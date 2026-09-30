Spinnova Oyj: Spinnova signed a binding EUR 1.5 million loan agreement to provide bridge financing to Tearfil

Spinnova PLC | Company Release | 30 September 2026, 09:00 AM EEST

Material technology company Spinnova Plc ("Spinnova" or the "Company"), which manufactures textile fibre from side streams and wood-based pulp, has signed a binding EUR 1.5 million loan agreement with Tearfil - Indústria Têxtil, S.A. ("Tearfil") to provide Tearfil with bridge financing. The signed loan agreement corresponds in its key terms to the loan arrangement described in the Company's release published on 17 September 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Janne Poranen, CEO

Tel. +358 20 703 2430

ir@spinnova.fi

U.S. Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

SPINN@mzgroup.us

Certified advisor:

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

Tel. +358 50 520 4098

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

About Spinnova

Spinnova - The textile material innovation

Spinnova technology transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed a breakthrough patented technology for making textile fibre out of wood pulp or waste, such as leather, textile, or agricultural cropping waste, without harmful chemicals or dissolving.

Spinnova technology creates no side streams in the fibre production process, and the SPINNOVA® fibre has minimal CO2 emissions and water use, as well as being biodegradable and recyclable. Spinnova technology uses a mechanical process which gives the fibre the look and feel of a natural cellulosic fibre such as cotton.

Spinnova's shares (SPINN) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol "SPINN".

SPINNOVA® home: www.spinnova.com

Corporate & IR site: www.spinnovagroup.com