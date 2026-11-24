

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH), a company specialized in motion and control technologies, on Tuesday announced it has completed the acquisition of the Commercial and Defense Aerospace business of CIRCOR International, Inc.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jenny Parmentier, said that the acquisition of CIRCOR Aerospace is a strategic addition to Parker's aerospace and defense portfolio.



The company mentioned that the acquired unit is expected to add approximately $270 million in annual sales at more than a 40% adjusted EBITDA margin and will be reported as part of the Aerospace Systems Segment.



PH shares closed Monday on the NYSE at $918.18, up 5.31 percent.



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