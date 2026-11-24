

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German business sentiment improved to the highest level in more than three years in November as companies raised expectations and expressed greater satisfaction with current conditions, monthly survey data from the ifo Institute showed Tuesday.



The business climate index rose to 90.6 in November from 90.1 in the previous month. The indicator hit its highest level since May 2023 and marked the seventh consecutive rise. The score was expected to climb moderately to 90.5.



Companies were more satisfied with their current business conditions and they revised their expectations upward.



The current conditions index advanced more-than-expected to 89.4 in November from 88.8 in October. The score was seen at 89.2.



At 91.9, the expectations indicator reached its highest level since February 2022. Economists had forecast the index to remain unchanged at 91.5.



'The recovery of the German economy is proceeding, but it lacks breadth,' ifo Institute President Clemens Fuest said.



ING economist Carsten Brzeski said the improvement in business climate suggests that the cyclical rebound on the back of fiscal stimulus is set to continue.



However, the economist cautioned that a cyclical rebound is not yet a sustainable recovery. Nor will it automatically become one. Brzeski cited political uncertainty as the biggest risk for growth outlook.



The business climate index in manufacturing suffered a setback after six consecutive increases. Expectations slipped back into negative territory, while the current situation remained virtually unchanged.



Business confidence among service providers improved in November. Companies were more content with the current business situation. Expectations also rose significantly.



Similarly, in trade, business climate improved as expectations brightened. Traders also assessed the current situation somewhat more positively.



Meanwhile, business confidence in construction fell slightly due to a less favorable assessment of the current situation. However, expectations were less skeptical.



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