JYVÄSKYLÄ, FI / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Spinnova Plc (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland:SPINN) ("Spinnova" or the "company"), a materials technology company producing textile fiber from side streams and wood pulp, has started production runs at its Eteläportti demo factory in Jyväskylä, Finland. The first production batches have been completed and are ready for customer deliveries, and the ramp-up of the factory is expected to proceed according to schedule.

Spinnova acquired full ownership of the Eteläportti demo factory in October 2025 and announced in April 2026 that it would begin test runs at the factory and prepare for the restart of production. The initial test runs were completed successfully as planned, and the factory quickly achieved production volumes and quality levels comparable to its previous operations. The results of the test runs support the functionality and operational flexibility of the production concept, and the factory is now being ramped up in a systematic manner towards broader production.

"The test runs have progressed according to plan at our Eteläportti factory. We have completed several test runs and validated the process improvements we have developed, with good results. As part of the test runs, we produced fiber for commercial use, which is now ready to deliver for further processing. During the remainder of the calendar year, we will prepare to move into a larger scale production phase," says Ari-Matti Tuovinen, Operations Director at Spinnova.

About Spinnova

The textile material innovation

Spinnova technology transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed a breakthrough patented technology for making textile fiber out of wood pulp or waste, such as leather, textile, or agricultural cropping waste, without harmful chemicals or dissolving.

Spinnova technology creates no side streams in the fiber production process, and the SPINNOVA fiber has minimal CO2 emissions and water use, as well as being biodegradable and recyclable. Spinnova technology uses a mechanical process which gives the fiber the look and feel of a natural cellulosic fiber such as cotton.

Spinnova's shares (SPINN) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

SPINNOVA home: www.spinnova.com

Corporate & IR site: www.spinnovagroup.com

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the company specifically disclaims, and undertakes no, obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Janne Poranen, CEO

Tel. +358 20 703 2430

ir@spinnova.fi

U.S. Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

SPINN@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Spinnova PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/spinnova-starts-production-runs-at-etel%c3%a4portti-demo-factory-1256499