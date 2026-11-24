VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Arvia Environmental Holdings Ltd., formerly Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation, Inc. (OTCID:PRTT) (the "Company"), today issued the following letter to shareholders from Brodie Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Dear Shareholders,

My name is Brodie Henderson, and I am the Chief Executive Officer of Arvia Environmental Holdings Ltd. ("Arvia").

On July 31, 2026, the Company, then known as Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation, Inc., completed its acquisition of Arvia Environmental Systems Inc. and its operating subsidiaries, marking an important milestone in our company's history and the beginning of an exciting new chapter. On August 18, 2026, we changed our corporate name to Arvia Environmental Holdings Ltd., and we are currently working through the FINRA corporate-action process to update our name and trading symbol in the market to reflect our Arvia identity.

I would like to take this opportunity to introduce our business, share some of our recent progress, and outline our vision for the future.

Who We Are

Arvia Environmental is an environmental infrastructure and recycling company specializing in the collection, processing, and recycling of hydrovac slurry and related excavation materials.

Through our proprietary processing systems and infrastructure, we separate slurry into reusable resources, including clean water, sand, aggregates, and other recoverable materials. Our business model focuses on transforming what has traditionally been treated as waste into valuable, reusable products while providing essential environmental services to the construction, infrastructure, and municipal sectors.

Headquartered in the Greater Vancouver region of British Columbia, Canada, Arvia reported revenue of $1,770,272 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and $5,362,201 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as set forth in the Company's quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2026. Based on current operations, management expects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2026 to reach approximately CAD $1.1 million per month.

Our Growth Strategy

We believe Arvia is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on increasing demand for environmentally responsible slurry management and recycling solutions.

We are actively advancing several key growth initiatives:

Contaminated Material Processing: We are pursuing additional regulatory approvals that would allow us to accept and process contaminated materials. We believe this represents a significant opportunity to expand our addressable market and improve both revenue potential and operating margins, subject to receiving the required approvals.

Facility Expansion: We are expanding our infrastructure in Langley, British Columbia, including additional receiving and drop-off capabilities designed to improve customer efficiency, increase throughput, and accommodate growing disposal volumes.

Mobile Transfer Stations: We are developing strategically located mobile transfer stations closer to excavation and construction activities. This model is intended to reduce transportation times, increase collection efficiency, and support greater utilization of our processing facilities, including 24-hour operations.

Geographic Expansion: Our long-term objective is to replicate our operating model throughout strategic markets in Canada and the United States. We see substantial opportunities in regions where infrastructure development, environmental regulation, and limited recycling capacity are driving demand for responsible disposal and material recovery solutions.

Looking Ahead

Our vision is to establish Arvia as a leading environmental infrastructure company in North America.

We have spent considerable time and resources developing our operational capabilities, refining our processing technology, and building relationships within the industries we serve. We believe this foundation provides a platform for disciplined, scalable growth.

As we move forward, our priorities remain clear: increase processing capacity, pursue new revenue opportunities, expand strategically into new markets, improve operating efficiencies, and create sustainable long-term shareholder value.

I recognize the responsibility that comes with leading a publicly traded company, and I am committed to transparent communication, responsible capital management, and executing a strategy that benefits our shareholders.

On behalf of our entire team at Arvia, I want to thank you for your continued support and confidence in our company. We look forward to sharing our progress as we build the next chapter of Arvia Environmental.

Sincerely,

Brodie Henderson

Chief Executive Officer

Arvia Environmental Holdings Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information concerning anticipated fourth quarter 2026 revenue, the pending FINRA processing of the Company's name and trading symbol change, regulatory approvals for contaminated material processing, expansion of the Langley facility, development of mobile transfer stations, potential 24-hour operations, expansion into Canada and United States markets, and anticipated improvements in throughput, utilization, operating efficiency, revenue potential, margins and long-term shareholder value.

These statements reflect management's expectations as of the date of this release and depend on assumptions about the availability of permits, financing, suitable sites, equipment and personnel, continued customer demand and material volumes, and the company's ability to execute its plans. Actual results, timing and performance may differ materially due to delays or adverse outcomes in FINRA processing or permitting, financing constraints, difficulty securing sites or staffing expanded operations, construction or equipment delays, changes in customer demand or material volumes, higher operating costs, competition, and changes in environmental requirements or economic conditions.

The fourth quarter revenue expectation is management's estimate based on current operations, is unaudited and has not been reviewed by the Company's accountants. Actual revenue may fluctuate with material volumes, pricing and operating conditions and may differ materially from management's expectation. Readers should avoid placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

Company and Investor Relations Contact

John Morgan

President and Investor Relations

Arvia Environmental Holdings Ltd. (OTCID:PRTT)

john@arviaenvironmental.com

SOURCE: Protect Pharmaceutical Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/letter-to-the-shareholders-of-arvia-environmental-holdings-ltd.-forme-1256452