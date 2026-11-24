Company achieves goal of reaching 25 retail store locations by fiscal year-end

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - DAVIDsTEA Inc. (TSXV: DTEA) ("DAVIDsTEA" or the "Company"), a leading tea merchant in North America, announced today the opening of its 24th and 25th company-owned retail stores at the Southgate Centre in Edmonton and at the Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby, B.C.

The DAVIDsTEA store in Edmonton began operations earlier this month, while the location in the Vancouver area opened its doors this week. These latest store openings, which have raised the total to five in fiscal 2026, enabled DAVIDsTea to meet its growth objective of expanding its retail footprint to 25 locations in Canada by the end of the fiscal year.

"We are pleased to have delivered on our retail store-led growth strategy for 2026 and are encouraged by the initial customer response at the new stores in western Canada," said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer of DAVIDsTEA. "We enjoyed much success at these high-traffic malls in the past, so we're confident our premium brand along with broad tea and gift offering will resonate with consumers heading into the busy holiday season. Looking ahead to 2027, we are still in the planning phase but our initial assessment points towards a store expansion similar to 2026."

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 4,000 grocery stores and pharmacies, over 1,500 convenience stores in Canada as well as 25 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team's passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company's culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven "collections" with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans or assumptions regarding future events or future results and there are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law, including statements regarding the timing and number of planned store openings, anticipated store count, and expected contribution of new stores to the Company's sales, e-commerce and wholesale channels. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates" or "anticipates" or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. While we believe these opinions and expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for our fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them except as required by law.

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