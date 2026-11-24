

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices (ADI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.650 billion, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $787.739 million, or $1.60 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Analog Devices reported adjusted earnings of $4.06 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 42.2% to $4.373 billion from $3.076 billion last year.



Analog Devices earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.650 Bln. vs. $787.739 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.40 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue: $4.373 Bln vs. $3.076 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.82 To $ 4.02 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.4 B To $ 4.55 B



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