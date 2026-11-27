TCL CSOT Showcases Value Chain Collaboration at DTC2026, From Materials to End-Device Applications

WUHAN, China, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT's 2026 Global Display Tech-Ecosystem Conference (DTC2026), held under the theme "True Vision, AI in Motion," brought together partners from across the global display industry to showcase advances in materials, joint technology development, and end-device applications. The event highlighted how collaboration among upstream suppliers, panel manufacturers, and end-device partners can turn individual technological breakthroughs into integrated solutions and broader commercial applications, with IJP OLED at the center of TCL CSOT's practice.

Upstream Collaboration: Advancing Display Materials

At DTC2026, TCL CSOT and its upstream partners, including AGC, 3M, Merck, Summer Sprout, NOVATEK, Mitsubishi, SFC, SKMJ, and Idemitsu (IK), presented developments spanning advanced packaging, optical materials, display-driving technologies, and key materials for IJP OLED.

In advanced packaging, AGC showcased its TGV Glass Substrates for Advanced Packaging, featuring fine-pitch through-glass vias (TGVs) and high-precision through-glass via fabrication. The technology supports mass production of 510 × 515 mm large-format glass substrates for advanced packaging.

In optical materials, 3M presented several solutions for foldable displays, augmented reality (AR), and automotive applications. These included its Low Modulus Foldable OCA CEF94, Film-based Waveguide AR Glasses Demo, Optical Solution for Auto Under Display Camera, and Light Control Film for Auto OLED Display. CEF94 passed bending tests at temperatures as low as -30°C, helping reduce foldable-display creases under low-temperature conditions.

For emerging optical systems, Merck demonstrated its PB-Lens concept, which uses reactive mesogen (RM) materials and thin-film processing to explore the potential of planar lenses in virtual reality (VR) optical systems. Meanwhile, NOVATEK showcased its NOVA 14" WU + TED display and NOVA Privacy Display, highlighting advances in display-driving architecture and visual privacy that support lower-power designs and a wider range of end-device applications.

As IJP OLED advances toward broader commercialization, partners also presented key emissive materials and printing inks. Summer Sprout'sY4 red IJP-ink achieves 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and improves device lifetime by more than 40% compared with the Y3 material system. Mitsubishi's IJP FLB INK uses solution-processable B Prime materials, increasing device brightness and efficiency (BI) by 10% while maintaining stable lifetime performance. SFC's IJP EML-B INK features BH-BD materials with approximately 50% improved solubility, supporting precision inkjet printing for high-PPI displays. SKMJ's IJP Blue Dopant delivers approximately 30% longer device lifetime than the Y3 system, while Idemitsu's IJP Blue Host improves Y4 device efficiency by 4% over Y3 through optimized molecular structures and host-guest matching.

Together, these developments across red, blue, and host materials strengthen the material foundation for IJP OLED. By bringing upstream materials expertise together with TCL CSOT's panel R&D and manufacturing capabilities, these collaborations help align materials development with actual product requirements and support the broader commercialization of IJP OLED technology.

Bringing Display Technologies into End-Device Applications

At DTC2026, TCL CSOT joined Lenovo, MSI, TAL Education Group, and VOYAH to showcase applications across laptops, desktop monitors, gaming handhelds, smart education, and automotive displays.

With Lenovo, TCL CSOT presented products across PC and professional display segments. The Lenovo Legion R9000P 16.0 WQ IJP OLED Display combines a 2560 × 1600 resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate. Its Real Stripe RGB pixel arrangement reduces color fringing around text, supporting both clear text and smooth gaming visuals. The Lenovo Legion Y900 11 features an 11.1-inch 3.8K LTPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering high-resolution visuals and smooth performance to mobile entertainment and content creation. Meanwhile, the ThinkVision P27UL-40, a 27-inch 4K IJP OLED professional monitor, combines a 120Hz refresh rate with high color gamut coverage to support business productivity and professional creative work.

TCL CSOT and MSI jointly presented devices for gaming and business use. The MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ features an 8-inch 120Hz IPS display with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), helping deliver smoother gaming visuals. The MSI Prestige 14 AI+ uses a 14-inch IJP OLED display, combining wide color gamut coverage with a fast response time for mobile productivity and creative applications. For desktop users, the MSI PRO MAX OLED 271UPJW12 IJP OLED Display features TCL CSOT's proprietary Real Stripe RGB pixel arrangement to improve text clarity and reduce color fringing. It also incorporates MSI OLED Auto Care technology, which uses Dynamic Data Cumulative Compensation (DCC) to perform background OLED maintenance automatically, without interrupting normal use. The MSI MAG 346CQDF E20 Dual-Mode Curved Gaming Monitor offers two display modes: 200Hz at full resolution and up to 400Hz in HD mode, catering to different gaming requirements.

Spanning an 8-inch gaming handheld, an 11.1-inch tablet, 14-inch laptops, and 27-inch desktop monitors, these products illustrate how TCL CSOT and its end-device partners are adapting display technologies to different sizes, form factors, and user experiences.

Building a More Connected Display Ecosystem

At DTC2026, TCL CSOT highlighted efforts to extend partnerships beyond individual projects to technical standards, shared R&D platforms, and longer-term industry collaboration. Discussions included the new TÜV Rheinland Native Gaming Performance Display Standard, the Wuhan Joint Laboratory, and related ecosystem partnerships. TCL CSOT's IJP OLED roadmap across its t12 and t8 facilities also creates opportunities to coordinate materials, manufacturing processes, and end-device requirements across the supply chain, supporting the development and large-scale application of emerging display technologies.

From materials innovation by AGC, 3M, and Merck to end-device applications with Lenovo, MSI, and TAL Education Group, DTC2026 demonstrated how expertise across the value chain can turn technological advances into practical applications. Looking ahead, TCL CSOT will continue to work with global partners across materials research, panel manufacturing, and end-device applications, bringing together expertise from across the value chain to advance display technologies and expand and develop a more open, connected ecosystem.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

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