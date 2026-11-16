TCL CSOT Showcases Latest IJP OLED Developments and Display Innovations for the AI Era at DTC2026

WUHAN, China, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT's Global Display Tech-Ecosystem Conference 2026 (DTC2026) kicked off on November 13, 2026 in Wuhan. With this year's theme "True Vision, AI in Motion," the event brought together company executives, academics, and industry partners to explore how AI is reshaping display technology and preview the latest advances in TCL CSOT's APEX, IJP OLED, and AI-driven innovation.

Among those attending were Kevin Wang, Chief Executive Officer of TCL Technology; Jun Zhao, Senior Vice President of TCL Technology and Chief Executive Officer of TCL CSOT; Xiaolin Yan, Chief Technology Officer of TCL Technology and TCL CSOT; and Weigang Wan, science writer and winner of the Wenjin Book Award.

In a video message to the conference, Li Dongsheng, Founder and Chairman of TCL, said: "AI has become a major force driving industrial transformation, fundamentally changing the way we work and live. TCL CSOT looks forward to working with more partners to deepen the integration of AI and display technologies and help shape a new future for the industry powered by AI."

In his opening remarks, Kevin Wang said: "At TCL, 'AI For Real' means taking AI beyond the lab and into real-world applications. By combining our industry expertise with our AI capabilities, we are able to translate technological advances into greater efficiency across R&D, manufacturing, and operations, delivering real value for our partners and end users."

User-Centric Display Innovation for the AI Era

At the heart of TCL CSOT's vision for the future of displays is APEX, the company's advanced display technology brand. In his keynote, Jun Zhao outlined the philosophy behind APEX and the four pillars on which the brand is built: Amazing Display Experience, Protective of Eye Health, Eco-friendly to Build and Use, and Unlimited Imaginative Potential. Based on these four pillars, APEX is committed to creating a better future through display innovations that faithfully reproduce the visual world while caring for the health of people and the planet.

At DTC2026, TCL CSOT showcased the latest advances across these pillars. Highlights included improvements in color reproduction, contrast, refresh rates and response times; natural-light, full-spectrum and low-glare technologies designed to support visual comfort; and energy-saving approaches using new backlight technologies, dynamic refresh rates, and zone-based control. Alongside these, new high-pixel-density near-eye displays and miniaturized full-color displays present more possibilities for AR and VR applications.

Beyond the new technologies driving improvements in pure display performance, a roundtable session explored the evolving role of screens in human-AI interaction. Jun Zhao, Xiaolin Yan, and Weigang Wan discussed the interplay between AI and display technologies and the screen's vital role as an interface between humans and AI.

The discussion also addressed how AI can move beyond current applications in chatbots and answer generation to contribute to real-world engineering problems. As Yan emphasized, the next stage in AI R&D would lie in "moving beyond optimizing what is already known to exploring the unknown."

AI is reshaping TCL CSOT's R&D, manufacturing and business operations, making R&D more intelligent, production more autonomous and precise, and decisions faster and more informed. These developments reflect two complementary directions the company is taking in its approach to AI. Through "AI for Display," TCL CSOT is applying AI to enhance R&D, manufacturing and operational efficiency. Through "Display for AI," the company is advancing display technologies to deliver better experiences on AI-powered devices.

Driving Innovation Through Display Ecosystem Integration

Advancing display technology requires collaboration across the value chain, from materials innovation and panel development to end-device applications. During this year's DTC, TCL CSOT was joined by a number of upstream and downstream partners who shared how their own innovations are ushering in the next generation of display technologies.

Representatives from TCL CSOT suppliers included Merck, who presented PB-Lens, a proof-of-concept planar optical lens made by coating reactive mesogen (RM) materials onto PET film, with potential applications in near-eye display imaging. 3M showcased a full-color diffractive waveguide solution for AR glasses and its Light Control Film for automotive OLED displays, designed to manage light direction and minimize reflections on vehicle windows. Summer Sprout presented its small-molecule red ink for IJP OLED.

Leading device manufacturers also showed how TCL CSOT's latest technology is already being integrated into gaming and portable computing products. Lenovo presented its Legion R9000P gaming laptop featuring a 16-inch IJP OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, and MSI showed its Claw 8 EX AI+ handheld gaming device equipped with an 8-inch display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

Taking IJP OLED from the Lab to Life

During a dedicated session on IJP OLED, Xiaolin Yan unveiled TCL CSOT's latest progress in display performance, visual comfort, and sustainability. Major technology breakthroughs include combining a Real Stripe RGB pixel arrangement and wide color gamut with hardware-level blue-light reduction and anti-glare features to enhance viewing quality. On the manufacturing side, high material utilization and low emissions further support resource efficiency and sustainability. TCL CSOT is also optimizing materials, device structures, and manufacturing processes to improve luminous efficiency and device lifetime.

On October 31, 2026, TCL CSOT began moving equipment into its next-generation IJP OLED production line. The line is expected to enter mass production and begin shipments in the fourth quarter of 2027, marking an important step toward broader commercialization.

Among the IJP OLED innovations showcased at DTC2026 was the 27-inch IJP OLED Oxide Internal Compensation QHD 500Hz Gaming Display. Combining IJP OLED technology with an oxide backplane and the world's first high-refresh-rate in-panel compensation technology, the display supports refresh rates up to 500Hz. The in-panel compensation system operates seamlessly in the background, making real-time adjustments without the need for periodic compensation while the screen is powered off. Further optimization of the compensation circuitry and printing processes enhances refresh-rate performance and image uniformity. With a response time of less than 1ms, the display delivers exceptional clarity and smooth motion for next-generation gaming.

Other IJP OLED products on display included three flagship display products spanning large-screen, mobile and tablet applications. The 115-inch World's Highest Image Quality 16K 2D/3D-Compatible Light Field TV Display uses a proprietary light-field optical architecture to deliver glasses-free 3D viewing with a viewing angle of at least 90 degrees, creating an extended depth of field for multiple viewers simultaneously. The display's native 16K resolution and a 3D light-field resolution of up to 8K, together with its proprietary image enhancement algorithm, allow the display to switch between glasses-free 3D and standard 2D content without compromising 2D picture quality. The 6.36-inch World's First Blue Phosphorescent OLED Mobile Display uses a blue phosphorescent material system with PSF sensitization to boost luminous efficiency by approximately 40% and reduce EL power consumption by approximately 20% at the same luminance. The 10.95-inch World's First Full-Angle Lossless Privacy OLED Tablet Display features a dual-pixel architecture and pixel-level optical path control to provide active 360-degree privacy protection without compromising image quality.

Also on display was a prototype of the 14-inch IJP OLED Ultra-Thin Low-Reflection Notebook Display. Measuring less than 0.66mm thick and weighing under 66 grams-50% lighter than conventional displays-it incorporates TCL CSOT's Low-Reflection Anti-Glare Eye-Care Technology to achieve an ultra-low reflection rate of less than 1%.

From new technologies and improvements in manufacturing to the latest consumer and professional displays, DTC2026 showed how TCL CSOT is using its APEX vision, ecosystem collaboration, and ongoing progress in AI and IJP OLED to bridge cutting-edge display innovation with industry demand. Looking ahead, the company will continue to drive innovation and work with partners worldwide to advance the display industry in the AI era.

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