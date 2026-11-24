To deliver consistent technology deployments for seamless guest experiences across key markets, leading hospitality group expands strategic partnership with GTT in Europe and North Africa, including a new Managed Service Provider agreement in France.

GTT Communications Inc., a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, has announced that it is supporting Accor Group, a world-leading hospitality group, with access to a range of managed services through its Astore procurement portal. Astore users in Europe and North Africa, comprising over 3,200 hotel locations for brands such as Mercure, Sofitel and Orient Express within the Accor group, as well as 5,800 non-Accor partner hotels, will be able to benefit from GTT's services for managed technology deployments and greater consistency for operational simplicity across international locationsGTT has been a provider to Accor since 2010, delivering services across 23 countries.

Astore, the procurement organization of the Accor Group, has signed a new Managed Service Provider agreement with GTT for its locations in France, enabling hotels to purchase bundled broadband fiber and firewall services, with optional Wi-Fi. In addition, Astore has appointed GTT as a preferred technology partner for connectivity, voice, Wi-Fi and security services across Europe and North Africa. GTT will provide a full integrated portfolio of services that comply with Accor's technology and security standards, including:

Professional Services: GTT collaborates with Accor and its security partners to ensure seamless communication, continuous alignment and proactive issue resolution through its delivery of end-to-end project and service management and field engineering support.

GTT collaborates with Accor and its security partners to ensure seamless communication, continuous alignment and proactive issue resolution through its delivery of end-to-end project and service management and field engineering support. Connectivity: Connectivity services, including Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) underpinned by GTT EnvisionCORE, to ensure high-performance access and smooth day-to-day operations across guest internet, hotel systems, cloud platforms and all other back-office applications. This includes critical touch points such as guest check-in systems, loyalty platforms and digital services.

Connectivity services, including Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) underpinned by GTT EnvisionCORE, to ensure high-performance access and smooth day-to-day operations across guest internet, hotel systems, cloud platforms and all other back-office applications. This includes critical touch points such as guest check-in systems, loyalty platforms and digital services. Voice: Cloud-based telephony designed to replace outdated, on-premise PBX systems with a cost-effective, reliable and scalable solution, enabled by GTT's global SIP trunking solution, which ensures seamless internal and external communication across Accor properties, while reducing complexity and maintenance costs.

A key component of this delivery is the integration of GTT EnvisionDX, which provides Accor Group with enhanced visibility and control over its entire network performance at the hotel level. Today, over 400 Accor hotels leverage this digital gateway for secure access to customize their network services and ongoing management, including raising and monitoring trouble tickets from this single interface. This unified approach simplifies IT operations for individual hotels, enabling cost harmonization and improved support structures. By enhancing operational resilience, the partnership directly contributes to a superior guest experience, ensuring fast and secure digital services for travelers.

Building on a joint history of more than 15 years of innovation, GTT has now become a strategic partner for Accor, providing a single platform that enables the hospitality group to accelerate secure networking and meet digital demands with confidence. GTT's proven expertise plays a central role in safeguarding Accor's infrastructure while ensuring world-class operational standards that are simple for its hotels to leverage quickly and securely.

"We are honored to be named a preferred technology partner for Astore, sharing a vision of scalability and continuous innovation," said Tom Homer, Division President Europe, GTT. "Leveraging our Tier 1 network and GTT EnvisionDX, we provide a resilient digital backbone that allows Accor to streamline operations and focus on exceptional hospitality. This partnership combines our technical capabilities with Accor's industry expertise to drive guest satisfaction and business growth."

About GTT

GTT is a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, simply and securely connecting people, agents and machines to data and applications anywhere in the world. We serve thousands of organizations, bringing together the right people, partners and technology to solve the most pressing networking and security challenges. GTT is the technology innovator behind GTT Envision and GTT Defense HaloTM. GTT Envision connects, secures, orchestrates, virtualizes and automates enterprise networks. GTT Defense HaloTM assesses, detects and responds to anomalous activity across an enterprise environment. Built on our top-ranked global Tier 1 network, GTT's portfolio offers comprehensive security, networking, connectivity and cloud solutions, including AI-driven cyber defense, SASE, SD-WAN, internet, voice and managed hybrid cloud offerings. These are complemented by a suite of professional services and exceptional support teams in local markets around the globe. We partner with our customers to deliver Greater Technology Together. For more information, visit gtt.net or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

About Accor Group

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries, with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing around 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program, embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the group's purpose: pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.





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Contacts:

GTT Media Inquiries:

Americas:

Doug De Orchis

Scratch Marketing Media

+1-401-714-1262

gtt_pr@scratchmm.com

Europe:

Siria Nielsen, GTT

+31-6-2835-4259

Siria.Nielsen@gtt.net

GTT Investor Relations:

Paul Canavan, GTT

+1-646-214-4202

InvestorRelations@gtt.net

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