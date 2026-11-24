Nasdaq confirms compliance with the $2.5 million minimum stockholders' equity requirement and closes the stockholders' equity matter

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) ("MySize" or the "Company"), a technology-driven company operating across fashion e-commerce, AI-powered sizing solutions, resale and brand distribution, today announced that it has received written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that it has regained compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

The notification, received on November 20, 2026, confirms that the Company has satisfied Nasdaq's $2.5 million minimum stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Based on the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026, which reported stockholders' equity of approximately $3.37 million, Nasdaq determined that the Company has regained compliance with the requirement.

Nasdaq informed the Company that the matter relating to this specific listing requirement is now closed.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize, commented: "We welcome Nasdaq's confirmation that this compliance matter has been closed. Our management team remains focused on operational discipline, executing our business strategy, and advancing the strategic initiatives we have previously disclosed."

The Company disclosed the Nasdaq notification in its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 23, 2026.

About MySize

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is a technology-driven company operating across fashion e-commerce, AI-powered sizing solutions, resale and brand distribution. For additional information, visit www.mysizeid.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "may," "continue," "focus" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, its business strategy and its strategic initiatives. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others: the Company's ability to maintain stockholders' equity of at least $2.5 million and to satisfy Nasdaq's other continued listing requirements, including the minimum bid price requirement; the possibility that Nasdaq may reassess the Company's compliance in connection with future periodic reports; the Company's need for, and ability to obtain, additional financing on acceptable terms, and the resulting dilution to stockholders; the Company's history of losses and any substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern; its ability to execute its business strategy and strategic initiatives; competition and market conditions in fashion e-commerce, resale and brand distribution; and political, economic and military conditions in Israel and the region. These and other risks are described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Oren Elmaliah, CFO

[email protected]

SOURCE My Size Inc.