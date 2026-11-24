

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 was down in negative territory around late morning on Tuesday, weighed down to a large extent by sharp losses in the mining sector due to weak metals prices. Banks and real estate stocks too shed notable ground.



The FTSE 100 was down 21.90 points or 0.21% at 10,459.02 about half an hour before noon.



Miners Antofagasta (down 7.2%), Anglo American Plc (down 5.6%), Fresnillo (down 4%), Glenclore (down 4%), Endeavour Mining (down 3.4%) and Rio Tinto (down 3.1%) declined sharply.



Kingfisher shed 3.7%. The home improvement retailer reported a 0.8% rise in third-quarter like-for-like sales.



Weir, JD Sports Fashion, Metlen Energy & Metals, Next, Standard Chartered, Polar Capital Technology Trust Holdings, British Land Company, Lion Finance, Croda International, Computacenter, F&C Investment Trust, Barratt Redrow, Scottish Mortgage, Barclays, Howden Joinery Group, Bunzl and Marks & Spencer lost 1%-3%.



Food producer Cranswick declined more than 2% after delivering a mixed set of results for the fiscal first half.



Among the gainers, Balfour Beatty climbed 4% after the infrastructure group raised its 2026 profit guidance.



Compass Group moved up 3%. The world's largest caterer has announced plans to move its primary listing from London to New York. Also, the company said it would resume share buybacks of up to $1.5 billion over the next two years.



Tullow Oil skyrocketed 15%. The oil & gas exploration company has reached an agreement with the government of Ghana to settle two long-running tax disputes.



SSE, 3i Group, Diageo, Investec, Experian, Relx, IG Group Holdings, Reckitt Benckiser, Burberry Group, Unilever, BAE Systems, Babcock International, LSEG, Severn Trent and AstraZeneca gained 1%-2%.



British pub operator Marston's tanked 6% after first-half profit dropped from last year.



A report from the Confederation of British Industry said the CBI retail sales balance index rose to 9 in November from -10 in the previous month, the first positive number since September 2024 and the highest since December 2022.



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