CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Kestrel Gold Inc. (TSXV:KGC) ("Kestrel") is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL)(OTCQB:EGPLF) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") dated November 23, 2026, whereby Kestrel and Eagle Plains will negotiate and settle the terms of a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") for Kestrel to acquire up to an 80% interest in Eagle Plains' wholly-owned Mount Polley West (MPW) copper gold project ("the Project"). The 7,407 ha MPW Project is located 54 kms north-northeast of Williams Lake and adjacent to Imperial Metals' Mount Polley Property, in British Columbia's Cariboo region. Management of both Eagle Plains and Kestrel consider MPW to hold excellent potential for copper-gold porphyry and epithermal gold mineralization. The property is owned 100% by Eagle Plains, with a portion of the property subject to Net Smelter Royalties held by third parties, including Summit Royalties.

LOI Terms

Under the terms of the LOI, on order to exercise the Option, Kestrel must make a series of cash payments and share issuances to Eagle Plains and fund exploration expenditures on the Project. These payments, share issuance and expenditures are separated into two phases, with the First Option entitling Kestrel to acquire a 60% interest in the Project by paying CA$350,000, issuing an aggregate of 2,400,000 common shares to EPL and funding CA$5,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project by over a four-year term. Pursuant to the Second Option (if elected by Kestrel), Kestrel may acquire an additional 20% interest in the Project (for a 80% total interest) by notifying Eagle Plains of its intent to increase its interest to 80%, and by making an additional payment of $1,000,000, 50% of which may be paid in shares of Kestrel, at Kestrel's election.

If either the First Option or the Second Option is exercised, a 2% smelter return royalty will be granted to the Eagle Plains over part of the property, 1% of which may be repurchased for CA$1,000,000.

Eagle Plains will serve as Operator under the terms of Option and will reserve the right to use TerraLogic Exploration Inc. as geoscience consultant. Following the exercise of either the First Option or the Second Option, Kestrel and Eagle Plains shall then form a 60/40 or 80/20 joint venture ("JV") to further explore and develop the Property.

During the term of the Option, EPL and Kestrel would agree to include any additional claims acquired by staking by either party within a 2km area from existing claim boundaries.

A formal agreement with industry standard terms will be prepared, and the expectation is the agreement will be settled and executed by the parties within 30 days. The terms and conditions of the formal agreement will be subject to the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada, and subject to regulatory approval. Further details regarding the proposed transaction will be provided in a comprehensive news release if, and when, the parties enter into the formal Option Agreement. There can be no guarantees that the proposed transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

Some of the above results were taken directly from MINFILE descriptions and assessment reports (ARIS) filed with the BC government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

About the MPW Project

Key highlights include:

Historical trenching returned 1.12% Cu over 35m, including 7.12% Cu over 5m 1

Historic exploration has documented

multiple mineralized intrusions similar in nature to the Mount Polley Intrusive Complex (MPIC) 2

coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies that support the presence of additional prospective intrusions 3

Approximately 5km west from the active Mount Polley Mine operated by Imperial Metals.

Approximately 3km south of the formerly active QR Gold Mine, owned by Osisko Development Corp.

Map of the Mount Polley West Claims. (link to image).

Link to MPW information: Eagle Plains Web

The MPW property lies in the Quesnel Trough and is underlain by the Triassic Nicola Group volcanics and volcaniclastics intruded by coeval and younger small stocks, plugs and dykes of syenitic to monzodioritic compositon, a setting similar to the Mount Polley Mine approximately 5 kilometres to the east. In addition, 10 documented BC MINFILE mineral occurrences lie within the property boundaries, primarily copper showings. The property is crossed by a paved road, with a network of established logging roads throughout the property.

Grass roots fieldwork by Eagle Plains and past operators at MPW have identified many of the geological indicators associated with porphyry and epithermal mineralizing systems.

1 Kikauka, A. (1999). Geological and Geophysical Report on the J 1-4 Claim Group, Jacobie Lake, Likely, B.C.. (File No. 25960)

2 Montgomery, A. (1990). 1990 Assessment Report on a Prospecting and Geological Work Program, JC 1 & 2 Mineral Claims, Cariboo Mining Division (File No. 20792)

3 Downie, D., & Schmidt, N. (2022). 2022 Airborne Geophysical Survey of the ML Property, near Williams Lake, B.C.. Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. (File No. 40295)

4 Baich, Ashton. (2025). 2024Mount Polley West Project Assessment Report (Filed for Assessment Mar. 14, 2025)

Qualified Person

Technical information in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by C.C. Downie, P.Geo., a director and officer of Eagle Plains, hereby identified as the "Qualified Person" under N.I. 43-101.

Management Comment

"Kestrel is very pleased to enter into this LOI with Eagle Plains. The Mount Polley West project is located adjacent to nearby producing mines (current and past) and in a region that is seeing additional development. It also compliments the company's QCM property, further north in the Quinell Terrain. We see the stage of development at MPW as fitting Kestrel's space between early-stage surface exploration to high-impact sub terrain exploration" said Gordon Aldcorn, President and CEO of Kestrel.

About Kestrel Gold Inc.

Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel holds a 100% interest in the QCM Property (subject to a 2% NSR), an orogenic gold target in the Manson-Germanson district of British Columbia, where Centerra Gold Inc. is advancing an earn-in option to acquire up to a 75% interest, in addition to a 100% interest in the KSD Property (subject to a 2.5% NSR), an orogenic gold target in the Tintina Gold Belt, Yukon. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KGC.

Contact: Gordon Aldcorn, President & CEO | Office: (825) 454-4653 | gordon@kestrelgold.com | www.kestrelgold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Kestrel to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc operating hazards, regulatory approvals, and the ability to obtain necessary financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kestrel does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Kestrel Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kestrel-gold-announces-letter-of-intent-with-eagle-plains-for-option-of-the-mpw-p-1256341