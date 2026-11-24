

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the third time in eight days, a U.S. court dismissed challenges to the Endangered Species Committee's national security exemption for oil and gas activities in the Gulf of America.



On Friday, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed a second lawsuit challenging the Endangered Species Committee's national security exemption, and on Monday it dismissed a third. The ruling follows the same court's November 16 dismissal of a parallel challenge brought by another environmental group. In both opinions, the court again held that only the federal courts of appeals may hear challenges to the Committee's exemption decisions.



'The court's dismissal of these three challenges to the Endangered Species Committee's first national security exemption is a victory for energy security and national security' said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department's Energy and Natural Resources Division.



With this ruling, the court has dismissed all three challenges to the exemption that were before it.



The plaintiff in Friday's case initially sued in early March, asking for emergency relief to block the Committee from convening to vote on an exemption. The court rejected that request. On March 31, the Committee thus convened and unanimously exempted Gulf of America oil and gas activities from the Endangered Species Act's requirements, acting on the Secretary of War's finding that the exemption was necessary for reasons of national security. The exemption remains in effect.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News