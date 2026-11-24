

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $105.741 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $104.750 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Burlington Stores, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $107.768 million or $1.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $2.937 billion from $2.710 billion last year.



Burlington Stores, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $105.741 Mln. vs. $104.750 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.67 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue: $2.937 Bln vs. $2.710 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 4.85 To $ 4.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: 7 % To 9 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.70 To $ 11.80 Full year revenue guidance: 10 %



Fiscal Year 2026: Total sales to increase approximately 10% on top of the 9% increase during Fiscal 2025



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News