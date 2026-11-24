Funding builds on 1 Tbps LightBundle evaluation-kit shipments and connectorized-link development for AI scale-in and scale-up connectivity

Avicena, the pioneer in microLED-based optical interconnects, today announced that it has raised over $100 million in Series C funding to accelerate commercialization of its LightBundle platform for AI infrastructure. The round included new and existing investors, including InterVest, Tiger Global, Cerberus Capital Management, SK hynix Ventures, Samsung Catalyst Fund, AMD Ventures, Prosperity7 Ventures, Diamond Edge Ventures (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation), and Hitachi Ventures, among others.

In connection with the financing, Kevin Pope will succeed Marco Chisari as CEO. Pope brings technology and operations experience, including guiding multiple companies to successful exits, and will lead Avicena's next phase of product commercialization.

"I am thrilled to join such a talented and innovative team," said Kevin Pope. "AI infrastructure needs a new approach to moving data between accelerators, memory, and switches, and our laser-free LightBundle platform is designed to combine high bandwidth density, low energy consumption, low latency and high reliability for these demanding connections. This funding will help us expand our team, accelerate product development, scale engineering capabilities, and bring our first product to market next year." Departing CEO Marco Chisari added that: "Kevin is the right person to lead the company at this stage and drive it to the next level of growth."

As part of the financing, John Dongwoo Ha, Director at InterVest, will join Avicena's Board of Directors.

"Avicena's progress is bringing microLED optical interconnects closer to practical deployment in AI infrastructure," said Mr. Ha. "We are excited to lead this Series C and support the company as it builds the team to bring its innovative products to market. We believe Avicena is well positioned to address the growing scale-up and scale-in connectivity bottlenecks in next-generation AI infrastructure."

The financing follows Avicena's August announcement that it had begun shipping 1 Tbps LightBundle evaluation kits and its September announcement of a connectorized version for ECOC 2026. Together, these milestones advance customer evaluation and address practical requirements for system assembly, testing, and serviceability as Avicena prepares for commercialization.

AI systems require more data movement between accelerators, memory, and switch fabrics. Copper links face growing constraints in reach, routing density, and energy efficiency, while memory bandwidth and capacity increasingly limit system performance. LightBundle uses dense microLED arrays and silicon photodetectors connected through multicore fiber. Its "wide-and-slow" architecture spreads bandwidth across many lower-speed channels, reducing the need for significant data rate conversions and complex signal processing. The laser-free platform is designed for efficient, reliable connectivity close to compute and memory silicon, supporting scale-in connections within and between packages and scale-up links across accelerator systems.

"We are witnessing unprecedented growth in AI infrastructure buildout, which is constrained by energy and data movement bandwidth," said David (Dede) Goldschmidt, Senior Vice President, Managing Director, and Head of Samsung Catalyst Fund. "Avicena pioneered the introduction of disruptive high-speed, low power microLED interconnect technology to address these constraints and we are excited to support the team as they scale from R&D to production."

"Energy-efficient optical interconnects are becoming increasingly important to next-generation memory architectures," said Rene Do, Senior Director, SK hynix Ventures. "Avicena's LightBundle platform offers a promising approach to low-power connectivity for future memory fabrics. This investment reflects our confidence in the company's roadmap, and we look forward to exploring opportunities to collaborate on next-generation memory interconnects."

"As AI infrastructure scales, moving data efficiently between compute, memory and networking silicon is becoming increasingly critical," said Patrick Rundell, Investments Director at AMD Ventures. "Avicena is developing an innovative approach to optical connectivity with the potential to improve bandwidth, power efficiency and scalability. We look forward to supporting the team as it advances microLED toward next-generation AI infrastructure applications."

About Avicena

Avicena Tech Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, pioneering microLED-based optical interconnects for AI infrastructure. Founded by technologists from the optical networking industry, Avicena's LightBundle platform combines microLED transmitters, silicon photodetectors, purpose-built silicon transceivers, and multicore fiber. Designed for high bandwidth density, low power, low latency and high reliability, LightBundle enables next generation AI scale-in and scale-up architectures connecting compute, memory, and switching silicon.

For more information, visit https://avicena.tech.

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Avicena Media Contact:

Sama Pourmojib

sama@avicena.tech