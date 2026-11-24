Strong performance in the company's core franchises, scaling growth platforms and recent portfolio actions, strengthens the foundation for sustained long-term growth

GALWAY, Ireland, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced financial results for its second quarter (Q2) of fiscal year 2027 (FY27), which ended October 30, 2026.

Key Highlights

Revenue of $9.4 billion, increased 4.5% as reported and 6.5% organic, roughly 50 basis points above guidance midpoint

GAAP diluted EPS of $2.20; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.34, ahead of guidance midpoint by 1 cent

Completed the separation of the Diabetes Business (MiniMed Group, Inc.) via an exchange offer on October 15, 2026, the largest split-off in MedTech history

Reiterated FY27 organic revenue growth guidance of 7.25% to 7.75% and diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance of $5.94 to $6.00, despite MiniMed separation

Completed enrollment of the Sphere-360 U.S. pivotal trial

Announced intent to acquire Contego Medical, a privately held medical device company focused on innovative solutions for carotid artery disease and peripheral thrombectomy in November

Received Category I CPT® Code approvals for Altaviva and Symplicity Spyral Systems, effective January 2028

Announced FDA clearances for LigaSure RAS and Hugo RAS system for use in multiple general surgical procedures

"We delivered a strong second-quarter, with broad-based performance that reflects the strength of our business and our continued execution on our commitments," said Geoff Martha, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our execution gives us confidence in our ability to sustain this momentum and deliver durable long-term performance. Our leading franchises are performing well, newer growth drivers are scaling, and we continue to invest organically and through disciplined M&A to add new technologies and expand our growth opportunities."

Financial Results

Medtronic reported Q2 worldwide revenue of $9.364 billion, an increase of 4.5% as reported and 6.5% on an organic basis. The Q2 FY27 organic revenue growth comparison excludes:

Other revenue, inclusive of Diabetes revenue, of $629 million in the current year versus $792 million in the prior year

Scientia revenue of $26 million and SPR Therapeutics revenue of $28 million in the current year

Revenue from the Dutch Obesity Clinic (NOK) divestiture with no revenue in the current year and $5 million in the prior year

Foreign currency impact of -$16 million on the remaining net sales

Q2 revenue included:

Cardiovascular Portfolio revenue of $3.785 billion increased 10.2% as reported and 10.4% organic, with high-teens increase in Electrophysiology Therapies, flat results in Interventional Cardiology Therapies, low-single digit increase in CardioVascular Surgery, and mid-single digit increase in Peripheral Vascular Health, all on an organic basis; Cardiac Ablation Solutions delivered 58% growth including 80% U.S. growth and 7 points of share gain

Neuroscience Portfolio revenue of $2.705 billion increased 5.1% reported and 3.2% organic, with mid-single digit increase in Cranial & Spinal Technologies, low-single digit increase in Specialty Therapies, and low-single digit decrease in Neuromodulation, all on an organic basis

Medical Surgical Portfolio revenue of $2.245 billion increased 3.9% as reported and 4.4% organic, with low-single digit increase in Surgical & Endoscopy, and high-single digit increase in Acute Care & Monitoring, all on an organic basis

Q2 GAAP operating profit and operating margin were $3.333 billion and 35.6%, respectively, an increase of 97.7% and 1,680 basis points, respectively. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of the release, Q2 non-GAAP operating profit and operating margin were $2.193 billion and 23.4%, respectively, an increase of 1.4% and a decrease of 70 basis points, respectively.

Q2 GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.802 billion and $2.20, respectively, representing increases of 103.9% and 106.6%, respectively. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of this release, Q2 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.700 billion and $1.34 respectively, representing decreases of 2.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

The Q2 GAAP numbers were impacted by the $2.0 billion gain recognized on the MiniMed separation.

Guidance

The company today reiterated its FY27 organic revenue growth and EPS guidance. The company continues to expect FY27 organic revenue growth guidance of 7.25% to 7.75% and diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance of $5.94 to $6.00. The company is maintaining these ranges while absorbing the impact of the Diabetes business separation. This EPS guidance includes an estimated neutral impact from foreign currency exchange based on recent rates.

"Our priority is to continue converting the momentum in our businesses into strong financial performance," said Thierry Piéton, chief financial officer. "We are investing behind our highest-priority growth opportunities while maintaining a disciplined focus on productivity and efficiency. That approach supports our objectives for sustainable growth, margin expansion and long-term shareholder value."

Video Webcast Information

Medtronic will host a video webcast today, November 24, at 7:30 a.m. EST (6:30 a.m. CST) to provide information about its business for the public, investors, analysts, and news media. This webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Quarterly Earnings icon at investorrelations.medtronic.com, and this earnings release will be archived at news.medtronic.com. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay of the webcast and transcript of the company's prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Past Events and Presentations link under the News & Events drop-down at investorrelations.medtronic.com.

Financial Schedules and Earnings Presentation

The second quarter financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations can be viewed by clicking on the Quarterly Earnings link at investorrelations.medtronic.com. To view a printable PDF of the financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations, click here. To view the earnings presentation, click here.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of medical products, government regulation, geopolitical conflicts, changing global trade policies, material acquisition and divestiture transactions, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the company's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K of the company. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words or expressions, such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "looking ahead," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "project," "should," "going to," "will," and similar words or expressions, the negative or plural of such words or expressions and other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Medtronic does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements or any of the information contained in this press release, including to reflect future events or circumstances.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains guidance and financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and organic revenue, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. Certain information in this press release also includes calculations or figures that have been prepared internally and have not been reviewed or audited by our independent registered public accounting firm. Use of different methods for preparing, calculating or presenting information may lead to differences and such differences may be material.

Medtronic management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the company's underlying operational performance and trends and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the med tech industry. Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS exclude the effect of certain charges or gains that contribute to or reduce earnings but that result from transactions or events that management believes may or may not recur with similar materiality or impact to operations in future periods (Non-GAAP Adjustments). Medtronic generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and investors are cautioned that Medtronic may calculate non-GAAP financial measures in a way that is different from other companies. Management strongly encourages investors to review the company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial schedules accompanying this press release.

Medtronic calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For instance, forward-looking organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, revenue in the current and prior year reported as "Other", as well as significant acquisitions, divestitures, or other significant discrete items. Forward-looking diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance also excludes other potential charges or gains that would be recorded as Non-GAAP Adjustments to earnings during the fiscal year. Medtronic does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP EPS guidance to projected GAAP EPS guidance because the combined impact and timing of recognition of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance.

FINANCIAL COMPARISONS

References to quarterly or annual figures increasing, decreasing, or remaining flat are in comparison to fiscal year 2026, and references to sequential changes are in comparison to the prior fiscal quarter. Unless stated otherwise, quarterly and annual rates and ranges are given on an organic basis. References to organic revenue growth exclude the impact of foreign currency, second quarter revenue in the current and prior year reported as "Other", as well as significant acquisitions, divestitures, or other significant discrete items.

BASIS OF DIABETES BUSINESS

Any reference to the financial measures of Medtronic Diabetes or its Diabetes Business refers to the financial measures for the period ending October 15, 2026, which coincides with Medtronic's full divestment of its ownership interests in its Diabetes Business. The Medtronic Diabetes results presented here may not correspond to the same financial information statement presented by MiniMed Group, Inc.

Contacts:

Justin Paquette

Public Relations

+1-612-271-7935

Ingrid Goldberg

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-2696

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLDWIDE REVENUE (1) (Unaudited)



SECOND QUARTER



YEAR-TO-DATE (2)

REPORTED





ORGANIC



REPORTED





ORGANIC (in millions) FY27

FY26

Growth

Currency

Impact(5)

FY27(6)

FY26(6)

Growth



FY27

FY26

Growth

Currency

Impact(5)

FY27(7)

FY26(7)

Growth Cardiovascular (3) $ 3,785

$ 3,436

10.2 %

$ (8)

$ 3,793

$ 3,436

10.4 %



$ 7,713

$ 6,721

14.7 %

$ 13

$ 7,699

$ 6,721

14.6 % Electrophysiology Therapies 2,157

1,825

18.1

(7)

2,163

1,825

18.5



4,375

3,538

23.7

1

4,373

3,538

23.6 Interventional Cardiology Therapies 853

857

(0.5)

(4)

857

857

(0.1)



1,748

1,692

3.3

2

1,745

1,692

3.2 CardioVascular Surgery 447

438

2.1

2

445

438

1.7



924

874

5.7

7

917

874

4.9 Peripheral Vascular Health 329

316

4.1

1

328

316

3.9



666

618

7.8

3

664

618

7.4 Neuroscience (3) 2,705

2,573

5.1

(3)

2,654

2,573

3.2



5,383

5,000

7.7

4

5,307

5,000

6.1 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 1,373

1,299

5.7

(5)

1,377

1,299

6.1



2,738

2,509

9.1

(7)

2,745

2,509

9.4 Specialty Therapies 786

744

5.8

3

757

744

1.9



1,560

1,446

7.9

9

1,512

1,446

4.6 Neuromodulation(3) 546

531

2.9

(1)

519

531

(2.2)



1,085

1,045

3.8

2

1,051

1,045

0.5 Medical Surgical (3) 2,245

2,160

3.9

(5)

2,250

2,155

4.4



4,524

4,233

6.9

10

4,515

4,211

7.2 Surgical & Endoscopy(3) 1,713

1,667

2.7

(3)

1,716

1,663

3.2



3,453

3,269

5.6

11

3,442

3,247

6.0 Acute Care & Monitoring 532

493

8.1

(2)

534

493

8.5



1,071

964

11.2

(1)

1,073

964

11.3 Total Reportable Segments 8,736

8,169

6.9

(16)

8,698

8,164

6.5



17,620

15,954

10.4

27

17,521

15,932

10.0 Other (4) 629

792

(20.6)

2

-

-

-



1,500

1,585

(5.4)

16

829

721

14.9 TOTAL $ 9,364

$ 8,961

4.5 %

$ (14)

$ 8,698

$ 8,164

6.5 %



$ 19,120

$ 17,539

9.0 %

$ 43

$ 18,350

$ 16,653

10.2 %



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 24, 2026. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (2) Fiscal year 2027 is a 53-week fiscal year, with the extra week occurring in the first fiscal month of the first quarter and included in reported year-to-date results. While it is difficult to calculate the impact of the extra week, the Company estimates the extra week benefited organic growth by approximately $570 million. (3) In fiscal year 2027, the Cardiovascular Portfolio divisions transitioned from Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, Structural Heart & Aortic, and Coronary & Peripheral Vascular to Electrophysiology Therapies, Interventional Cardiology Therapies, CardioVascular Surgery, and Peripheral Vascular Health. Additionally, there was a product line that moved from the Medical Surgical Portfolio in the Surgical & Endoscopy division to the Neuroscience Portfolio in the Neuromodulation division. Prior year net sales have been recast to conform to the current year presentation. (4) Includes the historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited, divested, or separated, including the completed separation of the Diabetes Business (MiniMed Group, Inc.) via an Exchange Offer on October 15, 2026. For the six months ended October 24, 2025, also includes adjustments to the Company's Italian payback accruals resulting from the June 30, 2025 Legislative Decree published by the Italian Government for years 2015 to 2018. (5) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (6) The three months ended October 30, 2026 excludes $666 million of revenue adjustments, including $629 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (4), $26 million of inorganic revenue related to the Scientia Vascular (Scientia) acquisition in the Specialty Therapies division, $28 million of inorganic revenue related to the SPR Therapeutics, Inc. (SPR) acquisition in the Neuromodulation division, and $16 million of unfavorable currency impact on the remaining net sales. The three months ended October 24, 2025 excludes $797 million of revenue adjustments, including $792 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (4) and $5 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division. (7) The six months ended October 30, 2026 excludes $770 million of revenue adjustments, including $657 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (4), $39 million of inorganic revenue related to the Scientia acquisition in the Specialty Therapies division, $33 million of inorganic revenue related to the SPR acquisition in the Neuromodulation division, and $41 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining net sales. The six months ended October 24, 2025 excludes $886 million of revenue adjustments, including $825 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (4), $39 million reduction in the Italian payback accruals due to changes in estimates further described in note (4), and $22 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division. The net sales from the Diabetes Business from the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 and 2026 are not removed from the year-to-date organic calculation.

MEDTRONIC PLC U.S. REVENUE (1)(2) (Unaudited)



SECOND QUARTER



YEAR-TO-DATE (3)

REPORTED

ORGANIC



REPORTED

ORGANIC (in millions) FY27

FY26

Growth

FY27(6)

FY26(6)

Growth



FY27

FY26

Growth

FY27(7)

FY26(7)

Growth Cardiovascular (4) $ 1,795

$ 1,592

12.8 %

$ 1,795

$ 1,592

12.8 %



$ 3,648

$ 3,071

18.8 %

$ 3,648

$ 3,071

18.8 % Electrophysiology Therapies 1,145

920

24.4

1,145

920

24.4



2,322

1,754

32.4

2,322

1,754

32.4 Interventional Cardiology Therapies 284

313

(9.1)

284

313

(9.1)



578

608

(5.0)

578

608

(5.0) CardioVascular Surgery 173

172

0.7

173

172

0.7



359

342

5.1

359

342

5.1 Peripheral Vascular Health 192

187

2.9

192

187

2.9



389

367

6.0

389

367

6.0 Neuroscience 1,855

1,730

7.2

1,801

1,730

4.1



3,668

3,354

9.4

3,596

3,354

7.2 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 1,034

966

7.1

1,034

966

7.1



2,051

1,857

10.5

2,051

1,857

10.5 Specialty Therapies 457

409

11.8

431

409

5.5



904

801

12.8

865

801

7.9 Neuromodulation 364

355

2.5

336

355

(5.4)



713

696

2.5

680

696

(2.2) Medical Surgical 1,012

943

7.3

1,012

943

7.3



1,994

1,827

9.1

1,994

1,827

9.1 Surgical & Endoscopy 701

665

5.5

701

665

5.5



1,372

1,286

6.7

1,372

1,286

6.7 Acute Care & Monitoring 311

278

11.6

311

278

11.6



622

541

14.9

622

541

14.9 Total Reportable Segments 4,662

4,264

9.3

4,608

4,264

8.1



9,310

8,252

12.8

9,238

8,252

11.9 Other (5) 174

252

(30.7)

-

-

-



432

489

(11.6)

240

217

10.6 TOTAL $ 4,836

$ 4,516

7.1 %

$ 4,608

$ 4,264

8.1 %



$ 9,742

$ 8,741

11.5 %

$ 9,478

$ 8,469

11.9 %



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 24, 2026. (1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (3) Fiscal year 2027 is a 53-week fiscal year, with the extra week occurring in the first fiscal month of the first quarter and included in reported year-to-date results. (4) In fiscal year 2027, the Cardiovascular Portfolio divisions transitioned from Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, Structural Heart & Aortic, and Coronary & Peripheral Vascular to Electrophysiology Therapies, Interventional Cardiology Therapies, CardioVascular Surgery, and Peripheral Vascular Health. Prior year net sales have been recast to conform to the current year presentation. (5) Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited, divested, or separated, including the completed separation of the Diabetes Business (MiniMed Group, Inc.) via an Exchange Offer on October 15, 2026. (6) The three months ended October 30, 2026 excludes $228 million of revenue adjustments, including $174 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (5), $26 million of inorganic revenue related to the Scientia Vascular (Scientia) acquisition in the Specialty Therapies division, and $28 million of inorganic revenue related to the SPR Therapeutics, Inc. (SPR) acquisition in the Neuromodulation division. The three months ended October 24, 2025 excludes $252 million of revenue adjustments for inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (5). (7) The six months ended October 30, 2026 excludes $264 million of revenue adjustments, including $192 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (5), $39 million of inorganic revenue related to the Scientia acquisition in the Specialty Therapies division, and $33 million of inorganic revenue related to the SPR acquisition in the Neuromodulation division. The six months ended October 24, 2025 excludes $271 million of revenue adjustments for inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (5). The net sales from the Diabetes Business from the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 and 2026 are not removed from the year-to-date organic calculation.

MEDTRONIC PLC INTERNATIONAL REVENUE (1) (Unaudited)



SECOND QUARTER



YEAR-TO-DATE (2)

REPORTED





ORGANIC



REPORTED





ORGANIC (in millions) FY27

FY26

Growth

Currency

Impact(5)

FY27(6)

FY26(6)

Growth



FY27

FY26

Growth

Currency

Impact(5)

FY27(7)

FY26(7)

Growth Cardiovascular (3) $ 1,991

$ 1,844

7.9 %

$ (8)

$ 1,999

$ 1,844

8.4 %



$ 4,065

$ 3,650

11.3 %

$ 13

$ 4,051

$ 3,650

11.0 % Electrophysiology Therapies 1,012

905

11.8

(7)

1,018

905

12.5



2,053

1,784

15.1

1

2,051

1,784

15.0 Interventional Cardiology Therapies 569

545

4.4

(4)

573

545

5.1



1,170

1,083

8.0

2

1,168

1,083

7.8 CardioVascular Surgery 274

266

3.0

2

272

266

2.4



564

532

6.1

7

557

532

4.8 Peripheral Vascular Health 136

129

5.9

1

136

129

5.4



278

251

10.5

3

275

251

9.5 Neuroscience (3) 851

843

0.8

(3)

853

843

1.1



1,715

1,646

4.2

4

1,711

1,646

3.9 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 338

332

1.8

(5)

343

332

3.3



687

652

5.3

(7)

694

652

6.3 Specialty Therapies 330

335

(1.6)

3

326

335

(2.6)



656

644

1.8

9

647

644

0.5 Neuromodulation(3) 183

176

3.7

(1)

184

176

4.2



372

350

6.3

2

370

350

5.8 Medical Surgical (3) 1,233

1,217

1.3

(5)

1,238

1,212

2.1



2,530

2,405

5.2

10

2,520

2,383

5.7 Surgical & Endoscopy(3) 1,011

1,003

0.8

(3)

1,014

998

1.6



2,081

1,982

5.0

11

2,070

1,961

5.6 Acute Care & Monitoring 222

214

3.5

(2)

224

214

4.4



449

423

6.3

(1)

451

423

6.6 Total Reportable Segments 4,074

3,905

4.3

(16)

4,090

3,900

4.9



8,309

7,702

7.9

27

8,283

7,680

7.8 Other (4) 454

540

(15.9)

2

-

-

-



1,069

1,097

(2.6)

16

589

504

16.8 TOTAL $ 4,528

$ 4,445

1.9 %

$ (14)

$ 4,090

$ 3,900

4.9 %



$ 9,378

$ 8,799

6.6 %

$ 43

$ 8,871

$ 8,184

8.4 %



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 24, 2026. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (2) Fiscal year 2027 is a 53-week fiscal year, with the extra week occurring in the first fiscal month of the first quarter and included in reported year-to-date results. (3) In fiscal year 2027, the Cardiovascular Portfolio divisions transitioned from Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, Structural Heart & Aortic, and Coronary & Peripheral Vascular to Electrophysiology Therapies, Interventional Cardiology Therapies, CardioVascular Surgery, and Peripheral Vascular Health. Additionally, there was a product line that moved from the Medical Surgical Portfolio in the Surgical & Endoscopy division to the Neuroscience Portfolio in the Neuromodulation division. Prior year net sales have been recast to conform to the current year presentation. (4) Includes the historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited, divested, or separated, including the completed separation of the Diabetes Business (MiniMed Group, Inc.) via an Exchange Offer on October 15, 2026. For the six months ended October 24, 2025, also includes adjustments to the Company's Italian payback accruals resulting from the June 30, 2025 Legislative Decree published by the Italian Government for years 2015 to 2018. (5) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (6) The three months ended October 30, 2026 excludes $438 million of revenue adjustments, including $454 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (4) and $16 million of unfavorable currency impact on the remaining net sales. The three months ended October 24, 2025 excludes $545 million of revenue adjustments, including $540 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (4) and $5 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division. (7) The six months ended October 30, 2026 excludes $507 million of revenue adjustments, including $466 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (4), and $41 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining net sales. The six months ended October 24, 2025 excludes $615 million of revenue adjustments, including $554 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (4), $39 million reduction in the Italian payback accruals due to changes in estimates further described in note (4), and $22 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division. The net sales from the Diabetes Business from the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 and 2026 are not removed from the year-to-date organic calculation.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Six months ended (in millions, except per share data) October 30, 2026

October 24, 2025

October 30, 2026

October 24, 2025 Net sales $ 9,364

$ 8,961

$ 19,120

$ 17,539 Costs and expenses:













Cost of products sold, excluding amortization of intangible assets 3,298

3,061

6,714

6,062 Research and development expense 761

754

1,532

1,480 Selling, general, and administrative expense 3,154

2,965

6,352

5,772 Amortization of intangible assets 626

463

1,038

922 Restructuring charges, net 39

10

111

55 Certain litigation charges, net 33

-

33

27 Other operating expense (income), net 103

22

227

92 Gain on MiniMed Separation (1,983)

-

(1,983)

- Operating profit 3,333

1,686

5,097

3,130 Other non-operating expense (income), net (149)

(92)

(340)

(125) Interest expense, net 167

181

353

357 Income before income taxes 3,315

1,597

5,083

2,898 Income tax provision 504

215

793

470 Net income 2,811

1,381

4,290

2,428 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (9)

(7)

(18)

(14) Net income attributable to Medtronic $ 2,802

$ 1,374

$ 4,272

$ 2,414 Basic earnings per share $ 2.21

$ 1.07

$ 3.36

$ 1.88 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.20

$ 1.07

$ 3.34

$ 1.87 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,265.9

1,282.0

1,271.8

1,281.8 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,271.3

1,288.0

1,277.2

1,287.5



The data in the schedule above has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (1) (Unaudited)



Three months ended October 30, 2026 (in millions, except per share data) Net

Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to Medtronic

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $ 9,364

$ 3,298

64.8 %

$ 3,333

35.6 %

$ 3,315

$ 2,802

$ 2.20

15.2 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Amortization of intangible assets(2) -

-

-

626

6.7

626

501

0.39

20.0 Restructuring and associated costs(3) -

-

-

71

0.8

71

58

0.05

18.9 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4) -

(22)

0.2

(1,870)

(20.0)

(1,870)

(1,885)

(1.48)

(0.8) Certain litigation charges, net -

-

-

33

0.4

33

26

0.02

23.0 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(5) -

-

-

-

-

(42)

(38)

(0.03)

9.8 Certain tax adjustments, net(6) -

-

-

-

-

-

236

0.19

- Non-GAAP $ 9,364

$ 3,277

65.0 %

$ 2,193

23.4 %

$ 2,133

$ 1,700

$ 1.34

19.9 % Currency impact 14

(67)

0.8

40

0.4









0.02



Currency Adjusted $ 9,379

$ 3,209

65.8 %

$ 2,232

23.8 %









$ 1.36









































Three months ended October 24, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) Net

Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to Medtronic

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $ 8,961

$ 3,061

65.8 %

$ 1,686

18.8 %

$ 1,597

$ 1,374

$ 1.07

13.5 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Amortization of intangible assets(2) -

-

-

463

5.2

463

376

0.29

18.8 Restructuring and associated costs(3) -

-

-

13

0.1

13

9

0.01

23.1 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4) -

(9)

0.1

-

-

-

(8)

(0.01)

- (Gain)/loss on minority investments(5) -

-

-

-

-

24

24

0.02

- Certain tax adjustments, net(6) -

-

-

-

-

-

(29)

(0.02)

- Non-GAAP $ 8,961

$ 3,052

65.9 %

$ 2,162

24.1 %

$ 2,097

$ 1,746

$ 1.36

16.4 %



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 24, 2026. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) For the three months ended October 30, 2026, the Company recognized $206 million of accelerated amortization on certain intangible assets within the Neuroscience Portfolio, as compared to $46 million of accelerated amortization on certain intangible assets within the Cardiovascular Portfolio in the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year. (3) The charges primarily relate to employee termination benefits, facility related and contract termination costs, and asset write offs. (4) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, exit of business-related charges, and gains related to certain sales of businesses. Exit of business-related charges primarily include costs associated with the completed separation of the Diabetes Business and costs associated with the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System. The Company completed the separation of the Diabetes Business (MiniMed Group, Inc.) via an Exchange Offer on October 15, 2026, which resulted in a $2.0 billion gain during the three months ended October 30, 2026. (5) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (6) The net charges for the three months ended October 30, 2026 primarily relate to a valuation allowance established related to deferred tax assets transferred at the completed separation of the Diabetes Business and amortization of previously established deferred tax assets arising from previous intercompany intellectual property transactions. The net benefit for the three months ended October 24, 2025 primarily includes a tax benefit recognized due to a change in interest accrued on uncertain tax positions, partially offset by amortization of previously established deferred tax assets arising from intercompany intellectual property transactions.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (1) (Unaudited)



Six months ended October 30, 2026 (in millions, except per share data) Net

Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to Medtronic

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $ 19,120

$ 6,714

64.9 %

$ 5,097

26.7 %

$ 5,083

$ 4,272

$ 3.34

15.6 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Amortization of intangible assets(2) -

-

-

1,038

5.4

1,038

838

0.66

19.2 Restructuring and associated costs(3) -

(8)

-

160

0.8

160

128

0.10

20.2 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4) -

(33)

0.2

(1,820)

(9.5)

(1,820)

(1,844)

(1.44)

(1.3) Certain litigation charges, net -

-

-

33

0.2

33

26

0.02

23.0 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(5) -

-

-

-

-

(106)

(101)

(0.08)

3.9 Certain tax adjustments, net(6) -

-

-

-

-

-

241

0.19

- Non-GAAP $ 19,120

$ 6,673

65.1 %

$ 4,509

23.6 %

$ 4,390

$ 3,560

$ 2.79

18.5 % Currency impact (43)

(89)

0.4

13

0.1









0.01



Currency Adjusted $ 19,078

$ 6,584

65.5 %

$ 4,522

23.7 %









$ 2.80









































Six months ended October 24, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) Net

Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to Medtronic

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $ 17,539

$ 6,062

65.4 %

$ 3,130

17.8 %

$ 2,898

$ 2,414

$ 1.87

16.2 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Amortization of intangible assets(2) -

-

-

922

5.4

922

750

0.58

18.7 Restructuring and associated costs(3) -

(16)

0.1

79

0.5

79

61

0.05

24.1 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4) -

(16)

0.1

58

0.3

58

40

0.03

31.0 Certain litigation charges, net -

-

-

27

0.2

27

21

0.02

22.2 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(5) -

-

-

-

-

137

130

0.10

5.1 Other(7) (39)

-

(0.2)

(39)

(0.2)

(39)

(30)

(0.02)

20.5 Certain tax adjustments, net(6) -

-

-

-

-

-

(13)

(0.01)

- Non-GAAP $ 17,501

$ 6,031

65.5 %

$ 4,179

23.9 %

$ 4,084

$ 3,372

$ 2.62

17.1 %



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 24, 2026. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) For the six months ended October 30, 2026, the Company recognized $206 million of accelerated amortization on certain intangible assets within the Neuroscience Portfolio, as compared to $91 million of accelerated amortization on certain intangible assets within the Cardiovascular Portfolio in the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year. (3) The charges primarily relate to employee termination benefits, facility related and contract termination costs, and asset write offs. (4) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, exit of business-related charges, and gains related to certain sales of businesses. Exit of business-related charges primarily include costs associated with the completed separation of the Diabetes Business and costs associated with the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System. The Company completed the separation of the Diabetes Business (MiniMed Group, Inc.) via an Exchange Offer on October 15, 2026, which resulted in a $2.0 billion gain during the six months ended October 30, 2026. (5) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (6) The net charges for the six months ended October 30, 2026, primarily relate to a valuation allowance established related to deferred tax assets transferred at the completed separation of the Diabetes Business and amortization of previously established deferred tax assets arising from previous intercompany intellectual property transactions, partially offset by the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions on prior period intercompany transactions. The net benefit for the six months ended October 24, 2025 primarily includes a tax benefit recognized due to a change in interest accrued on uncertain tax positions, partially offset by amortization of previously established deferred tax assets arising from intercompany intellectual property transactions. (7) Reflects adjustments to the Company's Italian payback accruals resulting from the June 30, 2025 Legislative Decree published by the Italian government for years 2015 to 2018.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (1) (Unaudited)



Three months ended October 30, 2026 (in millions) Net Sales

SG&A

Expense

SG&A

Expense as

a % of Net

Sales

R&D

Expense

R&D

Expense

as a % of

Net Sales

Other

Operating

Expense

(Income),

net

Other

Operating

Exp./(Inc.),

net as a % of

Net Sales

Other Non-

Operating

Expense

(Income), net GAAP $ 9,364

$ 3,154

33.7 %

$ 761

8.1 %

$ 103

1.1 %

$ (149) Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Restructuring and associated costs(2) -

(4)

-

(28)

(0.3)

-

-

- Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) -

(38)

(0.4)

-

-

(54)

(0.6)

- (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) -

-

-

-

-

-

-

42 Non-GAAP $ 9,364

$ 3,113

33.2 %

$ 733

7.8 %

$ 50

0.5 %

$ (107)

































Six months ended October 30, 2026 (in millions) Net Sales

SG&A

Expense

SG&A

Expense as

a % of Net

Sales

R&D

Expense

R&D

Expense

as a % of

Net Sales

Other

Operating

(Income)

Expense,

net

Other

Operating

(Inc.)/Exp.,

net as a % of

Net Sales

Other Non-

Operating

Income, net GAAP $ 19,120

$ 6,352

33.2 %

$ 1,532

8.0 %

$ 227

1.2 %

$ (340) Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Restructuring and associated costs(2) -

(13)

(0.1)

(28)

(0.1)

-

-

- Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) -

(64)

(0.3)

-

-

(66)

(0.3)

- (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) -

-

-

-

-

-

-

106 Non-GAAP $ 19,120

$ 6,275

32.8 %

$ 1,503

7.9 %

$ 160

0.8 %

$ (234)

See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 24, 2026. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) The charges primarily relate to employee termination benefits, facility related and contract termination costs, and asset write offs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, exit of business-related charges, and a $2.0 billion gain on the completed separation of the Diabetes Business (MiniMed Group, Inc.) via an Exchange Offer on October 15, 2026. Exit of business-related charges primarily include costs associated with the completed separation of the Diabetes Business and costs associated with the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (1) (Unaudited)



Six months ended (in millions) October 30, 2026

October 24, 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,515

$ 2,013 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (894)

(972) Free Cash Flow (2) $ 2,621

$ 1,041



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 24, 2026. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Six months ended (in millions) October 30, 2026

October 24, 2025 Operating Activities:





Net income $ 4,290

$ 2,428 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,681

1,493 Provision for credit losses 56

66 Deferred income taxes 252

160 Stock-based compensation 282

268 Gain on MiniMed separation (1,983)

- Other, net 26

167 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable, net 32

74 Inventories (339)

(672) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (431)

(780) Other operating assets and liabilities (352)

(1,191) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,515

2,013 Investing Activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,234)

- Additions to property, plant, and equipment (894)

(972) Purchases of investments (4,841)

(4,201) Sales and maturities of investments 4,410

3,958 Other investing activities, net (69)

14 Net cash used in investing activities (2,629)

(1,201) Financing Activities:





Change in current debt obligations, net 471

1,402 Issuance of long-term debt -

1,747 Payments on long-term debt -

(2,930) Dividends to shareholders (1,842)

(1,820) Issuance of ordinary shares 157

255 Repurchase of ordinary shares (446)

(495) Cash transferred to MiniMed related to separation (134)

- Other financing activities, net (58)

65 Net cash used in financing activities (1,852)

(1,776) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (118)

28 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,083)

(936) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,949

2,218 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 866

$ 1,282







Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Cash paid for:





Income taxes $ 783

$ 1,394 Interest 561

542



The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

SOURCE Medtronic plc