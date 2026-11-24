Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Talamore Mining Corp. (TSX: TALA) (OTCQX: TALMF) ("Talamore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a draft Quartz Mining License ("QML") from the Yukon Government's Department of Energy, Mines and Resources ("EMR") for the Coffee Gold Project, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of the Project toward construction and operations.

The draft QML follows a robust technical, environmental, engineering, and regulatory review process, including extensive consultation with First Nations on the management plans that underpin the QML. The QML is a key regulatory authorization for the construction, operation and closure of major mines in the Yukon. The final stage of this process includes Yukon Government Consultation on the draft QML with potentially affected First Nations, which is now underway. The Company will also review and provide comment on the draft QML and continue working collaboratively with Yukon regulators and First Nations partners to finalize the license.

In a further milestone for the Project, construction of the Northern Access Route has been substantially advanced to support the planned transportation of construction materials, equipment, and critical supplies to the Project during the upcoming winter season in preparation for mine construction in 2027. The Company plans to begin using the road once the construction as-built reports are submitted and Yukon Government confirms construction is complete. Materials transported during the winter season are expected to include construction equipment, fuel, structural components, camp infrastructure, and other supplies required to support future site development activities.

"The receipt of the draft Quartz Mining License is a significant achievement for Talamore and reflects the tremendous work completed by our employees, consultants, Yukon regulators, First Nations partners, and stakeholders over many years," said Tim Warman, Chief Executive Officer of Talamore Mining. "Coupled with the progress on the Northern Access Route, we are now positioned to begin winter transportation activities and advance the Coffee Gold Project toward construction readiness. These milestones strengthen our confidence in the Project schedule and demonstrate continued progress toward developing a modern, responsible gold mining operation that will generate long-term economic benefits for Yukon communities."

The Coffee Gold Project is expected to be a significant contributor to Yukon's economy through employment, contracting opportunities, government revenues, and local procurement throughout construction and operations. For 2026, Talamore expects to contribute approximately $80 million to the Yukon economy through direct spending on materials, labour, and contractor services, with approximately 70% of that directed to First Nations owned or partnered businesses.

The Company continues to advance through the Type A Water Use Licence ("WUL") process under the Yukon Water Board ("YWB"). The WUL is the other major outstanding permit for the Coffee Gold Project which is required to build and operate water-related facilities. The Company will begin filing responses to comments in early December following close of the public comment period, which occurred on September 15. In parallel, it is actively engaging with the Yukon Water Board Secretariat to seek the earliest available public hearing date, with scheduling to be determined by the Board. With the WUL expected after the final QML is issued, the Company is coordinating with its engineering partner, G Mining Services, and its permitting team, to identify and schedule construction activities that can be completed solely under the QML. Once the QML is issued, the Company will also coordinate with Yukon Government's Compliance, Monitoring and Inspections branch on these activities.

About Talamore Mining

Talamore Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing the Coffee Gold Project in Yukon, Canada. Coffee is a 100%-owned, open-pit heap leach gold project in the final stages of permitting and engineering, and the Company is working toward a construction decision. The project hosts 3.0 million ounces of Measured and Indicated resources and an additional 0.8 million ounces of Inferred resources. In addition to Coffee, Talamore holds a portfolio of copper and gold assets in Chile and Mexico, providing longer-term growth potential.

Talamore recognizes that protection of the land and water around the Coffee Gold Project is of central importance to the Trondëk Hwëch'in, White River First Nation, Selkirk First Nation, and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun. The Company is focused on building long-term relationships grounded in transparency, respect, and follow-through. From day one, Talamore's approach is simple: do the work properly, be honest about it, and follow through on what we say.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated receipt of the QML and WUL; the completion of the Northern Access Route; plans relating to mine construction activities; anticipated expenditures by the Company and the economic benefits of the Project; future development plans and the business and operations of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making forward-looking statements, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that the final QML will be issued in a timely manner on substantially the same terms and conditions as set out in the draft QML. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including but not limited to: the results of exploration and development activities not being as anticipated; inaccurate estimation of mineral resources; changes in prices of gold and other base and precious metals; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; liquidity and financing risks; market volatility; currency risk; tax matters; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; legal and regulatory risks including failure to obtain necessary permits or changes in applicable mining laws; mineral tenure; risks relating to operating in remote or foreign jurisdictions; geotechnical conditions or failures; risks of natural disasters or public health concerns; community relations and social license; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; risks relating to environmental, sustainability, and governance practices and performance; corruption, bribery, and sanctions; employee misconduct; litigation; conflicts of interest; tariffs and other trade barriers; and those risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Information Form.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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