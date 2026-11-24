Saguenay, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - First Phosphate Corp. (NASDAQ: PHOS) (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") provides its perspective on recent activity in the trading of its securities.

Recent widespread capital market turbulence has had a disruptive and systemic effect on the trading in many publicly listed securities; and especially those in the junior and midcap sectors and those focused on mining and critical mineral development regardless of balance sheet strength and defined development outlook. Securities of First Phosphate have not been immune to this systemic market malaise.

Despite capital market gyrations, the Company remains well capitalized with available resources to achieve its planned accelerated development milestones for the next 18 months:

Feasibility Study Completion (Q1-2027)

Environnemental and Quebec Consultation Process (Q3-2027)

Permitting and Mining Approvals (Q1-2028)

Final Investment Decision (Q2-2028)

"Our team remains focused on delivering the milestones we have committed to our shareholders on an accelerated development timeline," says Company CEO, John Passalacqua. "Understanding full well the ebbs and flows of capital markets, we have been prudent, curated our capital stack adequately and remain able to withstand such systemic shocks in the capital markets."

The Company has achieved the following during the 2026 calendar year, which further strengthen its development timeline and derisk future operations:

UK Export Finance letter of interest for export credit loan support of up to CAD 220 million for the Bégin-Lamarche mining project

SERV, Swiss Export Risk Insurance guarantee of USD 212.5 million towards project CAPEX for the Bégin-Lamarche mining project

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Bégin-Lamarche igneous phosphate deposit with increase of 378% in indicated resources

Company securities uplisted to the Nasdaq Global Market

CAD 4.8 million non-repayable, non-dilutive contribution from the Government of Canada for road infrastructure and power transmission line for the Bégin-Lamarche igneous phosphate project

Acceptance into the 'Filon' Project Fastrack Program with the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

Raised CAD 17.7 million via a non-brokered private placement, totalling CAD 80.2 million raised to date in 11 management-led non-brokered private placement financings since inception

G7 Critical Minerals Resilience and Production Alliance Inclusion and Support

EIFO, Denmark Export Credit Agency letter of intent for a guarantee of up EUR 170 million for the Bégin-Lamarche mining project

CAD 16.7 million non-repayable, non-dilutive contribution from the Government of Canada for phosphate concentrate development to parameters of definitive offtake partner

Initial payment of USD 530,000 received under long-term offtake agreement for phosphate concentrate

Details on the following development can be found in the Company's news section at https://firstphosphate.com/news

About First Phosphate Corp

First Phosphate (NASDAQ: PHOS) (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral exploration and development and clean technology company dedicated to building and reshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market supply chain for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility, and national security.

First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche property, located in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Québec, Canada, represents a rare North American igneous phosphate resource producing high-purity phosphate characterized by very low levels of impurities.

Follow First Phosphate:

X: https://x.com/FirstPhosphate

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate

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Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain statements and information that may be considered "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and other similar expressions. In addition, statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements, including, among other things, the sufficiency of Company resources to achieve its planned accelerated development milestones for the next 18 months and ability to withstand systemic shocks to the financial system. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include development and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things: that engineering and construction timetables and capital costs for the Company's, exploration, development and expansion projects are correctly estimated and not affected by unforeseen circumstances; the ability to obtain financing for its proposed operations on acceptable terms; no material deterioration in general business and economic conditions; no material delays in obtaining permits and other approvals; no significant disruptions affecting the activities of the Company or its ability to access required project equipment and services, and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; inflation and prices for Company project inputs being approximately consistent with anticipated levels; the ability to complete the exploration and development programs consistent with the Company's expectations; commodity price expectations including assumptions for P2O5; the Company's relationship with local municipalities and First Nations remaining consistent with the Company's expectations; the Company's relationship with other third-party partners and suppliers remaining consistent with the Company's expectations; and government relations and actions being consistent with Company expectations. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking information contained in this release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325377