

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Caution prevails in global markets after a massive rally on Monday triggered by the shock reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of NVIDIA. The optimism in the tech sector as well as the broader markets faded as investors waited for more catalysts.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory while shares of Nvidia are trading more than 5 percent lower in premarket trading. European markets are trading mostly with losses.



Earlier in the day, Asian markets had jumped emphatically tracking Wall Street's gains on Monday in response to the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of NVIDIA. KOSPI surged 6.3 percent whereas Nikkei 225 rallied more than 4 percent.



The Dollar Index has edged down. Bond yields eased across regions and tenors.



The crude oil price benchmarks are directionless amidst diplomatic efforts to revive negotiations with Iran. Gold has slipped more than half percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,433.60 down 0.33% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,180.50 down 0.79% Germany's DAX at 25,163.41, down 0.79% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,468.04, down 0.12% France's CAC 40 at 8,047.59, up 0.03% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,035.65, down 0.64% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 58,758.00, up 4.11% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,726.40, up 1.82% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,548.37, up 0.27% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,219.65, down 0.73% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,006.03, up 6.32%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 104.16, down 0.15% EUR/USD at 1.0933, up 0.28% GBP/USD at 1.3064, up 0.24% USD/JPY at 159.44, up 0.27% USD/CHF at 0.8408, down 0.11% AUD/USD at 0.6624, down 0.05%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.883%, down 0.51% Germany at 3.2532%, down 0.90% France at 4.751%, down 0.71% U.K. at 5.1700%, down 0.79% Japan at 2.703%, down 2.91%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $86.79, up 0.13% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $80.01, down 0.20% Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,623.85, down 0.75% Silver Futures (Dec) at $41.84, down 3.10%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $59,867.57, down 2.30% Ethereum at $1,684.77, down 2.03% BNB at $546.34, down 1.66% XRP at $0.9320, down 0.63% Solana at $70.73, down 2.08%



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