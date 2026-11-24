

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as investors made cautious moves and looked for directional clues. The market had moved up sharply on Monday, as global stocks, led by technology shares, rallied after NVIDIA reinstated Jensen Huang as the company's CEO.



The benchmark index CAC 40 was up 1.85 points or 0.02% at 8,046.69 a few minutes past noon.



ArcelorMittal dropped nearly 5%. STMicroElectronics drifted lower by 38% and Stellantis lost 3.1%.



Kering shed 1.6% and Legrand lost 1.4%. Dassault Systemes, Schneider Electric and Renault lost 1%-1.2%.



EssilorLuxottica, TotalEnergies, Societe Generale, Accor, Capgemini, Airbus, Michelin and Safran shed 0.3%-0.7%.



Sanofi climbed more than 6%. The drug major said it would acquire U.S. biotech Insmed for $41 billion in cash.



Euronext, Orange and Thales moved up 1.8%, 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively. Danone climbed nearly 1%. Vaccine maker Valneva rose about 1 percent despite widening its net loss for the first nine months of 2026.



Pernod Ricard, Carrefour, Engie, Veolia Environment and Bureau Veritas posted modest gains.



Data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, showed Europe's car market maintained its positive momentum during January to October period.



Car registrations in Europe increased 5.4% in the first ten months of the year, the data showed. Battery-electric and plug-in-hybrid cars accounted for 23.4% and 10.2% of total registrations. Hybrid electric cars remained the preferred choice among EU consumers.



On the other hand, the combined market share of petrol and diesel cars declined to 27.7% from 36.5% a year earlier.



Three of the four largest EU markets recorded strong double-digit growth for the battery-electric car registrations. France posted 79.4% growth, followed by Germany and Denmark with 60.7% and 41% increases.



Plug-in-hybrid registrations also expanded, rising to 961,959 units in the January to October period.



In October, new car registrations grew 2.6% on a yearly basis but weaker than the 9.3% increase seen in September.



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