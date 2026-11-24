First immunogen set expressed and in laboratory characterization Targets identified by MindWalk's HYFT Technology and ReefIQ The same design approach is now being applied across the Company's vaccine portfolio, including dengue and influenza

MindWalk Holdings Corp. ("MindWalk") (NASDAQ: HYFT), a Bio-Native AI company, today announced that its Ebola vaccine program has expressed its first set of vaccine designs and begun laboratory characterization, built against targets identified by HYFT Technology and ReefIQ. The designs were produced computationally, applying a proprietary and undisclosed method for presenting selected structural patterns to the immune system. That method is now MindWalk's standard across its vaccine portfolio, including the wholly owned pan-serotype dengue and universal influenza programs.

"Today's update is about a vaccine candidate designed against what every ebolavirus species known to cause human disease has in common, rather than against the single species the one approved vaccine was built for," said Jennifer Bath, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and President of MindWalk. "Our technology identified the structural patterns those species have to keep, and our teams designed a way to present those patterns to the immune system. Those designs have been expressed and are in laboratory characterization, with immunization and sera analysis to follow once that work is complete. The same design approach is already being applied to our dengue and influenza programs, which is why this matters well beyond Ebola, and it exists because of the vaccine discovery and protein engineering leadership we brought into the company this year."

Conservation alone is not enough

Conventional target selection begins with sequence conservation (looking for sequences on a virus that do not change), on the reasonable hypothesis that what a virus family cannot change is what a vaccine should attack. The hypothesis is sound but its translation into viable drugs is poor. Invariance is not the same as protective, and deciding what not to target matters as much as deciding what to target.

HYFT Technology changes the unit of analysis. Conventional methods index pieces of the sequence itself. A HYFT pattern-object is not a portion of a sequence. It is an addressable object carrying several kinds of biological information at once, and more than 20 million of the patterns in MindWalk's representation are structural, drawn from protein domains, folds, conformational regions and interaction surfaces.

ReefIQ, the biological context layer for life sciences, is where those objects are related to one another: 660 million biological patterns connected by 25 billion relationships, refined over 20 years of curation and grounded in the discovery and development work MindWalk has performed since 1989. It also lets a candidate region be checked against the wider scientific record before any laboratory work begins. In the Ebola program, that check is what separated the regions MindWalk chose to build against from the ones it set aside.

The Ebola program

No approved Ebola vaccine covers the full virus family. The one licensed vaccine is indicated for the Zaire species alone, and the Bundibugyo outbreak that began in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in May 2026 has made the consequence concrete. The World Health Organization declared that outbreak a public health emergency of international concern and has reported more than 11,000 confirmed cases and more than 5,500 deaths as of mid-November 2026, with cases also reported in Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria. No licensed vaccine is indicated for Bundibugyo virus. MindWalk's program targets an immunogen that generates a cross-reactive response across every ebolavirus species known to cause human disease, Zaire, Sudan, Bundibugyo and Taï Forest, rather than one.

The selected epitopes were identified from non-sequence-based HYFT patterns shared across those target species and corroborated by cross-reactive, pan-species neutralizing antibodies previously isolated from human survivors. Construct production was initiated in September 2026. The first immunogen set has been expressed and in vitro characterization is underway. Immunization and sera analysis follow completion of that work, and MindWalk is not providing dates for either. The Company expects to provide further updates in the coming month covering additional programs now applying the same presentation system. A separate update on a novel immunotherapy for a chronic autoimmune disease is expected shortly.

About MindWalk Holdings Corp.

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT) is a Bio-Native AI company building the biological intelligence infrastructure that life sciences AI and agentic AI require, integrating AI, data, and advanced wet lab capabilities into one connected discovery ecosystem. At its core is HYFT Technology, a proprietary, function-aware representation of biology. Its HYFT fingerprints span sequence and structural biology and, refined over 20 years of curation, form a continuously evolving biological representation of 660 million patterns and 25 billion relationships. This enriched biological representation is the architecture behind ReefIQ, the biological data substrate that provides context for life sciences, enriching data at ingestion and growing more valuable with each program run on it, and LensAI, the reasoning and application layer for target discovery, candidate diligence, portfolio decision support, and the agentic AI workflows pharma is racing to deploy. By design, value compounds in this HYFT representation layer, not in any individual AI model that runs on top of it. MindWalk has performed discovery and development work for partners since 1983. Separately from its own internal pipeline, at least ten partner-owned programs supported by that work are in clinical development today, from Phase 1 through Phase 3, four of them first in class.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: the outcome of in vitro characterization of the Company's Ebola immunogen set and the risk that no design in the set meets the criteria required to advance; the risk that a pattern-defined target does not prove to be protective, or that an immunogen performing in vitro does not elicit a cross-reactive or protective response in vivo or in humans; the risk that an immunogen designed against patterns conserved across the ebolavirus species known to cause human disease does not generate a cross-reactive response across all of those species, or against any ebolavirus species not represented in the design set; the risk that applying a new design method within the dengue and influenza redesign work extends those programs' timelines beyond current expectations or does not produce the intended improvement in immunogen performance; the risk that a design method developed in one program does not transfer to programs with different viral targets; the risk that the efficiencies observed in one program are not realized in others; the risk that laboratory results from the Company's internal programs do not improve subsequent analysis, or do not improve it at a rate that supports the Company's platform strategy; the risk that published immunological evidence relied on in target selection is incomplete, superseded, or not predictive of the response a designed immunogen will elicit; the outcome of construct design, expression, structural and biophysical characterization, and preclinical immunological studies, none of which ensures clinical advancement or commercial success of any program; the Company's reliance on contract research organizations for work not performed internally; the Company's ability to attract and retain scientific talent; the costs and resourcing associated with the Company's internal research programs, and the risk that those programs do not produce evidence that supports commercial adoption of the Company's platform; the technical performance of AI-based discovery methods and of the underlying compute infrastructure; the Company's ability to protect its target identification methodology as a trade secret or through patent protection; the Company's ability to convert engagement into contracted, recurring platform arrangements, and to expand existing deployments; the Company's ability to enter into pharmaceutical, government, biodefense, or other partnership and licensing arrangements for its vaccine programs; market acceptance and commercial outcomes of ReefIQ and LensAI; intellectual property risks, including the ability to obtain, maintain, defend, and enforce patent and other proprietary rights; competition; the risk that the further updates described in this press release are provided later than the Company currently anticipates, or are not provided; the risk that the Company's internal autoimmune immunotherapy programs do not enter or complete preclinical efficacy studies on the timelines currently anticipated, or at all; the fact that the partner programs referenced in this press release are owned and controlled by third parties, such that their continuation, advancement and outcomes, and any characterization of them as first in class, are outside the Company's control; regulatory determinations; and capital markets, economic, and geopolitical conditions. Additional information is available in MindWalk's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings on SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (sec.gov/edgar). Except as required by law, MindWalk undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Nothing in this press release constitutes investment advice. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Trademarks

HYFT is a registered trademark of MindWalk Holdings Corp. LensAI and ReefIQ are trademarks of MindWalk Holdings Corp. or its subsidiaries; ReefIQ registration is pending. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Louie Toma, CPA, CFA

Managing Director, CoreIR

investors@mindwalkai.com