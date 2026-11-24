

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $161.22 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $75.21 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dicks Sporting Goods Inc reported adjusted earnings of $167.54 million or $1.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.2% to $5.133 billion from $4.168 billion last year.



Dicks Sporting Goods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $161.22 Mln. vs. $75.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.87 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $5.133 Bln vs. $4.168 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.45 To $ 12.30 Full year revenue guidance: $ 22 B To $ 22.2 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News