Installation in the Flat Tops completed ahead of Northwest Colorado's biggest snow-producing months

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RET" or the "Company"), the leading provider of ionization rain and snowfall generation technology, today announced that the WETA (Weather Enhancement Technology Array) for its Upper Yampa precipitation enhancement project in Colorado is installed and operational. The system went live on November 13, 2026, following the Colorado Water Conservation Board's (CWCB) issuance of a one-year permit for the project, announced November 3. The project is the ninth permitted weather modification program in Colorado, according to the CWCB, and RET's second in the state.

The WETA is installed on Colorado Parks and Wildlife land in the Flat Tops area of Northwest Colorado. The project targets the drainage basin of the Yamcolo Reservoir, one of the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District's primary water supply facilities, with an area of expected impact of up to 192,000 acres. The ground-based, solar-powered system uses no chemicals or aircraft and can operate year-round, enhancing snowpack in winter and rainfall from spring through fall.

"Going live less than two weeks after receiving our permit shows how quickly the WETA can be deployed once a community is ready to put it to work," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "We're now operational in the Flat Tops heading into the heart of the snow season, and we're grateful to the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District, the CWCB, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado River District for their support. We look forward to reporting on the project's progress as the season unfolds."

"The Flat Tops are warming faster than other parts of the Yampa River Basin, and we're losing snowpack more quickly from year to year," said Andy Rossi, General Manager of the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District. "With the WETA now in place, even a small percentage added to our snowpack can make a real difference for the flows in our rivers and the storage in our reservoirs. A few thousand extra acre-feet would mean a lot to water users here in Northwest Colorado."

RET operates the WETA remotely, activating it when an approaching storm system has the moisture and direction to benefit the target area. Operations are suspended automatically when wind speed or direction falls outside set parameters and during National Weather Service watches and warnings. Operations will also be suspended if snowpack at monitored SNOTEL sites reaches set thresholds.

Performance will be measured with a network of instruments in and around the target area, alongside existing SNOTEL (Snow Telemetry) and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) data, using the same statistical approach applied to the Company's operations in Utah's La Sal Mountains. There, the Company's analysis estimated more than 20% enhancement in snow water equivalent over the 2025-26 winter, and preliminary results for April through July 2026 estimated more than 20% enhancement in warm-season precipitation. The District will receive regular operating reports, and the final seasonal report will be submitted for independent review.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET develops, manufactures, and commercializes ionization precipitation generation technology that enhances rainfall and snowpack to address water scarcity challenges. The Company is also developing applications for fog mitigation to expand its weather modification capabilities. RET's chemical-free, solar-powered technology seeks to transform water resource management for businesses, society, and the planet. To learn more, go to www.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding operating the WETA over the permit term, including possible suspensions for weather or other conditions; (2) statements regarding impact of the WETA system on year-round precipitation including its potential effect on snowpack, streamflow and reservoir storage; (3) statements regarding how the project's results will be measured, reported and independently reviewed; (4) references with respect to the anticipated benefits of the Company's WETA platform and technology; (5) the reliability of the statistical analysis of enhanced snowpack and precipitation, including preliminary results; and (6) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships including whether the project continues beyond its initial one-year term. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of RET's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of RET. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2026, as amended from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. ("RETI") and RET do not presently know or that RETI and RET currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect RETI and RET's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. RETI and RET anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause RETI and RET's assessments to change. However, while RETI and RET Holdco may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, RETI and RET specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing RETI and RET's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

321-473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Linda Maynard

Rain Enhancement Technologies

(617) 869-4832

linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/rain-enhancement-technologies-weta-now-operational-for-upper-yampa-prec-1256427