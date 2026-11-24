Rimouski, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) ("Puma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new high-grade gold results from its McKenzie Gold Project in northern New Brunswick (Figure 1). Three (3) quartz-vein grab samples collected approximately 450 metres south of the RIM Gold Zone returned 16.38 g/t Au*, 7.17 g/t Au* and 3.86 g/t Au* (see Figure 2, RIM SOUTH). *The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not reflect the actual metal content of the mineralized zone.

These results add a new exploration target south of RIM Gold Vein, where previous drilling confirmed high-grade gold-bearing quartz veins, and highlight the potential for additional discoveries along strike over significant distance.

RIM GOLD ZONE EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

New high-grade gold area ( RIM SOUTH ) identified approximately 450 metres south of the RIM Gold Zone.

) identified approximately 450 metres south of the RIM Gold Zone. Drilling at RIM confirmed high-grade gold-bearing veins, including 42.60 g/t Au over 0.25 m within 1.64 g/t Au over 7.75 m (see July 21, 2026, News Release ).

(see ). These newly uncovered veins are similar to those at RIM and support further exploration of a larger, structurally controlled gold system. Continuity has not yet been confirmed.

The Bonanza Gold Zone, approximately 4 km southwest of RIM, has returned grab samples* of 362 g/t Au 1 and 267 g/t Au 1 ( 1 these historical results have not been confirmed) . Bonanza has never been drilled.

. Bonanza has never been drilled. RIM and Bonanza exhibit geological features that are similar to the Lynx Gold Zone on Puma's Williams Brook Gold Project (optioned in 2024 to Kinross Gold Corp.).

IMPORTANCE OF THIS DISCOVERY

The trenching program announced on September 2, 2026 uncovered these quartz veins carrying localized oxidized sulphides, approximately 450 metres south of RIM. They look similar to the gold-bearing quartz veins already mapped at RIM and add an important exploration target outside and along strike of the main area tested by Puma's first drilling program. More exploration work is needed to determine whether the newly discovered veins and the RIM veins are connected.

Figure 1. Gold mineralization at McKenzie.

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RIM AND BONANZA - SIMILARITIES TO THE LYNX GOLD ZONE

At RIM, consulting geologist Scott Anderson, PhD., PGeo., identified gold-bearing quartz veins associated with shear zones and extension veins. His work indicates that gold-bearing structures may continue beyond the areas already explored. At Bonanza, he observed similar quartz veins and geological structures. Puma's trenching has followed the broader vein system for more than 500 metres, although it has not established the continuity of individual veins.

These observations are consistent with an orogenic-style gold model and share vein-style similarities with the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") at Puma's nearby Williams Brook Gold Project, which is optioned to Kinross Gold Corp. Williams Brook's potential is underscored by Kinross' recent announcement that it plans to fund a third year of exploration there (see October 26, 2026 News Release). The similarities between mineralization observed to date at McKenzie and the LGZ at Williams Brook support continued exploration of high-grade gold occurrences at McKenzie.

DRONE MAGNETICS IDENTIFY NEW GOLD TARGETS

A drone magnetic survey covering both the RIM and Bonanza gold zones shows geological structures (Figure 2) that, combined with surface gold results and the geological mapping completed this summer, are helping Puma identify structures and select areas for 2027 exploration work.

Figure 2. Drone magnetic survey (1VD) with interpreted structures and selected gold occurrences.

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ON-SITE QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL (QA/QC) MEASURES

All rock samples were collected by Puma's field team, placed in individual bags, and securely sealed before being shipped to MSALABS (Val d'Or, Quebec) for analysis. Samples were processed using the PhotonAssay technology, an industry-leading method that provides accurate and rapid gold determinations on unpulverized samples.

Puma follows a rigorous QA/QC protocol that includes the systematic insertion of certified reference materials and blanks in every batch of samples submitted for analysis. The results from these control samples are routinely reviewed to ensure the reliability and accuracy of the analytical data.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dominique Gagné, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT THE MCKENZIE GOLD PROJECT

Puma's 42,053 ha McKenzie Gold Project is easily accessible via paved highways and gravel roads. It lies just 7 km west of the Company's Williams Brook Project, which is optioned to Kinross Gold Corp. The project straddles the McKenzie Fault, a prominent regional structure associated with numerous occurrences of high-grade gold quartz veins, stockworks and breccias. Puma has confirmed two significant gold systems at McKenzie: the RIM Gold Vein and the Grog Area, approximately 30 km apart, and has identified more than 75 surface targets across the large land package, demonstrating the project's district-scale potential.

ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing a pipeline of precious metals projects in New Brunswick, near Canada's renowned Bathurst Mining Camp.

Puma has a long history in northern New Brunswick and has developed a strong understanding of the region's geology and mineralized systems through a combination of traditional prospecting, trenching, geophysics, geochemistry and advanced exploration techniques.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Puma to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quarterly and annual reports, as well as the documents submitted to the securities administration, describe these risks and uncertainties.

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