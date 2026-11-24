MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") today announced that Johanne Choinière, Chief Operating Officer, will retire effective January 31, 2027. On that date, Jean-Claude Collard, currently Senior Vice President, Logistics, will be appointed Executive Vice President, Operations. In addition to his existing logistics responsibilities, his role will expand to include the Corporation's store operations in Canada. Mr. Collard joined Dollarama in 2013 and has since held progressively senior roles in logistics and operations.

Dollarama also announced today that Alexandre Bohbot, currently Senior Vice President, Merchandising, will be appointed Chief Merchandising Officer, effective January 31, 2027. In his role, Mr. Bohbot will lead Dollarama's sourcing, merchandising and product development functions. Mr. Bohbot joined Dollarama over 16 years ago, progressing through senior roles in finance and, since 2020, in the Corporation's merchandising functions.

"Since joining Dollarama as Chief Operating Officer in 2014, Johanne has played an important role in scaling our Canadian operations as our network grew to more than 1,700 stores while maintaining a consistent and disciplined approach to execution and delivering on our value proposition to customers. On behalf of the Board and management, I thank her for her significant contributions during her tenure," said Neil Rossy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dollarama. "I am pleased to be able to count on Jean-Claude and Alexandre, both strong leaders with deep expertise in their respective areas, in their new roles. Their appointments speak to the depth of talent and leadership strength within our organization."

About Dollarama

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama (TSX: DOL) is a leading Canadian value retailer with international reach with more than 2,900 conveniently located stores and over 43,000 people serving customers in seven countries on three continents. In every market where it operates, Dollarama aims to provide compelling value at select low fixed price points and convenient access to a wide assortment of affordable everyday and seasonal merchandise that appeals to a broad customer base.

Dollarama operates more than 1,700 stores in Canada with a presence in all ten provinces and two territories. In Australia, Dollarama operates the country's largest discount retail chain, The Reject Shop, with a national network of over 400 stores. Dollarama is also the majority shareholder, through its equity-accounted investments, in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity which has more than 750 stores located in Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru. For more information, go to www.dollarama.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about the Corporation's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, including the statements relating to the retirement of Ms. Choinière, the appointments of Messrs. Collard and Bohbot and their respective roles and responsibilities, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on other factors that are believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Many factors could cause future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's annual management's discussion and analysis for fiscal 2026, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Corporation's website at www.dollarama.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. Unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at November 24, 2026 and management has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.