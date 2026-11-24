

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has released the 2026 flight forecast ahead of Thanksgiving travel, projecting the busiest holiday skies in 16 years.



More than 417,000 flights are forecast over the nine-day holiday period. Tuesday, November 24, is expected to be the busiest day, with more than 52,000 flights.



The Trump Administration is working around the clock to ensure the flying public gets where they need to go this week - including standing up a Tiger Team - to maintain one pf the safest and most efficient aviation systems in the world.



'As millions of Americans prepare to hit the road or take to the skies to spend the holiday season with their loved ones, the Trump Administration's message is clear: your safety is our number one priority,' said Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.



'From standing up a Tiger Team to ensure a seamless travel experience for fliers to using a successful new platform to predict and address congestion in the airspace, we've taken unprecedented action to limit flight delays and cancellations. The American people can rest assured we will be on the clock 24/7 to get families to their destinations safely and on time.'



Meanwhile, FAA has warned that weather could impact flights throughout the week. Low ceilings could affect flights along the West Coast. Thunderstorms are possible across Florida and the Gulf Coast Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, rain could affect flights across the Southeast, including Atlanta, before moving into the Mid-Atlantic later in the day. Rain and wind are expected to return to the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day.



'Plan ahead. Allow extra time to get to the airport, check with your airline for flight updates and visit nasstatus.faa.gov for real-time airport conditions,' FAA said in a press release.



More holiday travel tips are available at faa.gov/holiday-travel and PackSafe.



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