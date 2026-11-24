

REYKJAVIK (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's industrial producer price inflation moderated for the fourth straight month in October, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Tuesday.



The industrial producer price index rose 12.1 percent yearly in October, slower than the 12.5 percent surge in September.



The annual price growth in the metal industry eased to 24.5 percent from 25.1 percent, and that for marine products softened to 12.9 percent from 13.3 percent. Meanwhile, prices for food products grew at a slightly faster pace of 3.0 percent versus 2.8 percent a month ago.



The price index for exported products climbed 16.7 percent, and those for domestic industries increased by 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent slight fall in September.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News