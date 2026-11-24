HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / EON Resources Inc. (NYSE American:EONR) ("EON" or the "Company") is an independent upstream energy company with approximately 20,000 leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and discusses step changing highlights and milestones achieved in the third quarter as well as expected earnings growth in 2027 and 2028.

The third quarter revenues, net of non-cash hedging derivatives, was up 20% over the fourth quarter of 2025. As discussed in the financial results analysis below, the third quarter total revenues were reduced by approximately $3.2 million from non-cash hedging derivatives because of the increase in oil price from $60.50 to $90.22 at quarters end (Note: The non-cash derivatives have an inverse relationship to oil prices). This non-cash impact accounted for approximately 43% of the net loss for the quarter. This third quarter non-cash impact is almost identical to the same scenario in the first quarter of 2026. A deeper analysis of the results and impact are discussed below. The quarterly revenues and results from operations net of the non-cash derivatives remain consistent quarter over quarter for the entire year.

Included in the Company debt (current & long-term) is $3.3 million of convertible notes ("C-Notes") held by White Lion Capital, LLC ("White Lion") that could have gone into default solely due to the delayed and, ultimately, late filings of the audited financial statements. To avoid a technical and any other default, White Lion and EON signed an amendment to the C-Notes on August 14, 2026, wherein White Lion waived any potential defaults that may have existed. The Company has not been in default with White Lion.

Drilling activities begun in Q3 2026

San Andres horizontal drilling operations began in September 2026, following successful testing in 3 existing vertical wells recompleted to the San Andres interval in the Grayburg-Jackson field. As disclosed in our press release dated November 12, 2026, on the San Andres horizontal drilling the planned development program reached an important milestone in early November with the sale of the first load of oil from initial horizontal development. Because oil payments lag sales by up to 60 days, we do not expect to see meaningful revenues until the first quarter of 2027.

Results to date are tracking expectations. We expect the drilling program to continue into 2027 and beyond. Our forecast is that we will become profitable in the second quarter of 2027.

There is adequate interest in the debt markets to finance the Company's interest in future horizontal wells. We currently have no plans to finance drilling costs in the San Andres drilling program by utilizing issuance of stock.

Horizontal Drilling in the South Justis Unit may commence in late 2027

EON completed a study in the third quarter of this year as announced in the press release dated July 27, 2026 on the horizontal drilling study for South Justis. EON is currently in negotiations for a step changing drilling farmout in our South Justis field, potentially adding more in shareholder value than the San Andres program.

Raising Capital

We have no current plans to utilize issuance of stock to fund drilling costs, which we anticipate should be funded with debt from dedicated drilling fund(s).

For acquisitions, we intend to primarily use traditional debt and overriding royalty interest ("ORRI") financing. We may use stock when a seller perceives the value of our stock on a post-acquisition basis to be higher than it is on a pre-acquisition basis and we are able to use the perceived higher post-acquisition value as the recognized consideration for all or a portion of the purchase price.

We believe the market will reward the Company with a higher stock price as drilling results come in, oil is sold. If this is not the case, we will reevaluate our position next year.

Management's view of development opportunity

As published in our last earnings call, we have today, with our two oil properties, opportunities through horizontal drilling development.

Alternatives to issuing stock as consideration in acquisition transactions

All banks typically require an equity contribution or position by the Company in financing an acquisition loan. Normally, the equity they want to see from the Company is 25% of the acquisition value or purchase price if less than the acquisition value. In an acquisition, we can also cover the bank equity requirement by utilizing a subordinated seller note to count as Company equity, a concurrent ORRI sale out of the acquisition, or cash. When formulating an acquisition funding strategy, we consider all options, and balance our decision for what's best for shareholders.

EON History of Acquisitions and Divestitures

November 15, 2023: EON purchased the Grayburg-Jackson field for $90 million.

We utilized 2 million common shares valued at $20 million at the time of the transaction, in the purchase of this property. The rest of the $90 million purchase price was paid for with $43 million in debt, plus $12 million in cash and seller credits, plus preferred shares valued at $15 million at the time. To bring the original purchase price down from $120 million to the $90 million acquisition, the Seller reserved a 10% ORRI to which the Seller attributed a $30 million value.

September 9, 2025: EON purchased a 10% ORRI in Grayburg-Jackson for $13.5 million while simultaneously selling two ORRI's for $40.5 million

On September 9, 2025, we raised $45.5 million by closing on multiple transactions including $40.5 million in the sale of two ORRIs and under a farmout for developmental horizontal drilling development. With $40 million and 1.5 million common shares, we retired (paid off) our $28 million senior debt loan, retired in full the seller's $19 million note balance, returned all outstanding preferred shares to treasury which had a redemption value of $27 million as of the closing date, and purchased the 10% ORRI from Seller for $13.5 million, which 10% ORRI we immediately resold for $30 million. The farmout created the drilling program that we expect to deliver earnings growth in 2027 and 2028.

June 20, 2025: EON acquired the South Justis field

The South Justis acquisition involved no cash or debt consideration. Instead, EON acquired a 94% working interest in the field by exchanging 1.0 million shares of EON Class A common stock with the Seller. The purchase of the 5,400 acre waterflood field contains a significant opportunity in the horizontal drilling of the Yesos formation. As we mentioned in our second quarter earnings call, we are actively seeking to farmout the drilling and development of South Justis, just as we did in the San Andres formation in our Grayburg-Jackson field.

EON Business Model

Today, EON is a pure Permian Oil Field focused company. Our business model is to buy an asset for a deep discount to its PDP value then exploit untapped reserves, including deeper oil reserves by waterflooding or drilling and development. We seek to find, acquire, and develop assets with multiple stacked pay zones to exploit like Grayburg-Jackson and South Justis.

Value shares bring in an acquisition

Our track record has proven that value is added when Company shares are used as part of the consideration in an acquisition. Having the ability to offer shares gives us needed flexibility in the acquisition process which means a seller is taking some equity in the Company in lieu of cash from the Company. When a seller accepts stock in the Company, it also demonstrates that the seller has faith that the asset they are selling will carry its value and perform accordingly. The Company strives to have its shareholders recognize that it is a very good result when a seller accepts EON stock in an acquisition.

Management's plan to deliver shareholder value

Despite our current share price, management is as optimistic as ever on our future. All of EON management are shareholders and buyers in our stock.

Steps we are taking with a goal of increasing the share price:

Delivering increased oil production and earnings by drilling.

Improving filing performance with the SEC. We are now current with all required SEC filings.

Establishing a debt-based drilling fund to support all of our costs to drill, develop and complete the San Andres formation across our approximate 13,700 acres under our 35% working interest.

Establishing a debt-based acquisition fund to make $30 to $40 million accretive acquisitions per year.

By 2028, establish an ABS warehouse facility to make acquisitions at the lowest possible cost.

Seeking a joint working interest owner in a farmout of South Justis.

Tightly control G&A and LOE costs

Tightly control the use of share issuances.

Significant NYSE American Rule Change on minimum share price

Under the new NYSE American Company Guide effective July 1, 2027, if a security's closing price per share falls below $0.25 on any trading day, NYSE American will immediately suspend trading and commence delisting proceedings. We believe the market for our shares will reflect performance from our drilling, development and revenues before the effective date.

Financial results and third quarter highlights - Revenues up 20% over end of 2025

Revenue excluding non-cash derivative effects increased 20% in the third quarter of 2026 over Q4 of 2025 driven primarily by oil prices.

Interest expense declined to $618K from $1.29 million a year earlier, following retirement of senior debt in September 2025 and other debt reductions.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to approximately $1.1 million at September 30, 2026 from $692K at June 30, 2026, and from $130K at March 31, 2026.

The overall financial results for the third quarter of 2026 are consistent with the Company's underlying core operational performance over the past several quarters. Revenues have trended up for the last three quarters with the increase in oil prices.

Income Statement Highlights Table - Quarterly Comparisons

Current Year Q3-2026 Q2-2026 Change YTD 2026 Net oil barrels 59,810 55,846 3,964 177,996 Average oil price 85.78 93.89 (8.11 ) 84.11 Revenues, net of derivatives 4,324,220 4,326,789 (2,569 ) 12,874,117 Non-cash derivatives (3,231,722 ) 2,158,927 (5,390,649 ) (4,327,710 ) Revenues, as reported 1,092,498 6,485,716 (5,393,218 ) 8,546,407 Lease operating 2,566,057 2,511,297 (54,760 ) 7,605,667 Depletion & depreciation 1,955,041 2,136,209 181,168 5,882,226 Other field related costs 581,145 735,639 154,494 1,762,463 General and administrative 2,199,877 2,375,349 175,472 6,981,797 Total expenses 7,302,120 7,758,494 456,374 22,232,153 Interest expense (618,732 ) (175,618 ) (443,114 ) (1,054,731 ) Other income (expense) (854,366 ) 179,542 (1,033,908 ) (1,526,806 ) Total other (1,473,098 ) 3,924 (1,477,022 ) (2,581,537 ) - Tax (expense) benefit 2,026,059 576,270 1,449,789 4,145,443 Net income (loss) (5,656,661 ) (692,584 ) (4,964,077 ) (12,121,840 ) Earnings per share (0.10 ) (0.01 ) (0.09 ) (0.22 )

Compare to Prior Year Q3-2026 Q3-2025 Change Net oil barrels 59,810 66,571 (6,761 ) Average oil price 85.78 65.37 20.41 Revenues, net of derivatives 4,324,220 4,578,958 (254,738 ) Non-cash derivatives (3,231,722 ) (359,394 ) (2,872,328 ) Revenues, as reported 1,092,498 4,219,564 (3,127,066 ) Lease operating 2,566,057 2,749,217 183,160 Depletion & depreciation 1,955,041 526,871 (1,428,170 ) Other field related costs 581,145 417,376 (163,769 ) General and administrative 2,199,877 2,645,297 445,420 Total expenses 7,302,120 6,338,761 (963,359 ) Interest expense (618,732 ) (1,287,719 ) 668,987 Other income (expense) (854,366 ) 13,452,205 (14,306,571 ) Total other (1,473,098 ) 12,164,486 (13,637,584 ) Tax (expense) benefit 2,026,059 (6,081,866 ) 8,107,925 Net income (loss) (5,656,661 ) 3,963,423 (9,620,084 ) Earnings per share (0.10 ) 0.10 (0.21 )

Revenues: The revenues net of hedging derivatives have been trending up for the first three quarters of 2026 with the increase in oil prices.

Included in the reported revenues is the non-cash derivative impact, which can obscure the underlying operational performance of the Company. The derivative impact is a function of oil prices on the last day of a quarter. . It represents a hypothetical "what-if" scenario that assumes all hedges were canceled at quarter end.

The impact has an inverse relationship between oil price and revenues where there is a reduction of revenues if the oil price goes up, and an increase of revenues if the oil price drops. EON has experienced significant swings in the non-cash derivative revenue impact as shown in the trends of the last three quarters due to market conditions.

Q4-2025 Q1-2026 Q2-2026 Q3-2026 Oil price, end of the quarter $ 57.42 $ 101.38 $ 69.50 $ 90.22 Revenues, net of derivatives 3,536,628 4,223,108 4,326,789 4,324,220 Non-cash derivatives 43,225 (3,254,915 ) 2,158,927 (3,231,722 ) Revenues - Reported 3,579,852 968,193 6,485,716 1,092,498

Lease operating expenses ("LOE") : The LOE for the Grayburg-Jackson Field ("GJF") maintains a consistent run rate of approximately $700K per month. The South Justis Unit ("SJU"), which was acquired in late June 2025, has a run rate of approximately $130K per month in LOE.

: The LOE for the Grayburg-Jackson Field ("GJF") maintains a consistent run rate of approximately $700K per month. The South Justis Unit ("SJU"), which was acquired in late June 2025, has a run rate of approximately $130K per month in LOE. Depletion, depreciation and amortization ("DD&A") : The year-end reserve reports are used to determine an estimated DD&A for the entire year. The quarterly estimated amount is used in the fourth quarter of the year, and for quarters going forward. Any retroactive adjustments to previously reported quarters are not made. In 2025, the extra charge to the fourth quarter was approximately $1.5 million due to lower reserves in the 2025 reserve report compared to the 2024 report. The same lower reserve estimates also produced a higher ongoing quarterly DD&A rate, accounting for the increase in DD&A in Q3-2026 compared to Q3-2025.

: The year-end reserve reports are used to determine an estimated DD&A for the entire year. The quarterly estimated amount is used in the fourth quarter of the year, and for quarters going forward. Any retroactive adjustments to previously reported quarters are not made. In 2025, the extra charge to the fourth quarter was approximately $1.5 million due to lower reserves in the 2025 reserve report compared to the 2024 report. The same lower reserve estimates also produced a higher ongoing quarterly DD&A rate, accounting for the increase in DD&A in Q3-2026 compared to Q3-2025. General and administrative costs ("G&A"): The G&A cost structure has two distinct classifications: baseline on-going costs and transaction driven costs.

Baseline or on-going G&A costs: The Company's on-going G&A cost structure has been trending lower over time since 2024 and is currently averaging approximately $600K per month. Management continues to focus on reducing the G&A cost structure and expects to have further reductions in the areas of insurance premiums, legal fees, accounting and audit costs. Transaction driven costs in G&A: Under GAAP, many of the transaction driven costs are required to be classified as G&A. EON, as a growth-stage company, is always looking to improve its capital structure, and thus has transaction costs relating to acquisition, financial instruments, resolving and settling carry-over matters from before the de-SPAC of the Company, and other one-time filings and events.

Other income and expense: Other income and expense items relate to financing costs and derivative valuations at fair market value ("FMV") of various instruments.

Interest expense: The interest expense in Q3-2026 was $700K lower year-over-year due to the retirement of the senior debt on September 9, 2025. Gain on sale of assets and debt forgiveness: As a result of the September 9, 2025 funding close, the Company recognized approximately $15.2 million in gains from sale of assets and debt forgiveness in Q3-2025. Derivative liability valuations and amortization of financing costs: A net $850K of expense from derivative valuations of financial instruments and amortization of financing costs in Q3-2026 was recognized compared to net income of $180K in Q2-2026, and net expense of $1.8 million in Q3-2025.

Outlook for the remainder of the year: The Company believes it can continue to deliver stable production from its two core properties. The first two San Andres horizontal wells in which the Company maintains a 35% working interest have commenced initial flowback operations and frac-load recovery with all permanent production facilities installed and operational. In November, the first sale of oil was generated from this effort. We expect the first significant revenues in the first quarter of 2027. As operations progress and sufficient production data becomes available, meaningful milestones and associated interpretations can be communicated to stakeholders in due course, following appropriate technical evaluation and coordination between the working interest parties. No production from the SJU or from the horizontal development program in the GJF is hedged.

Balance Sheet Highlights Table

Sep 2026 Jun 2026 Change Cash and cash equivalents 1,141,248 691,672 449,576 Accounts receivable 2,560,257 2,373,601 186,656 Prepaid and other current 1,320,713 1,364,636 (43,923 ) Oil & gas properties 83,369,348 83,994,647 (625,299 ) Other non-current assets 1,891,348 1,891,348 - Total assets 90,282,914 90,315,904 (32,990 ) Accounts payable & accrued 26,094,850 22,981,672 (3,113,180 ) Debt (current & long-term) 9,813,573 9,003,786 (809,787 ) Derivatives (various) 7,474,396 4,223,137 (3,251,259 ) Deferred tax liability 685,361 2,711,415 2,026,054 Other liabilities 2,055,051 2,020,686 (34,365 ) Total liabilities 46,123,231 40,940,696 (5,182,537 ) Equity attributable to EON 44,159,683 49,375,208 5,215,525 Total equity and liabilities 90,282,914 90,315,904 32,988

Cash : The cash balance increased from $692K at the end of June to $1.1 million at the end of September.

: The cash balance increased from $692K at the end of June to $1.1 million at the end of September. Payables and Accrued Liabilities : The increase in payables and accrued liabilities is due to interest accruals for conversion of deferred compensation to notes, potential bonus accruals, and increase in activities for field development.

: The increase in payables and accrued liabilities is due to interest accruals for conversion of deferred compensation to notes, potential bonus accruals, and increase in activities for field development. Derivative Liabilities: The derivative liability for non-cash hedging increased due to the decline in oil prices at the end of September 2026 compared to June 2026, which served as an offset to the revenue impact for the quarter.

About EON Resources Inc.

EON is an independent upstream energy company focused on maximizing total returns to shareholders through the development of onshore oil and natural gas properties. EON's Class A Common Stock trades on the NYSE American under "EONR," and its public warrants trade under "EONR WS." Its Permian Basin portfolio includes GJF and SJU in New Mexico. For more information on the Company, please visit the EON website.

Two Permian Basin Assets, Multiple Development Horizons

Grayburg-Jackson Field (GJF): 13,700 contiguous leasehold acres in Eddy County, New Mexico, with stacked pay zones and almost 1 billion barrels of estimated original oil in place, of which less than 7% has been produced to date. The San Andres horizontal development program commenced in August 2026.

South Justis Unit (SJU): 5,360 contiguous acres in Lea County, New Mexico, with approximately 207 million barrels of original oil in place. EON's geologic and reservoir work on the Blinebry zone indicates development potential that management believes is similar in character to the opportunity identified in the GJF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "should" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect the Company's management's current beliefs. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the risks relating to our business - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (see www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter, President

PORTER, LEVAY & ROSE, INC.

mike@plrinvest.com

SOURCE: EON Resources Inc.

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