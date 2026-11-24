

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $353 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $140 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Best Buy Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $10.236 billion from $9.672 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $353 Mln. vs. $140 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.66 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $10.236 Bln vs. $9.672 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: 2.0 % To 4.0 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.90 To $ 7.05 Full year revenue guidance: $ 43.0 B To $ 43.3 B



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