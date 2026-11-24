

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has introduced provisional safeguard import quotas on hybrid cars - covering full hybrids (HEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and mild hybrids (MHEVs).



The import quota restrictions will come into effect on December 1, for up to 200 days, through June 18, 2027. Imports exceeding the set limits are prohibited.



The biggest cut in vehicle imports is imposed on China - 191,780 units. A provisional cap of 170,889 units is applicable to Japan. Turkey is allowed to export 126,320 units of hybrid cars to the European Union. Other major import restrictions are imposed on United Kingdom (105,402 units), South Korea (67,924 units), and the United States (18,482 units).



The Measures were introduced after a safeguard probe launched on October 30 found that surging hybrid imports and lower-priced foreign models were threatening domestic automakers' market share and profitability. Many exporters had shifted from battery-electric vehicles to hybrids after earlier EU anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese BEVs.



While the safeguard measures implement the understanding reached at the EU-China Trade and Investment Consultations meeting on October 9, to moderate China's exports of hybrids to the EU, they will apply to all hybrid imports regardless of their origin.



The Commission is imposing a quantitative restriction in the form of import quotas per exporting country, setting a maximum quantity of hybrid vehicles that may be imported into the EU for the duration of the provisional safeguard measures.



The surge in imports of hybrid passenger vehicles into the EU has been driven by growing global production overcapacity. It is also prompted by increased use of trade-restrictive measures in other major markets.



The investigation showed that EU-based manufacturers of hybrid passenger vehicles are losing market share, putting the long-term viability of their hybrids business at risk, despite a growing EU market. It found that the threat of serious injury to EU industry is imminent, requiring safeguard measures to protect EU producers.



Import quotas are to be allocated in two ways: to specific countries with a substantial interest in supplying hybrid passenger vehicles to the EU market ('country-specific quotas'), and to all other origins (a 'residual quota').



Country-specific quotas were set at the level of imports recorded from the respective country in 2025, increased by a little more than 15 percent. Countries with a share of more than 2 percent of EU imports in the year 2025 were allocated a country-specific quota. A residual quota is allocated for all other origins.



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