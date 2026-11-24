

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) increased fiscal 2027 earnings outlook, with adjusted earnings per share now expected in a range of $10.80 to $11.20. Previously, the company projected earnings in a range of $10.50 - $11.00. The company reaffirmed net sales and free cash flow guidance for the fiscal year.



Second quarter earnings came in at $248.7 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $241.3 million, or $2.26 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.20, an increase of 52 percent, which included a $0.22 benefit from tariff refunds received in the quarter. Net sales was $2.3 billion, a decrease of 2 percent.



At last close on NYSE, J.M. Smucker shares were trading at $132.78.



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