Spinnova Oyj: Spinnova Plc is applying for its securities to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in the U.S.

Spinnova PLC | Company Release | 22 September 2026, 17:20 PM EEST

Spinnova Plc ("Spinnova" or the "company") is applying to list its equity securities in the United States on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") in addition to the company's existing listing of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

The listing of the company's equity securities on Nasdaq is subject to the approval of Nasdaq and the satisfaction of all applicable listing criteria and requirements. There can be no assurance that the company will meet all applicable listing criteria and requirements of Nasdaq, that such application will be approved by Nasdaq in a timely manner, or at all, or that such dual listing on Nasdaq will be completed. Regardless of whether the company's application to list its equity securities on Nasdaq is successful, the company's shares will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company intends to provide updates as required by applicable laws, regulations and exchange requirements. The company currently expects the dual listing to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026, although the timing remains subject to market and other conditions and the dual listing may or may not proceed at all.

For further information, please contact:

Janne Poranen, CEO

Tel. +358 20 703 2430

ir@spinnova.fi

U.S. Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

SPINN@mzgroup.us

Certified advisor:

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

Tel. +358 50 520 4098

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

About Us

Spinnova - The textile material innovation

Spinnova technology transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed a breakthrough patented technology for making textile fibre out of wood pulp or waste, such as leather, textile, or agricultural cropping waste, without harmful chemicals or dissolving.

Spinnova technology creates no side streams in the fibre production process, and the SPINNOVA® fibre has minimal CO2 emissions and water use, as well as being biodegradable and recyclable. Spinnova technology uses a mechanical process which gives the fibre the look and feel of a natural cellulosic fibre such as cotton.

Spinnova's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol "SPINN".

SPINNOVA® home: www.spinnova.com

Corporate & IR site: www.spinnovagroup.com

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the company's intention to list its equity securities on Nasdaq. Words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: whether the company's registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is declared effective; whether the company's listing application is approved by Nasdaq; whether a trading market for the company's securities develops; and prevailing capital market conditions.

The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the company specifically disclaims, and undertakes no, obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.