Zichlin will lead global content strategy across streaming and television and broaden the company's supply of rights-controlled AI training data

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq:CURI), a global media company and leading provider of AI training data, today announced the promotion of Jason Zichlin to Head of Content. The appointment builds on CuriosityStream's expertise in sourcing and licensing premium content as it expands its AI licensing business alongside its global streaming and television operations.

Zichlin will oversee programming, acquisitions and content partnerships for the flagship Curiosity Stream subscription service and the company's international portfolio of pay-TV and free ad-supported streaming channels. He will also lead data sourcing and curation for AI training, manage CuriosityStream's global supplier network and expand the range of datasets the company can deliver including software code and operational data.

"Jason has been instrumental in building our global network of leading studios, producers and rights holders whose catalogs complement our own extensive library, giving us an exceptional range of premium content to license for AI training," said Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of CuriosityStream. "He knows how to find the right content, structure complex rights agreements and move quickly when a customer has a specific need, whether a streaming partner or major technology company. That combination will help us deliver more of the data AI developers are looking for while continuing to bring distinctive factual programming to audiences around the world."

CuriosityStream's network gives it access to millions of hours of premium video and audio spanning factual entertainment, scripted programming, animation and sports. Its rights-cleared video collection for AI training is one of the world's largest and most diverse, with more than 3.5 million hours of professionally produced video across genres and in over 80 languages. The company can assemble datasets around specific training requirements using tools such as scene-level indexing. CuriosityStream is broadening its offerings in software code, operational data and datasets for physical AI. Its production-grade code library spans more than 1,000 repositories and includes millions of lines of code and associated development records.

In the third quarter of 2026, CuriosityStream reported revenue of $20.7 million, up 13% year over year. Total licensing revenue rose 35% to $11.7 million, with nearly all cash licensing revenue generated directly from AI developers. CuriosityStream also expanded its streaming distribution during the quarter with the launch of Curiosity Stream on Prime Video in Canada, extending its Prime Video presence to five major English-speaking markets.

"Building a streaming library for a global audience starts with understanding what viewers want to explore and curating programming around those interests," said Zichlin. "We bring that same precision to AI training data, building datasets around what developers want their models to learn. For physical AI, that might mean sourcing specialized footage captured from multiple perspectives, allowing models to better understand human actions and interactions with the physical world. For a coding model, it might mean sourcing complete software codebases with their development histories, showing how applications were built and refined over time."

Before joining CuriosityStream, Zichlin spent ten years at A+E Networks in senior programming strategy roles. He holds a bachelor's degree from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and an MBA with distinction from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

About CuriosityStream Inc.

CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI) is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream is also a leading provider of AI model training datasets, leveraging one of the world's largest and most valuable rights-cleared media corpora. Our portfolio spans millions of hours of premium video and audio alongside a production-grade code library of over 1,000 repositories with decades of contextual history, 100,000 pull requests, and assets from seven operating companies. Additionally, we offer dozens of bespoke video datasets created with our proprietary content intelligence tools. See our sample datasets in action here. CuriosityStream's data licensing partnerships enable leading technology companies to train and fine-tune generative, agentic, and physical AI systems that will power the next era of infrastructure and enterprise capabilities.

CuriosityStream also reaches millions of subscribers worldwide, operating the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity History, Curiosity Animals, Curiosity Explora, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Gillon

vanessa.gillon@curiositystream.com

SVP of Operations, CuriosityStream Inc.

SOURCE: CuriosityStream

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/curiositystream-names-jason-zichlin-to-head-of-content-as-ai-lice-1256504