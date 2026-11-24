

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reports about imminent tariff hikes by the U.S. jolted global markets already reeling from concerns about the artificial intelligence trade and the NVIDIA fiasco. Sentiment was also dampened by the massive outflows from U.S.-listed Bitcoin Spot ETF products as well as the heavy liquidation of crypto positions. Overall crypto market capitalization has dropped 3.4 percent overnight.



The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index which measures the overall sentiment in the crypto market is remaining steady at 9, denoting extreme fear. It was at 13 a week earlier.



With the enthusiasm surrounding NVIDIA's rebound fading, Wall Street futures are trading on a heavily negative note. The US Top 30 (DJIA) is trading 0.54 percent lower at 49,330.60. The U.S. Top 500 (S&P 500) is trading 1.2 percent lower at 7,154.90. The U.S. Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) is trading 2 percent lower at 26,213.30.



Markets continue to overwhelmingly expect a quarter percent rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December.



Cryptocurrency markets witnessed a massive jump in liquidations. Aggregate liquidations during the 24-hour period stood at $644 million. Liquidation of long positions stood at $416 million whereas liquidation of short positions amounted to $228 million. Amidst the liquidation cascade, the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped to $2.06 trillion. The decline is despite the dollar's retreat on Tuesday dragging the Dollar Index 0.42 percent lower.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 4.4 percent lower on an overnight basis at $60,194.31. Bitcoin is saddled with losses of 7.4 percent in the past week. Bitcoin traded between $64,478.36 and $59,322.43 during the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $570 million on Monday versus $669 million on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $509 million.



Bitcoin is currently ranked in the 16th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is currently positioned between 15th ranked Eli Lilly and 17th ranked Anthropic.



Ethereum (ETH) has plunged 5.3 percent overnight to $1,694.90. The leading alternate coin has lost 7.2 percent in the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $85 million on Monday versus net outflows of $97 million on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $91 million.



Ethereum has slipped to the 92nd position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB), the native coin of the BNB Chain ecosystem has slipped 4.5 percent to $549.97. Weekly losses amount to 7.2 percent.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency also erased 6 percent overnight. Weekly losses amount to 5.4 percent. XRP is currently trading at $0.9228.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) declined 7.7 percent overnight to $70.08. SOL has slipped 4.9 percent in the past week. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $4 million on Monday versus $6 million on Friday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.6 percent lower at $0.3074.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) plunged 6.8 percent on an overnight basis to $62.51. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products witnessed nil flows on Monday versus net outflows of $2 million on Friday.



10th ranked Zcash (ZEC) tumbled 13.2 percent overnight and the cryptocurrency is currently trading at $732.97. U.S.-listed Zcash Spot ETF products witnessed net inflows of $5 million on Monday versus net outflows of $6 million on Friday.



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