphite mineralization."

Program Objectives

Systematically test the Zone 13 system below surface for the first time.

Establish true width, continuity, grade distribution and depth potential of the mineralization.

Provide the geological data necessary to advance toward a Mineral Resource Estimate.

Support ongoing metallurgical work and the broader evaluation of Lac Guéret South as a potential large-scale, high-grade North American graphite project.

The program is fully funded by the Company's recently closed oversubscribed hard-dollar financing of $4,843,088 and concurrent $2,000,000 flow-through financing, both of which closed in November 2026. Drilling is expected to continue into 2027, with initial assay results anticipated in early 2027.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Antoine Fournier, M.Sc., géo, Vice President Exploration of First Canadian Graphite Inc., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About First Canadian Graphite

First Canadian Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FCI)(OTCQB:GRAPF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Lac Guéret South Project (formerly the Berkwood Project) in the Manicouagan region of Québec. The project covers a district-scale land package of 23,660 hectares (236.60 km²), making the Company one of the largest claim holders in the region, and shares claim boundaries with Nouveau Monde Graphite's Uatnan Graphite Project.

The property hosts a historical NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate on Zone 1 of 1.76 million tonnes indicated at 17.0% graphitic carbon and 1.53 million tonnes inferred at 16.4% graphitic carbon. Less than 10% of the land package has been drill-tested. The Company is advancing systematic exploration across multiple zones, including the recently identified Zone 13, with the objective of resource growth and evaluating the project's potential to support a North American critical minerals supply chain.

For more information, visit https://fcgraphite.com or the project page at https://fcgraphite.com/lac-gueret-south-project/.

Pessamit Innu First Nation Engagement

The Company acknowledges that the Lac Guéret South Project lies within the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu First Nation, and remains committed to respectful, transparent and cooperative engagement.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

FIRST CANADIAN GRAPHITE INC.

signed:

John LaGourgue

President, CEO & Director

info@FCGraphite.com | (604) 838-3376 | fcgraphite.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the commencement and execution of the approximately 20,000-metre diamond drilling program at Zone 13; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets); the expected timing of assay results and announcements; the potential to support a Mineral Resource Estimate; and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially.

The FLI in this news release reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: the Company's ability to implement its overall business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof; the impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry; and general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR plus at www.sedarplus.ca. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE: First Canadian Graphite Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/first-canadian-graphite-mobilizes-drill-rig-to-commence-20-000-metre-diamond-dril-1256155