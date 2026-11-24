New logo wins secured in 2026 expected to contribute approximately $12 million to revenue in 2027

Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Company") today highlighted continued progress accelerating business development wins in its core print business.

Year to date in 2026, DCM has secured new logo wins with estimated annualized revenue of approximately $12 million as of today, representing an increase of more than 30% compared to fiscal year 2025. These awards are expected to contribute to the Company's revenue in 2027 as these new client wins are onboarded.

This new business spans several key industry verticals, including lottery, business services, healthcare, financial, energy and manufacturing, reflecting growing demand for DCM's broad portfolio of its core print products and services. These include commercial print, large format, direct mail, labels, and technology-enabled hardware solutions.

"Over the course of 2026, our commercial teams have made substantial progress accelerating new business development by converting a strong pipeline of opportunities into new client wins," said Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM. "We expect this positive business momentum to continue, supported by additional opportunities we expect to convert from our pipeline in 2027. This progress demonstrates growing client recognition of DCM as a strategic communications partner with a broad set of capabilities managing complex, multi-channel programs at scale."

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, digital asset management, and intelligent document processing. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding projected revenue, pipeline, the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations for potential revenue and growth in 2027, including the estimated annualized revenue from new logo wins and the expected percentage increase in such revenue compared to fiscal year 2025; the expected value and timing of revenue generated from new business wins year to date in 2026; expectations that positive new business momentum will continue going forward; and the Company's future performance, business prospects and opportunities generally.

These forward-looking statements, including future-oriented financial information or financial outlook, involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on DCM's forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements.

The principal factors, assumptions and risks that DCM made or took into account in the preparation of these forward-looking statements and which could cause DCM's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to the following: DCM's ability to capitalize on the forecast growth and to compete effectively in the market, which includes competitors that may be larger and better capitalized than DCM; the ability of DCM to obtain additional capital to fund our business plans on satisfactory terms (or at all), including, without limitation, with respect to accelerating growth and investments in digital innovation; industry conditions, which are influenced by numerous factors over which the Company has no control, including: declines in print consumption; labour disruptions at suppliers and customers; the impact of tariffs and responses thereto (including by governments, trade partners and customers), which may include, without limitation, retaliatory tariffs, export taxes, restrictions on exports to the U.S. or other measures, increases in our input costs, seasonal variations and the effect of governmental regulations and policies in general; risks related to artificial intelligence and cyber security; regulatory risks; the Company's ability to achieve and meet our revenue, profitability, free cash flow and debt reduction targets for 2026 and in the future; and DCM's ability to retain key personnel. Forward-looking statements reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to management of DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Additional factors are discussed in DCM's most recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, its management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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