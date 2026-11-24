IQVIA Receives the 2026 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in AI-Enabled Quality and Regulatory Platforms for Life Sciences

The company is recognized for its unified platform that advances cost-effective compliance, operational efficiency, and patient safety across pharmaceutical and medtech quality and regulatory operations.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQVIA has received Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the AI-enabled quality and regulatory platforms for the life sciences sector for its outstanding achievements in strategic execution, technological innovation, and customer impact. The recognition emphasizes IQVIA's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. IQVIA excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

Focused on patient safety, product quality, commercial performance, partnership, and brand equity, IQVIA has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in digital quality and regulatory capabilities have enabled it to scale effectively across global pharmaceutical and medtech markets.

Its SmartSolve platform provides a unified, AI-enabled environment for quality management system (QMS) and regulatory information management (RIM) activities. The modular and scalable platform combines analytics, AI capabilities, and no-code configuration to help organizations manage data, documents, and content while supporting cost-effective compliance. By consolidating connected eQMS and RIM capabilities in a single environment, IQVIA helps customers improve operational efficiency while maintaining governance, traceability, and auditability.

"At IQVIA, the key focus is on patient outcomes, and when the company works with external clients, it drives improved patient outcomes one engagement at a time. This is, in effect, IQVIA's mission: the creation of a healthier world," said Sankara Narayanan, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.

IQVIA's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. Through a single, configurable platform, the company enables quality and regulatory teams to address diverse product requirements and workflows without relying on multiple disconnected systems. Its no-code configuration capabilities support modifications in a validated platform, reducing implementation burdens while allowing organizations to align solutions with specific operational needs. IQVIA's pragmatic approach to AI, including a human-in-the-loop model, supports responsible adoption while maintaining strong standards for safety, privacy, and governance.

"We are honored to receive this AI leadership award from Frost & Sullivan," said Susan Hill, senior vice president of Product Management at IQVIA. "This recognition reflects IQVIA's continued commitment to advancing quality management and regulatory solutions through a unified, AI-enabled platform. By connecting data, workflows, and compliance processes, we help customers operate more efficiently, make more informed decisions, and support the delivery of safe and effective healthcare solutions to patients worldwide."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Camila Tinajero

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About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA's portfolio of solutions and Healthcare-grade AI are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence to deliver actionable insights and accelerate innovations. With approximately 93,000 employees in over 100 countries, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide. Learn more at www.iqvia.com.

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