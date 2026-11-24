At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Tim Warman, CEO & Director of Talamore Mining (TSX: TALA, OTCQB: TALMF), about the Coffee gold project in the Yukon. Tim explains how Talamore acquired Coffee from Newmont about a year ago and why the project is already close to a construction decision after years of permitting, engineering and First Nations agreements under Goldcorp and Newmont. This year's PEA outlines a 13-year open-pit heap leach mine producing about 217,000 oz of gold a year, rising to around 249,000 oz in the first five years, at an AISC of about US$1,386/oz. A new access road, a construction camp and a 5,000-foot airstrip are being built, the last two permits are expected in the coming months, and a financing package of debt and equity is in place. Infill drilling at the higher-grade Supremo Extension feeds into the feasibility study, while the 70,000-hectare property offers further oxide targets, a deeper sulphide system and the Sugar target. Talamore aims for a final investment decision in the first half of 2027 and first gold in 2029. TalamoreMining TALA Gold Yukon CoffeeProject HeapLeach TimWarman CommodityTV Company overview: Talamore Mining Corp. ? https://www.talamoremining.com ISIN: CA8740851032, WKN: A42CRE, FRA: G850.F, TSX: TALA.TO More videos about Talamore Mining Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/fuerte-metals-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Development Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/