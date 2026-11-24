TCL CSOT Showcases Next-Generation Display Innovations Across APEX, IJP OLED, and Beyond at DTC2026

WUHAN, China, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, the TCL CSOT Global Display Tech-Ecosystem Conference 2026 (DTC2026) took place in Wuhan under the theme "True Vision, AI in Motion." During the conference, the company showcased its latest advances in APEX, inkjet-printed OLED (IJP OLED), AI-enabled technologies and emerging display solutions, together presenting new possibilities in display performance, visual comfort, energy efficiency, and applications across multiple sectors.

APEX: Advancing Display Experiences Through Technology Breakthroughs

APEX is TCL CSOT's advanced display technology brand built around four pillars: Amazing Display Experience, Protective of Eye Health, Eco-friendly to Build and Use, and Unlimited Imaginative Potential. At DTC2026, the company demonstrated how these priorities translate into display innovations addressing different viewing needs.

For more lifelike images and smoother motion, TCL CSOT showcased an 85-inch WHVA Ultra LCD TV Display featuring a native RGBX four-color pixel arrangement that supports a color gamut of 131% BT.2020 area ratio and a native contrast ratio of 7,000:1. For competitive gaming, the 27-inch Native 1,250Hz QHD Gaming Display supports refresh rates of up to 1,250Hz at native QHD resolution, with a 1ms response time to keep fast-moving visuals sharp and fluid.

To support visual comfort, a 14-inch Six-Primary-Color Full-Spectrum Notebook Display combines a six-primary-color pixel architecture with a 380-780nm full-spectrum light source to more closely replicate natural light. Meanwhile, a 150-inch Natural-Light MLCD Display integrates Lambertian emission, flicker-free operation, and low-glare technology to provide more comfortable viewing from multiple angles in conference rooms and public spaces.

Improving energy efficiency, TCL CSOT's 75-inch Field-Sequential Display consumes just 300W in 4,000-nit high-brightness mode, while a 14-inch Matrix Partitioned Refresh Notebook Display uses variable refresh rates across screen zones to reduce unnecessary power consumption. By locally adjusting refresh rates from 0.01Hz to 120Hz based on the displayed content, panel power consumption can be reduced by 20%-50% without compromising visual performance.

Beyond conventional screens, TCL CSOT also demonstrated a 2.24-inch glass-based OLED VR display with 2,100 PPI and a Real RGB resolution of 3900 × 2784, producing finer details for more immersive experiences. With its 0.1-inch single-chip full-color Si-MicroLED Display delivering over one million nits of brightness, the novel display opens up new possibilities for compact, high-visibility displays in next-generation AR devices.

IJP OLED: Pushing Performance and Reimagining Display Form Factors

TCL CSOT is advancing inkjet-printed OLED (IJP OLED) technology through innovations that address both display performance and product design, extending the technology's potential across gaming and notebook applications.

At the high-performance end, the 27-inch IJP OLED Oxide Internal Compensation QHD 500Hz Gaming Display combines an oxide backplane with the world's first high-refresh-rate in-panel compensation technology, supporting refresh rates of up to 500Hz. The system makes real-time adjustments seamlessly in the background, eliminating the need for traditional periodic power-off compensation. Further optimization of the compensation circuitry and printing processes improves refresh-rate performance and image uniformity. Its Real Stripe RGB pixel arrangement helps reduce color fringing and edge blurring, while a response time of less than 1ms keeps fast-moving content sharp and fluid.

For notebook applications, two 14-inch IJP OLED innovations support slimmer, lighter, and more versatile designs. The 14-inch IJP OLED Ultra-Thin Low-Reflection Notebook Display is less than 0.66mm thick and weighs under 66 grams, making it 50% lighter than conventional displays. Paired with TCL CSOT's Low-Reflection Anti-Glare Eye-Care Technology, it reduces mirror reflections to achieve a reflection rate of less than 1%. The 14-inch IJP OLED 8H Pol CG Less Display applies high-hardness nanocomposite materials to existing polarizer technology to achieve an 8H hardness rating. Its cover-glass-less stack design creates new possibilities for ultra-slim, lightweight touch notebooks while maintaining the same physical friction as conventional glass screens during finger and stylus use.

Alongside advances in underlying display technology, TCL CSOT is also taking two complementary approaches to integrating AI more deeply into its displays. Through "AI for Display," AI is being applied to improve efficiency in R&D, manufacturing, and operations, while "Display for AI" focuses on enhancing display technologies to support better experiences on AI-powered devices.

Expanding the Frontiers of Display Technology and Applications

Beyond established display technologies, TCL CSOT is exploring new possibilities in future displays through advances in optical architectures, transparent displays, and emissive materials.

For more immersive viewing, a 115-inch 16K 2D/3D-Compatible Light Field TV Display uses a proprietary light-field optical architecture and a native 16K resolution (15360 × 7680) to deliver glasses-free 3D viewing across angles of at least 90 degrees. The unique optical architecture and 16K resolution enable multiple people to view 3D images simultaneously with a 3D light-field resolution of up to 8K, all while preserving 2D picture quality.

For automotive applications, the 40.5-inch Transparent P2P MicroLED PHUD Display is the world's first transparent P2P MicroLED windshield display spanning from A-pillar to A-pillar. Built on an LTPS backplane, it delivers peak brightness of over 60,000 nits, allowing driving information to be integrated with the road view while remaining visible in bright conditions.

TCL CSOT is also advancing display technologies at the component level. Its 10.95-inch Full-Angle Lossless Privacy OLED Tablet Display uses a dual-pixel architecture and pixel-level optical path control to provide active 360-degree privacy protection without compromising front-view image quality. The 6.36-inch Blue Phosphorescent OLED Mobile Display combines a proprietary hybrid host with PSF phosphorescent sensitization to improve luminous efficiency by approximately 40% and reduce EL power consumption by around 20% at the same brightness.

Through these advances in display technology, TCL CSOT continues to strengthen its integrated approach to display innovation, bringing core technologies closer to real-world applications and helping shape the next generation of displays.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-csot-showcases-next-generation-display-innovations-across-apex-ijp-oled-and-beyond-at-dtc2026-302949503.html