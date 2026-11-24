

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to 4-day lows of 159.58 against the U.S. dollar and 111.26 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 158.75 and 110.56, respectively.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen slid to 174.52, 208.54 and 189.76 from early highs of 173.27, 207.08 and 188.79, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged down to 105.80 and 87.06 from early highs of 105.19 and 86.53, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 160.00 against the greenback, 113.00 against the loonie, 178.00 against the euro, 212.00 against the pound, 191.00 against the franc, 108.00 against the aussie and 88.00 against the kiwi.



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