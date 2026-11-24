CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:EPL)(OTCQB:EGPLF) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Kestrel Gold Inc. (TSX-V:KGC) ("Kestrel") dated November 23, 2026, whereby Eagle Plains and Kestrel will negotiate and settle the terms of a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") for Kestrel to acquire up to an 80% interest in Eagle Plains' wholly-owned Mount Polley West (MPW) copper gold project ("the Project"). The 7,407 ha MPW Project is located 54 kms north-northeast of Williams Lake and adjacent to Imperial Metals' Mount Polley Property, in British Columbia's Cariboo region. Management of both Eagle Plains and Kestrel consider MPW to hold excellent potential for copper-gold porphyry and epithermal gold mineralization. The property is owned 100% by Eagle Plains, with a portion of the property subject to Net Smelter Royalties held by third parties, including Summit Royalties.

Key highlights include:

Historical trenching returned 1.12% Cu over 35m, including 7.12% Cu over 5m 1

Historic exploration has documented

multiple mineralized intrusions similar in nature to the Mount Polley Intrusive Complex (MPIC) 2

coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies that support the presence of additional prospective intrusions 3

exploration by Eagle Plains has located down-ice basal till gold grain counts indicative of potential proximal sources 4

Chuck Downie, President and CEO of Eagle Plains commented "Grass roots fieldwork by Eagle Plains and past operators at MPW has identified many of the geological indicators associated with porphyry and epithermal mineralizing systems and we look forward to working with the Kestrel team to advance the Project."

Mount Polley West Compilation Map

Xatsull Exploration Agreement

On April 29, 2026, Eagle Plains and Xatsull First Nation announced the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the "Agreement") dated Feb. 26, 2026, for exploration activities associated with the PPW project. The Agreement establishes a framework for Eagle Plains and Xatsull to collaborate on early-stage exploration. As well as including protocols for communication, co-drafting of all regulatory applications, engagement, environmental protection, employment, training, and business opportunities, the Agreement provides Xatsull's conditional support for a five-year exploration permit application. Xatsull's support is conditional on Eagle Plains complying with agreed-upon environmental protections, monitoring, and ongoing engagement commitments. The exploration permit application is currently being processed by the B.C. Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals and is anticipated to be issued in Q1, 2027.

LOI Terms

Under the terms of the LOI, on order to exercise the Option, Kestrel must make a series of cash payments and share issuances to Eagle Plains and fund exploration expenditures on the Project. These payments, share issuance and expenditures are separated into two phases, with the First Option entitling Kestrel to acquire a 60% interest in the Project by paying CA$350,000, issuing an aggregate of 2,400,000 common shares to EPL and funding CA$5,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project by over a four-year term. Pursuant to the Second Option (if elected by Kestrel), Kestrel may acquire an additional 20% interest in the Project (for a 80% total interest) by notifying Eagle Plains of its intent to increase its interest to 80%, and by making an additional payment of $1,000,000, 50% of which may be paid in shares of Kestrel, at Kestrel's election.

If either the First Option or the Second Option is exercised, a 2% smelter return royalty will be granted to the Eagle Plains over part of the property, 1% of which may be repurchased for CA$1,000,000.

Eagle Plains will serve as Operator under the terms of Option and will reserve the right to use TerraLogic Exploration Inc. as geoscience consultant. Following the exercise of either the First Option or the Second Option, Kestrel and Eagle Plains shall then form a 60/40 or 80/20 joint venture ("JV") to further explore and develop the Property.

During the term of the Option, EPL and Kestrel would agree to include any additional claims acquired by staking by either party within a 2km area from existing claim boundaries.

A formal agreement with industry standard terms will be prepared, and the expectation is the agreement will be settled and executed by the parties within 30 days. The terms and conditions of the formal agreement will be subject to the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada, and subject to regulatory approval. Further details regarding the proposed transaction will be provided in a comprehensive news release if, and when, the parties enter into the formal Option Agreement. There can be no guarantees that the proposed transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

Some of the above results were taken directly from MINFILE descriptions and assessment reports (ARIS) filed with the BC government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

About the MPW Project

The MPW property lies in the Quesnel Trough and is underlain by the Triassic Nicola Group volcanics and volcaniclastics intruded by coeval and younger small stocks, plugs and dykes of syenitic to monzodioritic composition, a setting similar to the Mount Polley Mine approximately 5 kilometres to the east. In addition, 10 documented BC MINFILE mineral occurrences lie within the property boundaries, primarily copper showings. The property is crossed by a paved road, with a network of established logging roads throughout he property.

Grass roots fieldwork by Eagle Plains and past operators at MPW have identified many of the geological indicators associated with porphyry and epithermal mineralizing systems.

In 2025 a single day of prospecting was completed in a drainage in the northeast of the property. Morehead Creek, a tributary of the Quesnel River, has undergone significant historical placer mining but assessment of bedrock geology is limited. Prospecting confirmed the presence of monzonite-monzodiorite intrusions (Moorehead Creek Stock) indicated by regional mapping. A new mineralized occurrence of sheared fine-grained monzonite hosting 3-5cm wide chalcocite and malachite mineralization was discovered on the east bank of the creek. Rock (grab) sample JCMPR001 returned 161g/t Ag and 8.4% Cu.

1 Kikauka, A. (1999). Geological and Geophysical Report on the J 1-4 Claim Group, Jacobie Lake, Likely, B.C.. (File No. 25960)

2 Montgomery, A. (1990). 1990 Assessment Report on a Prospecting and Geological Work Program, JC 1 & 2 Mineral Claims, Cariboo Mining Division (File No. 20792)

3 Downie, D., & Schmidt, N. (2022). 2022 Airborne Geophysical Survey of the ML Property, near Williams Lake, B.C.. Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. (File No. 40295)

4 Baich, Ashton. (2025). 2024Mount Polley West Project Assessment Report (Filed for Assessment Mar. 14, 2025)

See MPW Property Information and Map here

Qualified Person

Technical information in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by C.C. Downie, P.Geo., a director and officer of Eagle Plains, hereby identified as the "Qualified Person" under N.I. 43-101.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the fourth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and the only one of these four that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $115,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout, Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:"ER") was listed on May 24, 2023, and on October 30, 2025, ER shareholders overwhelmingly approved a three-cornered amalgamation that resulted in a reverse takeover of Eagle Royalties by Summit Royalty Corp. The resulting issuer is named Summit Royalties Ltd. and trades under the symbol SUM on the TSX Venture Exchange with a market capitalization of over $100M.

On October 2, 2024, Eagle Plains announced the formation of a separate division within the Company that will give Eagle Plains' shareholders direct exposure to strategic opportunities in Canadian green energy transition. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains, Osprey Power Inc. ("OP") will focus on identifying and advancing innovative and diverse clean energy project portfolios in target markets throughout Canada, with an initial focus on Western Canada.

Eagle Plains' core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

Expenditures from 2010-2025 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $41M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 50,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Eagle Plains

"C.C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo"

President and CEO

For further information on EPL, please contact Andrew Wilson at 1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: abw@eagleplains.com or visit our website at https://www.eagleplains.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/eagle-plains-announces-letter-of-intent-with-kestrel-gold-for-option-of-the-mpw-p-1255776