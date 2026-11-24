

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday, amid revived enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade.



Jensen Huang's return to the helm of Nvidia helped to remove a key level of uncertainty from the AI trade.



Additionally, falling energy prices eased inflation fears ahead of key U.S PCE inflation data due this week.



Amid revived enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade, traders are pricing in a near-certainty of a 25-bps rate hike at the Fed's December 2026 meeting.



The odds of a supersized 50-basis-point increase currently stands at around 5 percent. Today's U.S. consumer confidence data along with Wednesday's PCE Index data may provide additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory ahead of the Fed's final meeting of 2026.



Media reports suggested that U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubia have met separately with Qatar's prime minister regarding potential negotiations with Tehran.



The U.S. Treasury on Monday sanctioned over two dozen entities, targeting across the financial, energy and commercial sectors to break Tehran's shadow banking network.



Iran vowed to use all available capabilities to counter the U.S. naval blockade and sanctions.



Market sentiment was also supported after Trump said he has put off plans to attack Iran until January 1, although he warned that military action could resume if negotiations fail.



In economic news, the S&P Global Japan Manufacturing PMI exceeded consensus estimates of 53.5 by rising to 53.7 from October's seven-month low of 53.3.



In contrast, the Services PMI Business Activity Index experienced its weakest growth in six months, falling to 50.5 from 51.7 in October.



Consequently, the Composite PMI decreased to 51.5 from 52.1 in the previous month, marking the slowest rate of growth in the private sector since May.



In the European trading today, the yen fell to 4-day lows of 159.58 against the U.S. dollar and 111.26 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 158.75 and 110.56, respectively. If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 160.00 against the greenback and 113.00 against the loonie.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen slid to 174.52, 208.54 and 189.76 from early highs of 173.27, 207.08 and 188.79, respectively. The yen is likely to find support around 178.00 against the euro, 212.00 against the pound and 191.00 against the franc.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged down to 105.80 and 87.06 from early highs of 105.19 and 86.53, respectively. On the downside, 108.00 against the aussie and 88.00 against the kiwi are seen as the next support levels for the yen.



Looking ahead, U.S. ADP employment data, U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price for September, U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index for November and U.S. Conference Board's consumer confidence for November are slated for release in the New York session.



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