Maintains Outperform rating following the Company's third quarter 2026 results

Price target of $28.00, adjusted for the Company's reverse stock split and equivalent to Noble's previous target

Noble's target implies potential upside of approximately 849% from the $2.95 share price referenced in the report

Valuation based on approximately 1.4x Noble's 2027 revenue estimate, a modest discount to the peer-group benchmark of approximately 1.5x forward revenue

Highlights key growth drivers, including the U.S. direct-to-consumer business, a record contract manufacturing pipeline and an improving balance sheet

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that Noble Capital Markets, Inc. ("Noble") has published an updated equity research report on the Company following its third quarter 2026 results, maintaining its Outperform rating and its price target of $28.00 per share.

The report, titled "Balance Sheet Strengthens; Fourth Quarter Growth Catalysts in Focus," was authored by Michael Kupinski, Director of Research at Noble Capital Markets, and is available here.

The price target reflects the Company's November 13, 2026 one-for-20 reverse stock split and is equivalent to Noble's previous $1.40 price target. Noble's $28.00 price target implies potential upside of approximately 849% from the $2.95 share price referenced in the report.

Noble's price target is based on a valuation of approximately 1.4 times its 2027 revenue estimate for the Company, a modest discount to the peer-group benchmark of approximately 1.5 times forward revenue.

Report Highlights

Noble rates the Company's market opportunity and operating leverage as above average, pointing to its presence in large pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and consumer healthcare markets and the potential for profitability to improve as higher-margin businesses grow as a share of revenue. The report highlights the size of that opportunity and the businesses driving it:

Margin opportunity: Noble notes that in 2025 pharmaceutical manufacturing generated an 80.7% gross margin and the nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals segment 43.5%, compared with 7.9% for wholesale distribution

Noble notes that in 2025 pharmaceutical manufacturing generated an 80.7% gross margin and the nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals segment 43.5%, compared with 7.9% for wholesale distribution U.S. direct-to-consumer: Noble views the business as the most significant near-term catalyst for revenue growth and margin improvement, with more than 12,500 active subscriptions as of October 31, 2026

Noble views the business as the most significant near-term catalyst for revenue growth and margin improvement, with more than 12,500 active subscriptions as of October 31, 2026 Contract manufacturing: Cana Laboratories' pipeline has reached a record of more than 32.7 million units across 11 therapeutic categories, up approximately 31% since June 2026

The report also notes early progress in the Company's financial results, with gross margin up 465 basis points sequentially to 12.6% in the third quarter, and a stronger balance sheet, with total debt down approximately 34% since year-end 2025, primarily reflecting the settlement of the $8 million ATW convertible note.

CEO Commentary

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We appreciate Noble's continued coverage of Cosmos Health. The report reflects the progress we have made this year in strengthening our balance sheet and building higher-margin growth engines, from our U.S. direct-to-consumer platform to our contract manufacturing pipeline at Cana Laboratories. We remain focused on execution and on building long-term value for our shareholders."

More information on Noble's outlook for the Company's growth drivers, margin expansion and valuation, as well as key considerations and risks, including liquidity, financing requirements and execution, can be found in the full report.

About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. Noble delivers middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, featuring content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; the timing, execution, regulatory clearance, valuation, structuring, and completion of any potential asset-backed or tokenized financing program; the legal, regulatory, and technological risks associated with digital assets and blockchain-based financial structures; the conversion of contract manufacturing pipeline volumes into production and revenue, including the timing, volume and terms of orders placed under multi-year agreements; the realization of anticipated gross margins; the timing, cost and completion of planned capital investments; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

Noble Capital Markets was compensated by the Company for a research report production and distribution, including utilizing it in a press release. The research report does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, or particular needs of any particular person. The research report does not provide all information material to an investor's decision about whether or not to make any investment. Any discussion of risks in the research report is not a disclosure of all risks or a complete discussion of the risks mentioned. Noble Capital Markets is registered as a securities broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of FINRA. The report does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. The analysts' opinions are separate from and are not influenced by Noble Capital Markets' investment banking or trading departments.

ALL INFORMATION IN THE RESEARCH REPORT IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, OR REPRESENTATIONS OF ANY KIND.

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/noble-capital-markets-maintains-outperform-rating-and-28.00-price-tar-1255064