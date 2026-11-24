Fourth quarter revenue of $4.37 billion, with year-over-year growth led by Data Center and Industrial

Fiscal 2026 revenue of $15.2 billion, up 38% versus 2025, a new high-water mark

Fiscal 2026 operating cash flow of $6.2 billion and free cash flow of $5.5 billion, or 41% and 36% of revenue, respectively

Returned $5.4 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2026 via dividends and share repurchases

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a global semiconductor leader, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026, which ended October 31, 2026.

"ADI closed fiscal 2026 with record performance, demonstrating the continued strength of our business model," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair. "While AI infrastructure investments are driving tremendous growth across our data center and ATE businesses, more than two-thirds of our growth in fiscal 2026 came from non-AI-centric market opportunities. These growth dynamics reinforce our confidence that ADI is structured to thrive across a wide range of technology and investment cycles. As we enter fiscal 2027, we remain focused on translating innovation leadership into durable growth and long-term value creation."

"Customers are relying on ADI more than ever, and our capital allocation reflects that. We are directing investment to three priorities: R&D that extends our technology leadership, capacity that secures supply for our customers' growth, and consistent capital returns to our shareholders," said Richard Puccio, CFO. "Our financial strength gives us the flexibility to pursue all three as we position ADI to capture the significant opportunity ahead."

Performance for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results Summary (1) (in millions, except per-share amounts and percentages)





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Oct. 31,

2026

Nov. 1,

2025

Change

Oct. 31,

2026

Nov. 1,

2025

Change Revenue $ 4,373

$ 3,076

42 %

$ 15,179

$ 11,020

38 % Gross margin $ 3,033

$ 1,942

56 %

$ 10,225

$ 6,773

51 % Gross margin percentage 69.3 %

63.1 %

620 bps

67.4 %

61.5 %

590 bps Operating income $ 1,869

$ 945

98 %

$ 5,858

$ 2,932

100 % Operating margin 42.7 %

30.7 %

1,200 bps

38.6 %

26.6 %

1,200 bps Diluted earnings per share $ 3.40

$ 1.60

113 %

$ 10.21

$ 4.56

124 %























Adjusted Results (2)





















Adjusted gross margin $ 3,259

$ 2,147

52 %

$ 11,071

$ 7,641

45 % Adjusted gross margin percentage 74.5 %

69.8 %

470 bps

72.9 %

69.3 %

360 bps Adjusted operating income $ 2,287

$ 1,338

71 %

$ 7,509

$ 4,622

62 % Adjusted operating margin 52.3 %

43.5 %

880 bps

49.5 %

41.9 %

760 bps Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 4.06

$ 2.26

80 %

$ 13.05

$ 7.79

68 %

































Three Months Ended

Trailing Twelve

Months Cash Generation







Oct. 31, 2026

Oct. 31, 2026 Net cash provided by operating activities







$ 2,341

$ 6,186 % of revenue







54 %

41 % Capital expenditures







$ (340)

$ (733) Free cash flow(2)







$ 2,001

$ 5,453 % of revenue







46 %

36 %

































Three Months Ended

Trailing Twelve

Months Cash Return







Oct. 31, 2026

Oct. 31, 2026 Dividend paid







$ (532)

$ (2,088) Stock repurchases







(878)

(3,324) Total cash returned







$ (1,410)

$ (5,413)























(1) The sum and/or computation of the individual amounts may not equal the total due to rounding. (2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are

provided in the financial tables included in this press release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for

additional information.

Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, we are forecasting revenue of $4.4 billion, +/- $150 million. At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margin of approximately 40.3%, +/- 150 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 50.5%, +/- 100 bps. We are planning for reported EPS to be $3.02, +/- $0.20, and adjusted EPS to be $3.82, +/- $0.20.

Our first quarter fiscal 2027 outlook is based on current expectations and actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed at the end of this release. The statements about our first quarter fiscal 2027 outlook supersede all prior statements regarding our business outlook set forth in prior ADI news releases, and ADI disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The adjusted results and adjusted anticipated results above are financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Dividend Payment

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 21, 2026 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2026.

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 10:00 am ET

ADI will host a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 results and short-term outlook today, beginning at 10:00 am ET. Investors may join via webcast, accessible at investor.analog.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternative to, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP measures have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's use of non-GAAP measures, and the underlying methodology when including or excluding certain items, is not necessarily an indication of the results of operations that may be expected in the future, or that the Company will not, in fact, record such items in future periods. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's operating performance from continuing operations against past periods and to budget and allocate resources in future periods. These non-GAAP measures also assist management in evaluating the Company's core business and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures as primary performance measurements when communicating with analysts and investors regarding the Company's earnings results and outlook and believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors because it provides investors with the operating results that management uses to manage the Company and enables investors and analysts to evaluate the Company's core business. Management also believes that free cash flow, a non-GAAP liquidity measure, is useful both internally and to investors because it is indicative of the Company's ability to pay dividends, purchase common stock, make investments and fund acquisitions and, in the absence of refinancings, to repay its debt obligations.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by ADI in this release include: adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating expenses percentage, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted nonoperating expense (income), adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow, and free cash flow revenue percentage.

Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, which are described further below. Adjusted gross margin percentage represents adjusted gross margin divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, and special charges, net3, which are described further below. Adjusted operating expenses percentage represents adjusted operating expenses divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, and special charges, net3, which are described further below. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) is defined as nonoperating expense (income), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, which is described further below.

Adjusted income before income taxes is defined as income before income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, and special charges, net3, which are described further below.

Adjusted provision for income taxes is defined as provision for income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding tax related items4, which are described further below. Adjusted tax rate represents adjusted provision for income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as diluted EPS, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, special charges, net3, and tax related items4, which are described further below.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, less additions to property, plant and equipment, net. Free cash flow revenue percentage represents free cash flow divided by revenue.

1Acquisition Related Expenses: Expenses incurred as a result of current and prior period acquisitions and primarily include expenses associated with the fair value adjustments to debt, property, plant and equipment and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, which include acquired intangibles such as purchased technology and customer relationships. We excluded these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to specific transactions and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance.

2Acquisition Related Transaction Costs: Costs directly related to the acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, Inc., and Alif Semiconductor, Inc. including legal, accounting and other professional fees as well as integration related costs. We exclude these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to a specific transaction and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance.

3Special Charges, Net: Expenses, net, incurred in connection with facility closures, consolidation of manufacturing facilities, severance, other accelerated stock-based compensation expense and other cost reduction efforts or reorganizational initiatives. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP measures because apart from ongoing expense savings as a result of such items, these expenses have no direct correlation to the operation of our business in the future.

4Tax Related Items: Income tax effect of the non-GAAP items discussed above, deferred tax expense related to the remeasurement of GILTI-related deferred tax assets and liabilities attributable to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and certain other income tax expenses associated with prior periods. We excluded the income tax effect of these tax related items from our non-GAAP measures because they are not associated with the tax expense on our current operating results.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds. By combining analog, digital, software and AI technologies, ADI delivers physical intelligence: solutions that sense, reason and act, to drive advancements across industrial, automotive, communications and consumer markets. With revenue of more than $15 billion in FY26, ADI helps today's innovators enrich lives and the world while staying Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, our statements regarding our fiscal 2027 financial performance; expected revenue, operating margin, nonoperating expenses, tax rate, earnings per share, free cash flow, free cash flow returns, and other financial results; our long-term growth model; expected market and technology trends; markets, market position, addressable markets, and growth opportunities; economic and trade uncertainty, tariffs, geopolitical conditions, demand, and other market conditions; business cycles, supply chains, inventory levels and channel inventory; capital expenditures and investments, including those related to digital, software, and artificial intelligence; the expected benefits of our acquisitions; our design-in and opportunity pipeline; expected product solutions, offerings, technologies, capabilities, and applications, including those related to digital, software, and artificial intelligence; the value and importance of, and other benefits related to, our product solutions, offerings, and technologies to our customers, including those that relate to digital, software, and artificial intelligence; future prices for our products; changes in government and defense spending and procurement priorities; future dividends and share repurchases; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: economic, political, legal and regulatory uncertainty or conflicts; tariffs and other trade restrictions; changes in export classifications, import and export regulations or duties and tariffs; changes in demand for semiconductor products, including changes in the level of investment in artificial intelligence technologies and related infrastructure; performance of independent distributors; manufacturing delays, product and raw materials availability and supply chain disruptions; disruptions of our or our third parties' manufacturing operations; products that may be diverted from our authorized distribution channels; our development of technologies and research and development investments; risks related to acquisitions or other strategic transactions, including our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize their anticipated benefits; our ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; our future liquidity, capital needs and capital expenditures; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; security breaches or other cyber incidents; risks related to the development, deployment and use of artificial intelligence in our business operations, products and services; our ability to adequately protect or enforce our intellectual property rights; adverse results in litigation matters; reputational damage; changes in our estimates of our expected tax rates based on current tax law; risks related to our indebtedness; the discretion of our Board of Directors to declare dividends and our ability to pay dividends in the future; factors impacting our ability to repurchase shares; and uncertainty as to the long-term value of our common stock. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2026. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Analog Devices and the Analog Devices logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Analog Devices, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Oct. 31, 2026

Nov. 1, 2025

Oct. 31, 2026

Nov. 1, 2025 Revenue $ 4,373,420

$ 3,076,117

$ 15,179,047

$ 11,019,707 Cost of sales 1,340,700

1,134,300

4,954,009

4,246,229 Gross margin 3,032,720

1,941,817

10,225,038

6,773,478 Operating expenses:













Research and development 574,357

467,021

2,084,560

1,766,001 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 401,215

342,168

1,506,604

1,255,339 Amortization of intangibles 188,634

187,416

751,919

749,662 Special charges, net -

-

23,766

69,980 Total operating expenses 1,164,206

996,605

4,366,849

3,840,982 Operating income 1,868,514

945,212

5,858,189

2,932,496 Nonoperating expense (income):













Interest expense 107,902

88,157

370,594

317,716 Interest income (29,250)

(32,971)

(115,449)

(105,266) Other, net (44,034)

2,826

(47,420)

7,934 Total nonoperating expense (income) 34,618

58,012

207,725

220,384 Income before income taxes 1,833,896

887,200

5,650,464

2,712,112 Provision for income taxes 183,737

99,461

653,039

444,770 Net income $ 1,650,159

$ 787,739

$ 4,997,425

$ 2,267,342















Shares used to compute earnings per common share -

basic 483,566

490,847

486,516

494,381 Shares used to compute earnings per common share -

diluted 486,052

493,242

489,251

496,709















Basic earnings per common share $ 3.41

$ 1.60

$ 10.27

$ 4.59 Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.40

$ 1.60

$ 10.21

$ 4.56

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(thousands, except per share amounts) Oct. 31, 2026

Nov. 1, 2025 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,898,454

$ 2,499,406 Short-term investments 299,711

1,152,915 Accounts receivable 2,598,878

1,436,075 Inventories 2,083,908

1,656,323 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 551,984

363,342 Total current assets 10,432,935

7,108,061 Non-current Assets





Net property, plant and equipment 3,537,488

3,315,696 Goodwill 27,846,220

26,945,180 Intangible assets, net 7,168,233

8,013,815 Deferred tax assets 1,680,759

1,867,102 Other assets 861,039

742,858 Total non-current assets 41,093,739

40,884,651 TOTAL ASSETS $ 51,526,674

$ 47,992,712 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 763,969

$ 543,760 Income taxes payable 392,886

610,370 Debt, current 1,343,021

- Commercial paper notes 340,379

446,639 Accrued liabilities 2,814,841

1,645,032 Total current liabilities 5,655,096

3,245,801 Non-current Liabilities





Long-term debt 9,743,889

8,145,066 Deferred income taxes 1,578,988

2,163,281 Income taxes payable 152,307

100,963 Other non-current liabilities 487,725

521,846 Total non-current liabilities 11,962,909

10,931,156 Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 471,934 shares authorized, none outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.16 2/3 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 482,676,413 shares outstanding

(489,654,097 on November 1, 2025) 80,448

81,611 Capital in excess of par value 20,512,848

23,349,185 Retained earnings 13,448,477

10,539,541 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (133,104)

(154,582) Total shareholders' equity 33,908,669

33,815,755 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 51,526,674

$ 47,992,712

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Oct. 31, 2026

Nov. 1, 2025

Oct. 31, 2026

Nov. 1, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 1,650,159

$ 787,739

$ 4,997,425

$ 2,267,342 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operations:













Depreciation 107,339

105,478

422,637

406,801 Amortization of intangibles 412,307

389,865

1,572,665

1,592,044 Stock-based compensation expense 97,808

86,452

361,459

321,560 Deferred income taxes (224,110)

(149,327)

(406,935)

(246,645) Other (60,745)

(8,413)

(80,122)

(9,909) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 358,272

489,016

(681,584)

481,009 Total adjustments 690,871

913,071

1,188,120

2,544,860 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,341,030

1,700,810

6,185,545

4,812,202 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of short-term available-for-sale investments (150,000)

-

(150,000)

(1,150,240) Maturities of short-term available-for-sale investments 9,303

-

999,960

372,778 Additions to property, plant and equipment, net (340,233)

(215,153)

(732,910)

(533,552) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net -

-

-

58,892 Proceeds from sale of a subsidiary, net -

-

96,592

- Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

-

(1,536,049)

(45,652) Other (18,159)

(10,152)

(50,584)

(23,747) Net cash used for investing activities (499,089)

(225,305)

(1,372,991)

(1,321,521) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from debt 2,977,195

-

2,977,195

1,490,785 Debt repayments -

-

-

(399,998) Proceeds from commercial paper notes 5,960,705

2,595,183

19,021,903

9,462,691 Payments of commercial paper notes (6,625,429)

(2,697,209)

(19,128,161)

(9,563,790) Dividend payments to shareholders (532,460)

(486,892)

(2,088,489)

(1,924,413) Repurchase of common stock (877,962)

(680,472)

(3,324,371)

(2,164,638) Proceeds from employee stock plans 4,240

4,584

125,412

108,913 Other (15,646)

(32,484)

3,005

7,833 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 890,643

(1,297,290)

(2,413,506)

(2,982,617) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,732,584

178,215

2,399,048

508,064 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,165,870

2,321,191

2,499,406

1,991,342 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,898,454

$ 2,499,406

$ 4,898,454

$ 2,499,406

















ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

REVENUE TRENDS BY END MARKET

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

The categorization of revenue by end market is determined using a variety of data points including the technical characteristics of the product, the "sold to" customer information, the "ship to" customer information and the end customer product or application into which our product will be incorporated. The assignment of products to end markets may change over time. When this occurs, we reclassify revenue by end market for prior periods. Such reclassifications typically do not materially change the sizing of, or the underlying trends of results within, each end market.



Three Months Ended

Oct. 31, 2026

Nov. 1, 2025

Revenue

% of revenue*

Y/Y %

Revenue

% of revenue* Industrial $ 2,193,592

50 %

55 %

$ 1,418,811

46 % Automotive 1,043,711

24 %

21 %

864,658

28 % Communications 706,763

16 %

81 %

391,438

13 % Consumer 429,354

10 %

7 %

401,210

13 % Total revenue $ 4,373,420

100 %

42 %

$ 3,076,117

100 %





















Twelve Months Ended

Oct. 31, 2026

Nov. 1, 2025

Revenue

% of revenue*

Y/Y %

Revenue

% of revenue* Industrial $ 7,453,059

49 %

51 %

$ 4,929,618

45 % Automotive 3,724,729

25 %

12 %

3,315,710

30 % Communications 2,374,003

16 %

74 %

1,361,587

12 % Consumer 1,627,256

11 %

15 %

1,412,792

13 % Total revenue $ 15,179,047

100 %

38 %

$ 11,019,707

100 %



















*The sum of the individual percentages may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Oct. 31, 2026

Nov. 1, 2025

Oct. 31, 2026

Nov. 1, 2025 Gross margin $ 3,032,720

$ 1,941,817

$ 10,225,038

$ 6,773,478 Gross margin percentage 69.3 %

63.1 %

67.4 %

61.5 % Acquisition related expenses 226,400

204,748

845,804

867,613 Adjusted gross margin $ 3,259,120

$ 2,146,565

$ 11,070,842

$ 7,641,091 Adjusted gross margin percentage 74.5 %

69.8 %

72.9 %

69.3 %















Operating expenses $ 1,164,206

$ 996,605

$ 4,366,849

$ 3,840,982 Percent of revenue 26.6 %

32.4 %

28.8 %

34.9 % Acquisition related expenses (188,834)

(188,013)

(753,923)

(752,058) Acquisition related transaction costs (3,487)

-

(26,878)

- Special charges, net -

-

(23,766)

(69,980) Adjusted operating expenses $ 971,885

$ 808,592

$ 3,562,282

$ 3,018,944 Adjusted operating expenses percentage 22.2 %

26.3 %

23.5 %

27.4 %















Operating income $ 1,868,514

$ 945,212

$ 5,858,189

$ 2,932,496 Operating margin 42.7 %

30.7 %

38.6 %

26.6 % Acquisition related expenses 415,234

392,761

1,599,727

1,619,671 Acquisition related transaction costs 3,487

-

26,878

- Special charges, net -

-

23,766

69,980 Adjusted operating income $ 2,287,235

$ 1,337,973

$ 7,508,560

$ 4,622,147 Adjusted operating margin 52.3 %

43.5 %

49.5 %

41.9 %















Nonoperating expense (income) $ 34,618

$ 58,012

$ 207,725

$ 220,384 Acquisition related expenses 2,150

2,150

8,600

8,600 Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) $ 36,768

$ 60,162

$ 216,325

$ 228,984















Income before income taxes $ 1,833,896

$ 887,200

$ 5,650,464

$ 2,712,112 Acquisition related expenses 413,084

390,611

1,591,127

1,611,071 Acquisition related transaction costs 3,487

-

26,878

- Special charges, net -

-

23,766

69,980 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 2,250,467

$ 1,277,811

$ 7,292,235

$ 4,393,163















Provision for income taxes $ 183,737

$ 99,461

$ 653,039

$ 444,770 Effective income tax rate 10.0 %

11.2 %

11.6 %

16.4 % Tax related items 92,473

62,616

255,411

78,396 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 276,210

$ 162,077

$ 908,450

$ 523,166 Adjusted tax rate 12.3 %

12.7 %

12.5 %

11.9 %















Diluted EPS $ 3.40

$ 1.60

$ 10.21

$ 4.56 Acquisition related expenses 0.85

0.79

3.25

3.24 Acquisition related transaction costs 0.01

-

0.05

- Special charges, net -

-

0.05

0.14 Tax related items (0.19)

(0.13)

(0.52)

(0.16) Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 4.06

$ 2.26

$ 13.05

$ 7.79

* The sum of the individual per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited) (In thousands)



Trailing

Twelve

Months

Three Months Ended

Oct. 31, 2026

Oct. 31, 2026

Aug. 1, 2026

May 2, 2026

Jan. 31, 2026 Revenue $ 15,179,047

$ 4,373,420

$ 4,021,899

$ 3,623,465

$ 3,160,263 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,185,545

$ 2,341,030

$ 1,603,959

$ 872,041

$ 1,368,515 % of Revenue 41 %

54 %

40 %

24 %

43 % Capital expenditures $ (732,910)

$ (340,233)

$ (145,662)

$ (137,702)

$ (109,313) Free cash flow $ 5,452,635

$ 2,000,797

$ 1,458,297

$ 734,339

$ 1,259,202 % of Revenue 36 %

46 %

36 %

20 %

40 %

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ending January 30, 2027

Reported

Adjusted Revenue $4.4 Billion

$4.4 Billion

(+/- $150 Million)

(+/- $150 Million) Operating margin 40.3 %

50.5 %(1)

(+/-150 bps)

(+/-100 bps) Nonoperating expenses ~ $90 Million

~ $90 Million Tax rate 12% - 14%

12% - 14% (2) Earnings per share $3.02

$3.82 (3)

(+/- $0.20)

(+/- $0.20)





(1) Includes $445 million of adjustments related to acquisition related expenses and acquisition related transaction costs, as defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Information section of this press release. (2) Includes $58 million of tax effects associated with the adjustments for acquisition related expenses and acquisition related transaction costs noted above. (3) Includes $0.80 of adjustments related to the net impact of acquisition related expenses, acquisition related transaction costs and the tax effects on those items.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Ambrosi

781-461-3282

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Analog Devices, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Analog Devices, Inc.