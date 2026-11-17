Results include 7.75 g/t Au over 6.4 m in hole 26-SPX-DD003 and 7.35 g/t Au over 5.3 m in hole 26-SPX-RC142, supporting resource upgrade and conversion within the pit limits

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Talamore Mining Corporation (TSX: TALA) (OTCQX: TALMF) ("Talamore" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a further 50 holes of an ongoing 46,000-metre infill and exploration drilling program at its wholly-owned Coffee Gold project in Canada's Yukon Territory. These latest drill results are from the higher-grade Supremo Extension zone (Figures 1 & 2), which currently hosts an Indicated Resource of 2,437 kt at a grade of 1.18 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for a contained 92,000 ounces of gold, and an Inferred Resource of 6,059 kt at a grade of 1.72 g/t gold for a contained 335,000 ounces of gold. The Inferred grade at Supremo Extension is significantly higher than the 1.15 g/t Au grade of the overall Coffee Gold project resource estimate and thus provides a compelling target for converting high-grade ounces to the Indicated category for inclusion in the Feasibility Study currently underway.

Today's release includes assay results from 37 reverse circulation and 13 diamond drill holes totalling 6,719 metres of a planned 25,000 metres of infill drilling at Supremo Extension. These latest results were received after the Feasibility Study cutoff and will be incorporated in future resource updates. A total of 299 drill holes for 46,378 metres have been completed through October of this year, with results for 190 holes totaling 25,733 metres released to date.

Drilling Highlights

Highlights of the holes reported here from the Supremo Extension structural system include:

7.75 g/t Au over 6.4 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole 26-SPX-DD003

7.35 g/t Au over 5.3 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-RC142

4.64 g/t Au over 9.4 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-DD010

4.94 g/t Au over 8.8 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-RC128

2.78 g/t Au over 14.1 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-RC151

Tim Warman, President and CEO of Talamore Mining, commented, "These latest results continue to confirm the grade, continuity and resource growth potential we see at the Supremo Extension, with results materially above the current resource grade and in some cases extending beyond the limits of the existing resource pit. Although these results were received after the cut-off for the Feasibility Study, they will be included in a future resource and mine plan update that will drive the continued growth of the Coffee project beyond the Feasibility Study."

Geology and Context of Results

The Coffee Gold project consists of multiple mineralized structural zones forming the equivalent of a large vein swarm with individual structural zones from one to over thirty metres in width and extending up to four-kilometres in strike length (Figure 1). The Supremo Extension portion of the Coffee deposit is at the intersection of a steeply dipping northeasterly trending high-grade structure and a shallower east-dipping structural zone. The shallow dipping structure is unique relative to the other structural zones in the Coffee deposit because of the much thicker mineralization, lower trace metal concentrations and higher silver content. The intersection of these two structural trends creates wide zones of much higher-than-average grade that become ideal for open pit mining.

Hole 26-SPX-DD003 (Figures 2 & 3) encountered much better than expected grade on the shallow dipping structure in Supremo Extension increasing the grade near the bottom of the pit. This hole will likely add higher grade mineralization within the current resource pit, with mineralization remaining open at depth. Other new drill holes on this cross section discovered additional sheeted veining below the pit. This is an untested area and adds significant potential for expanding the pit to the west.

Hole 26-SPX-RC142 (Figure 2 & 4) expands higher grade material over a wider intercept on the steeply dipping structure near the surface. Other new drill holes on this cross section show continuity of width and grade down dip on the steeply dipping structure. The deepest new drill hole confirms the grade at the bottom of the pit.

Hole 26-SPX-DD010 (Figures 2 & 5) helps to confirm the current resource model interpretation and shows increasing grade near the base of the pit. Another new drill hole on this cross section confirms the extension of the shallow dipping structure below the pit bottom which may support an expansion of the pit at depth.

Hole 26-SPX-RC128 (Figures 2 & 6) fills a data gap in the steeply dipping structure with much higher-than-expected width and grade. This hole will add ounces and grade to resource blocks on this cross section. The 2026 drilling on this cross section also shows good grade below the bottom of the pit confirming the potential for expanding the pit at depth.

Hole 26-SPX-RC151 (Figures 2 & 7) fills a data gap in the steeply dipping structure with much higher-than-expected width and grade. This hole will add ounces and grade to resource blocks on this cross section. Other new drill holes on this cross section shows continuity of grade along the structure and good grade below the bottom of the pit confirming the potential for expanding the pit a depth.

These 50 drill holes continue the campaign to infill between existing completed cross sections on the Supremo Extension target, to increase drill density and upgrade resources from Inferred to Indicated beyond the Feasibility Study currently underway. Infill and/or expansion drilling has also been completed for the year on the Supremo and Latte zones, as well as testing of outlying targets including Sugar, Ristretto and Konnexion (Figure 8).





Figure 1. Known mineralized systems and existing drill holes at the Coffee Gold Project. Resource pit outlines in Figures 1 through 7 are based on the report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate Update on the Coffee Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" prepared for Fuerte Metals Corporation by Micon International, with an effective date of August 21, 2025, and an issue date of October 6, 2025.



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Figure 2. Location of drill holes and cross-sections from the current release, Supremo Extension.



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Figure 3. Cross-section A-A' through the Supremo Extension showing a newly discovered thick sheeted vein zone below the shallow dipping vein and high grade near the bottom of the pit.



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Figure 4. Cross-section D-D' through the Supremo Extension showing high-grade near the surface on the steeply -dipping mineralized structure and consistent grade and width down-dip below the shallow drill hole, adding confidence to the existing model and opportunity to upgrade the resource classification in this area.



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Figure 5. Cross-section B-B' through the Supremo Extension confirming good grade near the bottom of the pit.



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Figure 6. Cross-section C-C' through the Supremo Extension showing increasing width and grade on the steeply dipping vein extending below the current pit.



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Figure 7. Cross-section E-E' through the Supremo Extension showing consistent width and grade extending below the current pit.



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Figure 8. Location of drill holes in additional targets outside of Supremo Extension.



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Table 1. Detailed Drill results

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Drilled

Width

(m) True Width

(m) Au

(ppm) Zone Oxidation Level 26-SPX-DD001 205.5 223.0 17.5 15.6 1.74 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-DD001 265.5 276.0 10.5 5.3 0.77 Supremo Extension Mixed 26-SPX-DD002 123.1 130.1 7.0 6.3 3.26 Supremo Extension Mixed 26-SPX-DD003 133.4 141.0 7.6 6.4 7.75 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-DD003 151.5 161.1 9.6 8.1 1.41 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-DD004 168.0 178.0 10.0 8.9 2.02 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-DD004 193.6 197.0 3.4 3.0 1.46 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-DD005 168.8 171.6 2.8 2.6 8.78 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-DD006 283.0 289.0 6.0 5.5 0.47 Supremo Extension Mixed 26-SPX-DD007 54.0 75.0 21.0 18.5 0.79 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-DD007 94.0 107.1 13.1 11.6 1.50 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-DD007 209.1 227.0 17.9 11.8 3.66 Supremo Extension Mixed 26-SPX-DD007 167.0 181.0 14.0 7.4 0.57 Supremo Extension Mixed 26-SPX-DD008 182.2 196.6 14.4 12.6 1.19 Supremo Extension Mixed 26-SPX-DD009 147.8 177.0 29.2 14.6 2.41 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-DD010 186.0 196.6 10.6 9.4 4.64 Supremo Extension Mixed 26-SPX-DD011 195.0 206.0 11.0 9.3 0.75 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-DD014 178.0 184.2 6.2 5.6 1.14 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-DD014 198.1 203.5 5.4 4.6 2.13 Supremo Extension Sulfide 26-SPX-DD015 76.0 79.0 3.0 2.2 0.29 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-DD015 219.0 221.0 2.0 1.3 1.10 Supremo Extension Mixed 26-SPX-DD015 95.0 101.0 6.0 4.9 0.45 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC124 21.3 29.0 7.6 6.7 2.49 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC128 73.2 96.0 22.9 8.8 4.94 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC129 47.2 48.8 1.5 1.4 3.77 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC130 59.4 73.2 13.7 5.8 2.26 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC132 25.9 27.4 1.5 1.3 0.99 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC133 18.3 22.9 4.6 4.1 2.94 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC139 109.7 112.8 3.1 1.9 1.30 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC141 125.0 126.5 1.5 0.8 21.00 Supremo Extension Mixed 26-SPX-RC142 30.5 36.6 6.1 5.3 7.35 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC143 18.3 21.3 3.1 2.7 3.14 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC144 111.3 117.4 6.1 4.1 4.23 Supremo Extension Mixed 26-SPX-RC145 85.3 96.0 10.7 9.5 2.22 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC146 64.0 67.1 3.1 2.1 6.19 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC147 48.8 59.4 10.7 9.5 2.58 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC148 64.0 73.2 9.1 6.0 2.33 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC149 19.8 21.3 1.5 1.3 1.38 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC150 24.4 35.1 10.7 8.1 2.95 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC151 39.6 54.9 15.2 14.1 2.78 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC152 62.5 71.6 9.2 5.5 1.13 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC152 79.3 82.3 3.1 1.3 2.51 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC154 71.6 74.7 3.1 2.0 2.06 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC154 99.1 102.1 3.1 1.9 3.83 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC155 125.0 126.5 1.5 1.2 7.24 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC156 16.8 24.4 7.6 6.9 2.15 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC157 77.7 85.3 7.6 6.3 2.00 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC157 91.4 94.5 3.1 2.4 6.14 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC158 114.3 131.1 16.8 9.4 2.92 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC159 42.7 61.0 18.3 16.9 1.71 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC160 74.7 94.5 19.8 7.7 1.30 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC161 67.1 80.8 13.7 12.2 1.41 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC162 19.8 27.4 7.6 6.6 3.80 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC163 16.8 19.8 3.1 2.7 1.06 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC166 54.9 57.9 3.1 2.4 3.61 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC167 82.3 94.5 12.2 6.1 3.39 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC168 18.3 21.3 3.1 2.7 2.52 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC169 106.7 108.2 1.5 0.8 3.61 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC170 64.0 73.2 9.1 5.3 3.04 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC171 93.0 106.7 13.7 9.2 4.06 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC172 118.9 128.0 9.2 4.6 6.97 Supremo Extension Oxide 26-SPX-RC173 42.7 45.7 3.1 2.5 2.62 Supremo Extension Oxide

Table 2. Drill Hole Locations

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation (masl) Azimuth Dip Hole Depth (m) 26-SPX-DD001 584176 6975793 977 306 -57 315 26-SPX-DD002 584148 6975886 953 314 -68 229 26-SPX-DD003 584101 6975875 952 297 -68 232 26-SPX-DD004 584073 6975814 960 318 -65 214 26-SPX-DD005 584073 6975814 960 316 -54 259 26-SPX-DD006 584055 6975700 979 309 -61 314 26-SPX-DD007 584049 6975923 937 315 -51 253 26-SPX-DD008 584027 6975794 954 312 -67 232 26-SPX-DD009 583990 6975880 931 132 -68 207 26-SPX-DD010 583980 6975770 949 323 -67 239 26-SPX-DD011 583941 6975748 943 311 -74 255 26-SPX-DD014 583881 6975736 928 317 -67 232 26-SPX-DD015 584628 6975998 973 309 -44 433 26-SPX-RC124 583773 6975620 929 130 -44 61 26-SPX-RC128 583752 6975644 919 99 -60 105 26-SPX-RC129 583752 6975641 920 135 -45 84 26-SPX-RC130 583751 6975642 919 137 -70 91 26-SPX-RC132 583736 6975589 937 138 -46 50 26-SPX-RC133 583718 6975571 939 135 -45 70 26-SPX-RC139 583704 6975662 908 121 -53 140 26-SPX-RC141 583704 6975663 908 144 -62 140 26-SPX-RC142 583686 6975566 936 135 -44 62 26-SPX-RC143 583688 6975543 941 135 -45 53 26-SPX-RC144 583682 6975653 909 145 -58 140 26-SPX-RC145 583683 6975653 909 147 -43 120 26-SPX-RC146 583671 6975592 926 114 -48 91 26-SPX-RC147 583670 6975591 926 141 -45 82 26-SPX-RC148 583670 6975592 926 142 -65 91 26-SPX-RC149 583668 6975526 942 134 -44 50 26-SPX-RC150 583644 6975514 941 137 -62 50 26-SPX-RC151 583641 6975552 932 142 -45 61 26-SPX-RC152 583641 6975552 932 136 -74 84 26-SPX-RC154 583624 6975605 913 139 -56 131 26-SPX-RC155 583622 6975643 902 146 -45 140 26-SPX-RC156 583624 6975494 943 135 -45 52 26-SPX-RC157 583609 6975583 917 140 -53 111 26-SPX-RC158 583609 6975583 917 141 -68 134 26-SPX-RC159 583599 6975519 932 135 -46 66 26-SPX-RC160 583597 6975520 932 134 -72 98 26-SPX-RC161 583597 6975554 922 138 -46 91 26-SPX-RC162 583598 6975481 941 137 -45 50 26-SPX-RC163 583572 6975464 940 136 -45 56 26-SPX-RC166 583553 6975491 928 136 -44 70 26-SPX-RC167 583553 6975490 929 135 -70 99 26-SPX-RC168 583550 6975452 937 136 -45 50 26-SPX-RC169 583543 6975537 913 139 -61 130 26-SPX-RC170 583529 6975470 927 128 -68 91 26-SPX-RC171 583527 6975518 913 138 -56 111 26-SPX-RC172 583526 6975518 913 137 -70 136 26-SPX-RC173 583514 6975458 924 136 -45 61

Coordinate system NAD83 Zone 7N

The goal of targeting the higher-grade infill portion within the main Supremo Extension is to increase both the size and the grade of the resource for inclusion in the current Feasibility Study work. The current open-pit mineral resource estimate comprises:

Table 3. 2025 Coffee Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate

Resource Category Tonnage

(kt) Gold Grade

(g/t) Metal Content

(gold koz) Measured 1,200 1.80 69 Indicated 78,846 1.14 2,888 Measured + Indicated 80,046 1.15 2,957 Inferred 21,200 1.17 800

Notes to Table 3:

Economic parameters used in the resource are a gold price of US$2,500/oz; heap leach average recoveries for the individual metallurgical domains of 86.3% for Oxide, 76.0% for Upper Transition, 54.5% for Middle Transition and 31.4% for Lower Transition; a mining cost of C$3.27-$3.50/t, processing costs of C$6.64/t, and general and administrative costs of C$6.0/t. A CAD:USD exchange rate of 1.35 was also assumed. The calculated cut-off grades vary between 0.13 g/t Au and 0.48 g/t Au, depending on the metallurgical domain. The global weighted average cut-off grade is 0.18 g/t Au, with domain tonnage contributions comprising 64% Oxide, 18% Upper Transition, 5% Middle Transition, and 13% Lower Transition. Pit slope angles vary between 45.0 and 48.8 degrees depending on the pit area. Pit optimization was done on 12x12x10 m re-block model with a minimum of 4x4x5 m regularized SMU. Numbers have been rounded to the nearest thousand tonnes and ounces. Differences may occur in totals due to rounding. The mineral resources described above have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards and Practices. Messrs. Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng. and Charley Murahwi, P.Geo. from Micon International Limited are the Qualified Person (QP) for this Mineral Resource Estimate. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they have not demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported mineral resources in this news release are uncertain in nature; however, it is reasonably expected that a significant portion of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded into Indicated Mineral Resources with further exploration. Micon's QPs have not identified any legal, political, environmental, or other factors that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resource estimate.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Procedures

Reverse circulation samples are collected at the drill rig by a qualified subcontractor in conjunction with rock chips for logging. Samples are collected every 5 ft (~1.52 m) for the entire hole, with the exception of the first sample of each hole where intervals may be longer depending on recovery while casing is set. Large retention bags (36"x24") are marked with the depth of the interval and small sample bags (12"x 20") are marked with a sample ID corresponding to a sample tag book where depth interval and hole information are recorded. The sample is collected in a clean bucket from under the cyclone. The full sample and bucket are weighed and then the sample is split using a riffle splitter (1/8 split) into a retention bag and a sample bag. The retention and sample bags are weighed on a scale, and the total weight, retention bag weight, and sample bag weight are recorded in the corresponding sample tag book.

A representative spear sample is taken from the waste bucket and is dry and wet sieved on site. Chips from the sieved sample are placed in a chip tray marked with the corresponding depth interval. Retention bags are folded over and are stacked neatly at the drill site; sample bags are closed and arranged into sample shipments at the drill site. A geologist regularly checks in on each drill to ensure sample integrity, quality, and that the site is being maintained in a clean and orderly manner to prevent sampling errors and contamination. When groundwater is encountered, the drillers will attempt to "dry" the interval before it reaches the cyclone. If a sample is wet, the sample will be spear sampled rather than split, and 'wet sample' is noted in the tag book. A geologist will supervise sampling during wet drilling conditions to ensure the sample is representative.

The cyclone is checked regularly for contamination and cleaned as necessary, regardless of drilling conditions. The collected samples are brought to the main core processing area at the end of every shift where they are laid out and the sample count and sequence numbers are checked to verify against the completed tag books.

For diamond drilling, when drilling is underway cores are taken from the core tube and placed into wooden core boxes. No core logging or sampling is completed at the drill rigs. Once the drill core arrives at the core logging facility the geologist and geo-technician inspect every core box to ensure that 3 m interval blocks and box numbering are in the correct order. For oriented core the core is oriented based on the core orientation mark at the end of each 3 m run. The geo-technician then measures each run of core and records the total recovery, rock quality designation (RQD), fracture frequency, number of fractures along foliation, joint roughness, orientation mark quality, and run-on-run consistency (RORC). Using the recovered core length, metre marks are put on the core at 1 m intervals and meterage for each core box are labelled. Drill core losses are assessed and recorded during the logging stage. Once geotechnical and geologic logging have been completed sample intervals are marked and tagged by the logging geologist. Core is then transported to the core cutting facility where it is cut and sampled as per the logging geologists' instructions and procedures.

For both reverse circulation and diamond drilling samples, standards and blanks occur every 10 samples and the standard type is generated randomly in the acQuire database upon entry. Standards and blanks are inserted by the geo-technicians during shipment preparation. Standards and blanks procedures for RC sampling are the same as diamond drill core sampling.

All reverse circulation and diamond drilling samples collected in 2026 were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. for preparation and assaying. Samples were typically received, crushed, and pulverized by the ALS Whitehorse preparation facility, and shipped to ALS North Vancouver for assaying. Prepared samples were assayed for gold using a conventional lead-fire assay procedure (Au-ICP21, ICP-AES) on 30 g sub-samples (50 g samples were used in 2010). Fire-assayed samples with grades in excess of 10 g/t gold were re-assayed from a second 30 g split (50 g split in 2010) using a fire assay procedure and a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). All regular drill samples were analyzed for a suite of 48 elements utilizing a four-acid digestion with a combination of ICP-AES and ICP-MS finishes (ME-MS61).

Qualified Person

Mr. Charlie Ronkos, MMSA is Talamore's EVP Exploration and the Qualified Person who has approved the technical information disclosed in this release.

Messrs. Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng. and Charley Murahwi, P.Geo. from Micon International Limited are the Qualified Persons (QPs) who prepared the Coffee Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate. Micon International Limited is "Independent" of Talamore as defined by Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. The estimate was prepared by Micon International Limited in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 with an effective date of August 21, 2025.

About Talamore Mining

Talamore Mining Corporation is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing the Coffee Gold Project in Yukon, Canada. Coffee is a 100%-owned, open-pit heap leach gold project in the final stages of permitting and engineering, and the Company is working toward a construction decision. The project hosts 3.0 million ounces of Measured and Indicated resources and an additional 0.8 million ounces of Inferred resources. In addition to Coffee, Talamore holds a portfolio of copper and gold assets in Chile and Mexico, providing longer-term growth potential.

Talamore recognizes that protection of the land and water around the Coffee Gold Project is of central importance to the Trondëk Hwëch'in, White River First Nation, Selkirk First Nation, and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun. The Company is focused on building long-term relationships grounded in transparency, respect, and follow-through. From day one, Talamore's approach is simple: do the work properly, be honest about it, and follow through on what we say.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future development plans and the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets; results of exploration; the economics of processing methods; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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