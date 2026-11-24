Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - First Lithium Minerals Corp. (CSE: FLM) (OTC Pink: FLMCF) (FSE: X28) ("First Lithium Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the commencement of an airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical survey over its 100%-owned Lidstone Gold Project ("Lidstone" or the "Project") in the Uchi geological subprovince of northwestern Ontario. Axiom Exploration Group has been engaged to collect and process airborne magnetic and radiometric data.

The survey will be conducted on a 100-metre line spacing using a manned helicopter equipped with specially designed GEM Systems GSMP 35A Airborne Potassium Vapor high-resolution magnetometers mounted on a non-magnetic stinger in a triaxial array. The purpose of the program is to determine the prospectivity of gold (Au) mineralization within the Lidstone properties, focusing within the interpreted metasedimentary-dominated belt trending southeast in Lidstone East and trending east-west in Lidstone West (Figure 1).

The 2025 field geochemical exploration program returned 12 samples assaying anomalous gold between 0.01-0.05 g/t Au and one sample 2.34 g/t Au. All the anomalous Au values were retuned from non-granitic rocks, which included metasedimentary rocks or quartz veins within mafic metavolcanic, metasedimentary, and gabbroic units. Most of the samples with elevated gold values were collected proximal to the contact between the metasedimentary-dominated greenstone belt and the southwestern granitic intrusion (Ref. Press release: "First Lithium Announces New Gold Discovery Up to 2.34 g/t and Additional Claims Staking at Lidstone Project", February 3, 2026).





Figure 1. A map showing property geology and gold occurrences in the Uchi subprovince of the Archean volcanic-dominated geological subprovince in the Superior Province of northwestern Ontario

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Rob Saltsman, President & CEO of the Company, commented: "We are pleased to launch a high-resolution airborne survey over our 100%-owned Lidstone Gold Project. The survey will provide a comprehensive geophysical dataset covering the entire property and help us identify refined exploration targets. Based on the results, we plan to conduct follow-up field exploration to investigate structures with potential to host gold mineralization. Located in the emerging Uchi Subprovince gold district of northwestern Ontario, the Lidstone Gold Project provides us with a strong foundation for further gold exploration in the region."

The survey is expected to continue for the next couple of months, weather permitting. The Company will provide updates as material results become available.

About the Lidstone Gold Project

The Lidstone Gold Project is located approximately 240 km northwest of the town of Geraldton Ontario, within the Uchi Domain of the Superior geological province in northwestern Ontario and comprises 12,200 ha of mining claims which are 100% owned by First Lithium Minerals. The project overlays a 20 km long greenstone belt which has seen very limited exploration to date. Recent logging activities in the area have greatly improved access and exposure on the property allowing to conduct meaningful grassroots field exploration activities leading to a gold discovery in 2025.

About First Lithium Minerals

First Lithium Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. The Company is exploring for lithium and alkali metals at its 100%-owned Ascotan Project comprised of 6,400 ha of mining concessions at the Salar de Ascotan in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile. Two property-wide geophysical surveys identified priority exploration drill targets for potential brine mineralization. The Company is currently planning its inaugural exploration drilling program. The Company is also exploring for gold at its 100%-owned Lidstone Gold Project comprised of 12,200 ha of mining claims in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's website: www.firstlithium.ca

Qualified Person

Troy Marfleet, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Marfleet is a member in good standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan and Manitoba (APEGS & APEGM).

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans", and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: prospecting and exploration activities, geological, geophysical, and geochemical surveys, its results and interpretation, sample collection, its results and geochemical and/or geological interpretation, studies and interpretations of historical exploration and geological information, drill target definition, permitting, licences, environmental laws and regulations, changes in government regulations and laws, obtaining social licence to explore and operate, community engagements, planning and timing of exploration activities, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, general business, economic, competitive, reliance on third parties, the actual results of operations, and other risks of the natural resources industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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